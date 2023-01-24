Ducatis to Run #1 in 2023 in MotoGP and World Superbike

World champions Pecco Bagnaia and Álvaro Bautista will run #1 plates on their 2023 Ducatis. Bagnaia clinched the 2023 MotoGP title at the final round last year on his GP22, with Bautista grabbing his World Superbike crown on his Panigale V4 R at the penultimate round.“For the first time in the Company’s history, we are launching together both MotoGP and WorldSBK official teams, the Ducati Lenovo Team and Aruba.it – Racing Ducati team,” Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali said at the unveiling of the two motorcycles. “Resuming all together is a beautiful way to celebrate the value and skills of the best Ducati Corse squad ever, whose everyday work has taken us to the top of the world. After the incredible successes of the past racing season, the challenge of reconfirming ourselves fascinates us.”
"My winter break was shorter than usual because of all the commitments after winning the World Championship," Bagnaia tells us. "But now I am charged up and eager to start the season. I have missed the Desmosedici GP and my team, and I can't wait to get back on track. I could not decide whether to continue using the number 63 or switch to the number 1 and, in the end, I decided on the latter. Seeing it on the bike is beautiful, and now my goal will be to do everything to keep it. It won't be easy because I expect even tougher competition than last year, with many rivals ready to fight for the title. However, I am aware that I have the best bike and team to aim high again in 2023.""We have a new challenge ahead of us," Bautista explains. "After a fantastic season in which we won with Ducati in both Superbike and MotoGP, 2023 will inevitably be a difficult year. Racing with the number 1, in fact, means that our objective can only be one—to win. We'll have a lot of pressure, but at the same time, we'll have to keep calm, try to work with high concentration, but also with serenity. We'll have a new bike and, even if it won't be extremely different from the 2022 one, the work that we'll be able to do before the first race is crucial. We have to fix all the details that will allow us to get the best performance. I am a Ducatista, and I feel lucky to be able to defend the colors of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team."The 2023 MotoGP World Championship Series begins on March 26 at Algarve International Circuit in Portugal, with the World Superbike Championship Series starting on February 26 at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Australia.
New 120th Anniversary H-Ds + Andrew Hewkin, Artist and philanthropist
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, the weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
The new 120th Anniversary Harleys have been announced today, and in this week’s first segment Editor Don Williams takes us through the exciting updates to four models. The hero is probably the latest RoadGlide CVO with its spectacular 120th livery and badging.
In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with celebrated artist and philanthropist, Andrew Hewkin.
Andrew chats about his life of unusual coincidences which have taken him on an unexpected and entertaining journey. Traveling through more than one hundred countries, Andrew captured the flavor and essence of the world. He takes us through a few of his hair-raising stories of travel and intrigue that he has expressed visually through over fifty years of his art.
He is a regular contributor to Childline Rocks in his capacity as Cultural Attaché for the Sons of Royalty annual motorcycle ride, and paintings of Cuba, Marrakech, Mexico, and most recently Kerala in Southern India, have been auctioned off for the charity. His work has also contributed to ‘The Princes Trust’, ‘Heart on my Sleeve’, ‘Fight for Sight’, ‘Cancer Trusts’ and many others.
Andrew is a supremely talented, kind, and fascinating man.
So, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!
Andrew’s biography “Before the Paint Dries…” is available on his website AndrewHewkin.com