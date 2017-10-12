Monday, March 12, 2018
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Rider's Library features reviews of some of the best books on motorcycles, including some that are very hard to find.

Why we Ride—A Psychologist Explains the Motorcyclist’s Mind and the Love Affair between Rider, Bike, and Road

Gary Ilminen
Why we Ride—A Psychologist Explains the Motorcyclist’s Mind and the Love Affair between Rider, Bike, and Road is entertaining and thought-provoking.
One More Ride: Fred and the Craft of Motorcycle Meditations | Rider's Library Review

Gary Ilminen
Fred Milverstedt's "One More Ride" tells of great and not-so-great motorcycle adventures that are crisp, vivid and fun to read.
The Norton Commando Bible Review

Gary Ilminen
The Norton Commando Bible: All Models 1968-1978 is a book that any Norton fan and most any motorcycle history buff would want to have in their collection.
The Triumph Tiger Cub Bible Review

Gary Ilminen
Mike Estall’s The Triumph Tiger Cub Bible is a mix of historical textbook, technical manual and memoir of one of Triumph’s most enduring models.
The Complete Book of Moto Guzzi Every Model Since 1921 by Ian Falloon

Gary Ilminen
The Complete Book of Moto Guzzi | Rider's Library When Carlo Guzzi, Giovanni Ravelli and Giorgio Parodi teamed up to form the upstart motorcycle firm...
Collected wandering book cover

‘Collected Wanderings’ by Jeff Buchanan: Rider’s Library

Staff
Jeff Buchanan's favorite and most heartfelt essays have been brought together by Buchanan himself in his latest book “Collected Wanderings.”
Jim Redman: Six Times World Motorcycle Champion | Rider's Library Review

Gary Ilminen
Any fan of motorcycle racing will find Jim Redman: Six Times World Champion absorbing; any fan of true stories of grit and determination overcoming impossible odds will find it hard to put down.
Motorcycle Apprentice: Matchless in Name and Reputation | Rider's Library Review

Gary Ilminen
ill Cakebread’s book, “Motorcycle Apprentice: Matchless in Name and Reputation” is unlike any we’ve seen—and we’ve seen quite a few
Harley-Davidson Sportster: Sixty Years | Rider's Library Review

Gary Ilminen
Seasoned motorcycle expert, author and sage, Allan Girdler explains the Sportster's endurance in his latest book, Harley-Davidson Sportster: Sixty Years.
Edward Turner: The Man Behind the Motorcycles | Rider's Library Review

Gary Ilminen
The most authoritative and complete coverage of Edward Turner and his motorcycles is found in “Edward Turner: the Man Behind the Motorcycles.”
Essential Buyer’s Guide: Velocette 350 & 500 Singles Review | Rider's Library

Gary Ilminen
Ever been tempted to break out the checkbook and buy that classic Velocette? Don’t do it till you get a copy of Henshaw’s book on buying the brand!
The Classic Indian Motorcycle History of the Marque: 1901 to 1953 | Rider's Library

Gary Ilminen
The Classic Indian Motorcycle History of the Marque: 1901 to 1953, is another excellent pre-Polaris history of the Indian brand.
Classic Motorcycles: The Art of Speed Review | Rider's Library

Gary Ilminen
Among classic motorcycle books, "Classic Motorcycles: The Art of Speed" is unlike most everything else out there with its striking use of light painting technique for the images and the fresh approach to content and selection of subjects.
McQueen's Motorcycles: Racing and Riding with the King of Cool | Rider's Library

Gary Ilminen
Matt Stone’s new book, “McQueen's Motorcycles-Racing and Riding with the King of Cool,” is a vibrant memoir of McQueen’s life as a motorcyclist.

Jean Davidson’s Harley-Davidson Family Album Review | Rider’s Library

Gary Ilminen
Jean Davidson’s Harley-Davidson Family Album In 2003, there was a flurry of books about Harley-Davidson all timed to hit bookshelves during the year of The...
