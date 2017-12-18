Motorcycle Industry | News on Motorcycles

Monday, March 12, 2018
MV Agusta Ownership Restructured | 8 Fast Facts

Here are eight fast facts to help you understand the new financial underpinnings of the MV Agusta ownership restructuring.
MAG, Owner of Multiple Motorsports Brands, Files for Chapter 11

The Motorsports Aftermarket Group, known as MAG, owner multiple motorsports brands, has filed for Chapter 11 as it deals with $1 billion in debt.
2018 Yamaha Star Venture Buyer's Guide | Specs & Price

2018 Yamaha Star Venture Delivery Delayed | Christmastime Arrival

2018 Yamaha Star Venture Delivery Delayed — A problem in the production of the Yamaha Star Venture puts off delivery until late December.
2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 seat height

MV Agusta Roadside Assist Program Launches for USA Customers

MVA has partnered with Motorcycle Towing Services (MTS), and will offer a two-year roadside-assistance package with 24/7 emergency services.
Harley-Davidson Q2 2017 Report: Sales Down 6.7%

Attributing “challenging marketing conditions,” Harley-Davidson says second-quarter motorcycle sales for 2017 were down 6.9% compared to the same period in 2016.
Suter MMX500 Dave 1

Suter Industries and Arch Motorcycle Form Alliance | 7 Fast Facts

Suter Industries and Arch Motorcycle Company Forge International Partnership Two boutique motorcycle brands with unique pedigrees—Suter Industries and Arch Motorcycle—are joining forces to move high-performance...
Ducati For Sale: Harley-Davidson is Interested

Harley-Davidson is reportedly interested in buying Ducati from its owner Volkswagen for $1.67 billion. Bids are expected to begin in July.
EBR Motorcycles Factory Liquidation Begins June 7

Liquid Asset Partners says the EBR Motorcycles liquidation will begin June 7, and last for two months. The EBR sale includes discounts on all equipment
Royal Enfield to Acquire Ducati?

The rumor mill is churning. The Indian brand Royal Enfield is in alleged talks with Eicher Motors to purchase Ducati Motor Holding for 1.5 billion Euros.
BMW Motorcycle Dealerships Ranked Highest in 2017 Piped Piper Satisfaction Study

BMW motorcycle dealerships claimed first place in the 2017 Pied Piper Prospect Satisfaction Index (PSI) U.S. Motorcycle Industry Benchmarking Study.
Harley-Davidson Q1 Sales Down 4.2%; Focus on 10-Year Growth Strategy

As expected by Harley-Davidson's financial specialist, first quarter retail sales in 2017 were down 4.2% compared to the first quarter of 2016.
Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Most Successful Selling New Model

The 2017 Triumph Bonneville Bobber is most successful new model launch in Triumph’s history with more customers taking delivery of the Bobber in the first 30 days than any previous motorcycle.
Ducati Discusses Positive Financial Data at Audi Conference

Ducati presented its positive 2016 sales report to its owners, Audi AG, during an annual press conference this week held at Audi AG headquarters.
2015-2106 Yamaha R3 Recall #4: Ignition Switch Problem

One day after Yamaha recalled its YZF-R3 due to fuel-tank issues, the Japanese motorcycle manufactured has issued yet another recall on it YZF-R3 sportbike.
Ducati Premier Financing Launches Nationwide: Lease Some Red

As part of its brand-expansion strategy, Ducati has launched its new flexible financing leasing program: Ducati Premier Financing.
