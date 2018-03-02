2018 Atlanta Supercross Preview | 8 Fast Facts
Eight races are complete, and after 2018 Atlanta Supercross eight races remain. Few would have predicted a 39-point lead for Husqvarna's Jason Anderson, or Kawasaki's Eli Tomac seventh place in the overall standings, 65 points behind the leader. But here we are.
2018 Qatar MotoGP Test Day 1: Yamaha’s Vinales Just Tops Ducati’s Dovizioso
Movistar Yamaha MotoGP's Maverick Vinales claimed the fastest time Thursday, the first of three test days at Qatar with a 1:55.053. To put this time into perspective, the Fastest Lap at Qatar (across all sessions) is a 1:53.927 set by Jorge Lorenzo in 2008 during qualifying (Yamaha).
Valerie Thompson: Land Speed Record Attempt at Australia’s World Speed Trials
Valerie Thompson and Team “7” Racing, led by AMA Hall of Famer Denis Manning, are traveling halfway around the world for an attempt to capture another world’s fastest motorcycle title at the 28th Annual Speed Week and World Speed Trials competition at the Lake Gairdner salt flats in South Australia.
Cory Ventura: Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Rider Showcase (Video)
During the debut 2018 MotoAmerica Junior Cup, Cory Ventura will pilot a Team MP13 (managed by MotoAmerica pro racer Melissa Paris) R3 prepped by Graves Motorsports. In the 2017 KTM RC Cup, Ventura finished runner up behind Benjamin Smith after claiming nine podiums, which included four wins.
Marc Marquez Renews Repsol Honda MotoGP Contract Through 2020
Marc Marquez's current contract was set to expire following 2018, but on Monday Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) announced an extension. The 25-year-old Spaniard will continue piloting the Honda RC213V through the 2020 MotoGP Championship.
2018 Phillip Island World Superbike Results | Melandri’s Ducati Double
The big news for this season involved limiting - or increasing - rev limits on motorcycles to even the field. With Kawasaki and Ducati finishing on the podium 72 times out of 78 in 2017, World Superbike decided to make some changes. Did i make a difference? Not for Ducati's Marco Melandri.
2018 Tampa Supercross Results and Coverage | 11 Fast Facts + Video
Tampa Supercross Results and Coverage | Tomac, Musquin, and Anderson On Top Monster Energy AMA Supercross returned to Tampa for the first time since 1999. With...
2018 MotoGP Entry List: Official 24-Rider Roster
The official 2018 MotoGP entry list was released Thursday, features 10 factory riders and 14 Independent Rider Team pilots. One more test remains (March 1-3, Qatar) ahead of the 2018 season opener at Qatar's Losail International Circuit March 17.
2018 Tampa Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts
The 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series heads to the East Coast for the first time this year, and Husqvarna's Jason Anderson will step into Raymond James Stadium with a 36-point lead over Honda's Cole Seely.
MotoGP: Hafizh Syahrin to Fill Folger’s Seat on Monster Yamaha Tech3
With little time available following the departure of Jonas Folger from the Monster Yamaha Tech3, the French-based MotoGP team was in a scramble to find a replacement rider. That rider was finally announced Wednesday - the Malaysian Hafizh Syahrin.
2018 AMA Pro Hillclimb Calendar | 10 Round Schedule
With its 300+ horsepower nitro-burning machinery that don extended swingarms, the AMA Pro Hillclimb series naturally attracts a moto-crazy audience.
Toby Khamsouk: Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Rider Showcase (Video)
Here's a rider showcase of Toby Khamsouk, a California native who will pilot a Graves-prepped R3 sportbike during the 2018 MotoAmerica Junior Cup.
Dan Kneen on Jackson Racing Honda for 2018 Isle of Man TT
Due to his positive last-minute 2017 TT efforts, Dan Kneen has signed with Jackson Racing Honda to compete in both 2018 Isle of Man TT Supersport races.
Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Squad | Success in the Making
Judging by the excited, focused expressions on the assembled young faces, I’d say the Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Squad s is going to be a huge success.
Toni Bou Injury: Breaks 3 Vertebrae During France X-Trial
Following a hard crash during a trails event in Le Mans, France - one that's not part of the FIM X-Trial Championship - Toni Bou crashed and broke three vertebrae.