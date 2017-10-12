Monday, March 12, 2018
Leon Camier Joins Honda World Superbike Team for 2018

Ron Lieback
0
One of the UK’s most respected riders, Leon Camier, will fill the vacancy left by the late Nicky Hayden on the Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team.
2018 MV Agusta F4 RC Unveiled | Fast Facts & Photo Gallery

Ron Lieback
0
The MV Agusta F4 RC returns for 2018 with an all-new color scheme that mimics Leon Camier’s F4 Reparto Corse World Superbike machine.
Laguna Seca Remains on World Superbike Calendar for 2018

Ron Lieback
0
As the 2018 World Superbike calendar continues to shape up, American fans of the racing series can relax: Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca is confirmed for 2018.
Jonathan Rea 3 for 3 on Kawasaki Ninja: 2017 World Superbike Champion

Ron Lieback
0
For the third-straight year, Jonathan Rea has claimed the World Superbike title aboard Kawasaki machinery. His 2017 SBK title was clenched in France.
Jake Gagne to Substitute for Bradl at Magny-Cours World Superbike

Ron Lieback
0
For the second time of the 2017 Superbike World Championship, the Red Bull Honda World Superbike team will use the American Jake Gagne as a substitute.
2017 Magny-Cours World Superbike Preview: Will Rea Make History?

Ron Lieback
0
Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea can make history this weekend at Magny-Cours World Superbike, where he can become the only rider to claim three back-to-back titles.
2017 Portimao World Superbike Results & Recap

Ron Lieback
0
Heading into round 10 of 13 in the 2017 World Superbike Championship at Portugal’s Portimao circuit, Jonathan Rea only finished off the podium once.
2017 Portimao WorldSBK Preview | Kawasaki/Ducati Duel Heads to Portugal

Ron Lieback
0
Following a year hiatus, World Superbike returns to Portugal’s Portimao circuit this weekend for round 10 of 13 in the 2017 WSBK Championship.
2017 Lausitzring World Superbike Results: Germany SBK Recap

Staff
0
The battle was between Kawasaki Racing Team's Jonathan Rea and Aruba.it Racing Ducati's Chaz Davies heading into Lausitzring World Superbike.
2017 Lausitzring WorldSBK Qualifying Results: Sykes on Pole in Germany

Ron Lieback
0
Kawasaki's Tom Sykes claimed his 42nd-SBK Superpole after qualifying his ZX-10RR on pole at Lausitzring in Germany, round nine of 13.
Jonathan Rea Interview: ZX-10RR Pilot Talks WorldSBK, MotoAmerica & MX

Nic de Sena
0
We sat down with Kawasaki Racing Team's Jonathan Rea at Laguna WorldSBK, and asked him about the current racing season and where he sees MotoAmerica going.
Marco Melandri Extends Ducati Contract for 2018 WorldSBK

Ron Lieback
0
Due to his impressive performance so far in 2017 World Superbike, Marco Melandri has extended his contract with the Aruba.it Ducati Racing team for 2018.
2017 Germany World Superbike Preview: 10 Fast Facts ahead of Lausitzring SBK

Ron Lieback
0
2017 Germany World Superbike Preview: Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea leads teammate Tom Sykes by 59 points ahead of Lausitzring WorldSBK.
Giugliano to Pilot Red Bull Honda at Lausitzring WorldSBK

Ron Lieback
0
Davide Giugliano will join full-time factory Honda pilot Stefan Brad at the German SBK round of 2017 World Superbike, round nine of 13.
Jake Gagne Talks CBR1000RR and SBK Experience: Interview

Nic de Sena
0
Jake Gagne shares his thoughts on the new Honda CBR1000RR, his experiences so far in WorldSBK, and his training regimen.
