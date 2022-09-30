2023 MotoGP Calendar [Schedule First Look Fast Facts]

By
Don Williams
-
2023 MotoGP Calendar Schedule

We’re getting a first look at the 2023 MotoGP calendar, and the schedule has many changes in the coming year.

  1. The 21-round 2023 season kicks off in late March, rather than early March this year. Also, Portugal is taking over from Qatar as the location of the opening round.

  1. Aragón is off the schedule. We won’t be seeing MotoGP at The Wall in 2023.2023 MotoGP Calendar Schedule

  1. The twice-canceled GP of Finland is not on the 2023 schedule. After two false starts, the Kymi Ring is nowhere to be seen on the 2023 calendar.

  1. New MotoGP destinations for 2023 include Kazakhstan and India. The GP of Kazakhstan will be held at Sokol International Racetrack near Almaty on July 9—the only July race on the schedule. The GP of India kicks off the autumn flyaway races on September 24 at the Buddh International Circuit near New Delhi.

2023 MotoGP Schedule Calendar First Look

  1. There are three triple-headers on the schedule. The GPs of Italy, German, and the Netherlands are on consecutive Sundays in June. Three flyaways in October are on consecutive Sundays—the GPs of Indonesia, Australia, and Thailand. The season ends on three Sundays in a row in November—the GPs of Malaysia, Qatar (under the lights), and Comunitat Valenciana.

  1. This is a provisional 2023 MotoGP calendar, so dates and locations are subject to change or cancellation. We will keep the schedule updated, should there be any changes.

2023 MotoGP Calendar [Provisional Schedule]

2023 DateGrand PrixCircuit
March 26PortugalAlgarve International Circuit
April 2ArgentinaTermas de Río Hondo
April 16AmericasCircuit of The Americas
April 30SpainCircuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto
May 14FranceLe Mans
June 11ItalyMugello Circuit
June 18GermanySachsenring
June 25NetherlandsTT Circuit Assen
July 9KazakhstanSokol International Racetrack
August 6Great BritainSilverstone Circuit
August 20AustriaRed Bull Ring – Spielberg
September 3CatalunyaCircuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
September 10San Marino e della Riviera di RiminiMisano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
September 24IndiaBuddh International Circuit
October 1JapanTwin Ring Motegi
October 15IndonesiaMandalika International Street Circuit
October 22AustraliaPhillip Island
October 29ThailandChang International Circuit
November 12MalaysiaSepang International Circuit
November 19QatarLusail International Circuit
November 26Comunitat ValencianaCircuit Ricardo Tormo

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR