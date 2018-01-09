Monday, March 12, 2018
Shoei Neotec II Modular Helmet Set for Spring Arrival | Less Noise, More Comfort

For 2018 Shoei has revamped its top-tier touring helmet, releasing the Neotec II. The lid arrives in America this spring.
Top 10 Things to Know about Motorcycle Batteries

To help sort out all the technical issues about motorcycle batteries, we conducted a Q&A with the experts at Odyssey Batteries.
Sena 10C Test: Motorcycle Bluetooth Camera and Communication System

In today’s social media focused world, being able to create content for pleasure—or business—just got easier with the Sena 10C Motorcycle Bluetooth Camera and Communication System.
Oscar by Alpinestars Brass Leather Jacket Review | Fashionable Safety

The Oscar by Alpinestars Brass Leather Jacket provides of the protection and storage that a road going rider needs without sacrificing any fashion sense.
Holiday Gift Ideas from the Motorcycle Tour Guide Leod Escapes

Here’s a short run down on a few items we at Leod Escapes ALWAYS pack that are versatile enough that you can buy for just about any rider as a gift.
Alpinestars Rayburn Boot Review | Fashion-Forward Protection

The Alpinestars Rayburn boot is a great offering for those who need something safe and practical for street use but don't want to sacrifice fashion.
HJC RPHA 70 ST Motorcycle Helmet Review: Long-Haul Ready

The HJC RPHA 70 ST accomplishes the goal HJC set for the helmet—high quality sport-touring performance at a highly competitive price.
Joe Rocket Vintage Rocket Motorcycle Jacket Review | Classic Leather Design

The Joe Rocket Vintage Rocket jacket has a timeless style that makes it one of my go-to jackets that rarely spends much time on its hanger.
Indian 116 Big-Bore Kit for 111 Thunder Stroke: 20% HP Gains (Video)

With the Indian 116 Big-Bore Kit, riders can expect a 20-percent gain in horsepower, and 15-percent gain in torque for about 100 HP and 127 ft/lbs torque.
Baume & Mercier Unveil Limited Edition Burt Munro Watch

The iconic Swiss watch makers, Baume & Mercier, are paying tribute to one of the world’s most famous and beloved motorcyclists, Burt Munro.
Stellar Moto Brand Stratosphere Jumpsuit Review | Vintage & Tech Dream Come True

Given its versatility in style, comfort, and protection, the Stellar Moto Brand Stratosphere Jumpsuit is a solid choice for fashion-forward motorcyclists.
Dunlop TrailSmart Tire Review | Adventure Motorcycle Tires

Dunlop has cracked the code for the ADV rider looking for a street biased tire that provides longer life, while delivering exceptional grip and handling.
Pando Moto Capo Rider Jacket Review | Denim Motorcycle Apparel

The Pando Moto Capo Rider jacket has all of the fixtures of a traditional denim jacket when it comes to looks, but there’s more to it than that.
Gaerne SG-12 Boots Review | Serious Off-Road Motorcycle Footwear

The Gaerne SG-12 is heralded as Gaerne’s flagship MX boot, and I tested a pair during over 40 hours of desert racing, MX training, and off-road race simulations.
Harley-Davidson 1903 Apparel Collection Unveiled | Style Meets Heritage

The Harley-Davidson 1903 Collection is born from the spirit of the H-D legacy infused with modern day apparel technology and custom features.
