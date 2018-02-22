AMA Supercross/Motocross

2018 Tampa Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts
The 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series heads to the East Coast for the first time this year, and Husqvarna's Jason Anderson will step into Raymond James Stadium with a 36-point lead over Honda's Cole Seely.
2018 Arlington Supercross Results and Coverage | 9 Fast Facts
Eli Tomac dominated the night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to take his third win of the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
2018 Arlington Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts
Husqvarna's Jason Anderson has the lead over Yamaha's Justin Barcia ahead of 2018 Arlington Supercross, round seven of 17. Here's our preview.
2018 San Diego Supercross Results and Coverage | 10 Fast Facts (+ Video)
2018 San Diego Supercross Results | Anderson Seizes Control of the Series Jason Anderson put on a commanding performance at Petco Park in San Diego to...
2018 San Diego Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts
After five rounds, things have not settled down at all, though Husqvarna's Jason Anderson is a good bet for a spot on the podium at San Diego Supercross.
2018 Oakland Supercross Results and Coverage | 9 Fast Facts (+ Video)
2018 Oakland Supercross Results | Anderson Wins A Wild One The Main at the 2018 Oakland Supercross was the reason people watch the sport. The racers...
2018 Oakland Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts
The topsy-turvy Monster Energy Supercross Series returns to California as the riders do battle at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday night.
2018 Phoenix Supercross Results and Coverage | 10 Fast Facts (Video Highlights)
2018 Phoenix Supercross Results | Back-To-Back For Tomac With a giant University of Phoenix Stadium floor to work with, it was a fast and long track...
2018 Phoenix Supercross Preview | 8 Fast Facts
2018 Phoenix Supercross Preview - Eight things to watch for in the Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series continues with Eli Tomac on the charge.
2018 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results and Coverage | 10 Fast Facts
2018 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results | Tomac Returns Victorious It was a night of comebacks at Anaheim 2, with Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, and Dean Wilson...
2018 Anaheim 2 Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts
Due to injuries to KTM's Marvin Musquin and Kawasaki's Eli Tomac, the Monster Energy SX Championship race is in disarray ahead of Anaheim 2 Supercross.
2018 Houston Supercross Results and Coverage | 8 Fast Facts (Video Highlights)
Anderson Takes Series Lead As Musquin and Tomac Sidelined at 2018 Houston Supercross The 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series continued to unfold in unexpected ways...
Malcolm Stewart to Substitute for Injured Bogle at Houston Supercross
Malcolm Stewart - the brother of AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion James Stewart - will join the 450SX class Saturday at Houston SX, round 2.
2018 Houston Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts
Marvin Musquin can consolidate his lead in Houston. Musquin’s two main protagonists—Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac—finished off the podium at A1.
2018 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results and Coverage | 11 Fast Facts (Video)
Musquin Cruises to Easy Win, Roczen Returns, Tomac DNFs at Anaheim 1 Even with the excellent new dirt, the racing wasn’t spectacular at Anaheim 1,...