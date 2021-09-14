Yamaha Ténéré 700 Ultimate Motorcycling Project Bike: Let the Fun Begin

Ever since I moved to Oregon, I have been eyeballing the lush, tree-lined dirt roads that I would pass at 50 mph. I’d see them en route to a Saturday lunch ride location, or along a 200-mile backroads and highways loop.

While I have a good amount of trail experience, I don’t take my 900-pound Yamaha Venture any farther on dirt than the parking lot of a roadside diner, and only if I can’t park it on the pavement. Those forest roads, and there are thousands of them, look so inviting.

I did a lot of research on what ADV motorcycle would best fit my next stage in riding freedom. I have an interest in off-road exploring and riding a lighter-weight bike for general exploration.

The Yamaha Ténéré 700 stands out as the adventure bike to invite into my garage. I had considered the Super Ténéré, but the smaller 700cc Yamaha is better suited to the mission at hand, and a great value for the price. It took more than six months for all the logistic details to align so we could get started on the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike, and now it’s game-on.

We had Yamaha set the Ténéré 700 up for the initial 1100-mile tour from its California home in Cypress to mine in Portland. I also wanted it to be ready for the off-pavement routes I have been looking forward to exploring.

Here’s what we procured from Yamaha Parts & Accessories to start the customization of the $9999 MSRP Ténéré 700:

Aluminum Side Case (Left): $430

Aluminum Side Case (Right): $430

Engine Guard: $330

Lowering Kit: $115

Rally Seat: $220

Side Case Mount: $428

Skid Plate: $380

Next up are aftermarket products. Here are the accessories we’re expecting to add the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike:

Atlas Throttle Lock

Camel ADV Products T7 Anti-Bobble-Head Kit

Camel ADV Products Camel Toe Lowered Side Stand

Crampbuster

Giant Loop Fandango Tank Bag

Giant Loop Possibles Pouch

Giant Loop Round the World Panniers

Giant Loop Zigzag Handlebar Bag

Touratech Defensa Handguards and Spoilers

Touratech RallyeForm Skid Plate

Touratech Works Footpegs

Over the course of the next few months, I will be sharing my experience with the stock bike and the modifications I make to it. I can’t wait to get started. My first experience will be 1120 miles of pavement up the Pacific Coast from Los Angeles to Portland.