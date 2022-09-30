2023 MotoGP Calendar [Schedule First Look Fast Facts]

We’re getting a first look at the 2023 MotoGP calendar, and the schedule has many changes in the coming year.
The 21-round 2023 season kicks off in late March, rather than early March this year. Also, Portugal is taking over from Qatar as the location of the opening round.
Aragón is off the schedule. We won’t be seeing MotoGP at The Wall in 2023.
The twice-canceled GP of Finland is not on the 2023 schedule. After two false starts, the Kymi Ring is nowhere to be seen on the 2023 calendar.
New MotoGP destinations for 2023 include Kazakhstan and India. The GP of Kazakhstan will be held at Sokol International Racetrack near Almaty on July 9—the only July race on the schedule. The GP of India kicks off the autumn flyaway races on September 24 at the Buddh International Circuit near New Delhi.
There are three triple-headers on the schedule. The GPs of Italy, German, and the Netherlands are on consecutive Sundays in June. Three flyaways in October are on consecutive Sundays—the GPs of Indonesia, Australia, and Thailand. The season ends on three Sundays in a row in November—the GPs of Malaysia, Qatar (under the lights), and Comunitat Valenciana.
This is a provisional 2023 MotoGP calendar, so dates and locations are subject to change or cancellation. We will keep the schedule updated, should there be any changes.
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Electric mobility is everywhere nowadays. Whether it’s a car, a truck, an assisted bicycle, a scooter, or any number of new innovations, the electric revolution is certainly here. In this week’s first segment, Nic de Sena took a ride on Zero’s recently announced new Adventure bike—the Zero DSR-X. There’s been a lot of hype about this new arrival on the ADV scene, and of course the questions are many. Nic talks to me about whether Zero actually have a credible, alternative energy ADV bike—or if the machine is just simply an empty promise.
In our second segment, I chat with Al and Bridget from ‘Throw Your Leg Over’. They took time out to record this episode from somewhere in the middle of Romania, of all places.
These interesting Aussies have traveled—and painstakingly documented—the thousands of miles they’ve covered riding the best roads and sights through Australia, Tasmania, Europe, eastern Europe, and Scandinavia, among other places.