Motorcycle Safety

2016-2017 Aprilia RSV4 & 2017 Tuono Recall | Brake Issues
Piaggio Group Americas has recalled 1,856 of 2016-2017 Aprilia RSV4 motorcycles and 2017 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 motorcycles due to possible brake failure.
2017 Honda VT1300CX Fury Motorcycle Recall | Fuel Tank Problems
Honda is recalling certain-model 2017 Honda VT1300CX Fury and 2010 and 2016 Honda VT1300CX Fury motorcycles due to fuel-tank issues.
Kawasaki Z125 Pro & Pro KRT Recall Due to Stalling Issues
Kawasaki has recalled 9,914 of its 2017-2018 Z125 PRO & PRO KRT Edition motorcycles due to possible engine stalling.
2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Dragster RR Recall: Rear Wheel Issues
MV Agusta USA has recalled to 45 of its 2017 Brutale 800 Dragster RR sport naked motorcycles due to issues with the rear wheel.
2017-2018 Kawasaki Z900 Recall Due to Rear Shock Absorber Issues
Kawasaki USA has recalled 2,383 of certain 2017-2018 Z900 motorcycles due to rear shock absorber issues.
Bell Helmets Discusses Aftermath of Violent Superbike Crash (Video)
Bell Helmets has released a video discussing the aftermath of Superbike/Superstock racer Hayden Gillim’s shocking crash during the 2017 MotoAmerica.
2016-2017 Triumph Speed Triple Recall | Possible Stalling Due to Electrical Issues
Triumph has recalled up to 541 of its 2016-2017 Speed Triple R and Speed Triple S motorcycles due to possible electrical issues that can cause stalling.
2017 Honda CBR1000RR Recall: Possible Fuel Tank Defect
Honda has announced the recall of up to 2,443 of its 2017 CBR1000RR and CBR1000RR SP motorcycles due to a a possible fuel-tank issue.
Indian Recalls 2,096 Motorcycles Due to Headlight Problems
ndian Motorcycle is recalling up to 2,096 of certain-model 2017-2018 Chief, Chief Classic, Chief Dark Horse, Chief Vintage, Chieftain, Chieftain Classic, Chieftain Dark Horse, Chieftain Elite, Chieftain Limited, Springfield, and Springfield Dark Horse motorcycles.
26,182 Victory Motorcycles Recalled Due to Melting Wire/Brake Line Issues
has announced the recall of up to 26,182 certain 2010-2017 Victory Cross Country, Cross Country Tour, Cross Roads, Magnum, and Hard Ball motorcycles.
Avon Viper Stryke Scooter Tire Recall: Tread Separation Issues
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) reports that Max-Trac Tire Co., Inc. (Max-Trac) is recalling certain Avon Viper Stryke scooter tires.
MSF RiderCoaches Enhance Skills at IRETS Workshop
To create an even more polished rider curriculum, the MSF hosted in September the 2017 MSF International Rider Education Training System Workshop in Columbus, Ohio.
BMW F 800 GT and R Model Recall: Reflector Problem
BMW of North America (BMW) is recalling certain-model 2014-2016 F 800 GT and 2015-2016 F 800 R motorcycles due to possible issues with reflectors.
Icon Alliance GT Recall for Chin Strap Issues | Motorcycle Helmet Recalls
Icon, a motorcycle apparel company owned by J-Tech Corporation (J-Tech), has recalled 5,068 of its Alliance GT helmets due to defective strap stitching.
Michelin Pilot Power 3 Motorcycle Tire Recall: 184 Tires Affected
Michelin has recalled 184 of its Pilot Power 3 sport motorcycle tires due to missing the required maximum load and inflation pressures on the sidewalls.