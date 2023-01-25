2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [7 Fast Facts]

The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series is starting off quite unlike last year for RMFantasySX fantasy supercross players, which was a topsy-turvey affair. There were nine different riders in the top 5 at the first two rounds in ’22—one fewer than the maximum. This year, just six riders have been in the top 5 in the first two rounds—one more than the minimum. Also, the top two riders finished in the same order at A1 and San Diego. The change-up is that A2 is a Triple Crown race. With that in mind, here are my 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross fantasy tips.
Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb are riding on another level. Tomac was inarguably the fastest rider in the first two rounds, and Webb safely secured P2 twice. Tomac has traditionally done well at Triple Crown races, and has won four Anaheim races to date. Given that, Tomac is a lock for the top of the podium. Triple Crown races favor consistency, and Webb has it this year. Webb in P2.
Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen are next up in the picks. Both riders are off to consistent season starts. Sexton has gone 3-5, and Roczen has a 5-4 record in 2023. It’s hard to argue that Roczen is faster than Sexton, but you can make a case that Roczen is more reliable over three Mains. Further, Roczen won A1 last year, and has five career Anaheim victories. That’s enough to earn Roczen the call for the final podium spot, with Sexton in P4.
Dylan Ferrandis is the safe pick for P5. Ferrandis has gone 4-6 this year. Though looking consistent, Ferrandis has yet to sort out his starts. He should stay on two wheels for three Mains, though don’t look for him on the podium just yet.
Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, and Malcolm Stewart are your three best choices if you don’t like everyone in my top 5. We all know that Anderson has the speed, but he hasn’t gotten through a Main this year without crashing. If you think Anderson can keep it on two wheels for three Mains, he’s a good possibility for the top 3. Barcia’s P11 was a bad night at A1, but it’s hard to know if P3 at San Diego was a fluke. He’s a solid top 5 option. Stewart has gone 16-15 in the first two rounds due to crashes, so to expect him to stay up for three Mains at A2 may be wishful thinking. If Stewart doesn’t hit the dirt, he is in play for a top 5 finish. Anyone other than the eight riders I’ve mentioned is a Hail Mary pick.
The RMFantasySX.com Wild Card is P12; the lower you go in the field, the more challenging it is. Just as results were consistent at the top, so are they in the middle of the results. Joey Savatgy (10-10) and Christian Craig (13-11) are the leading candidates going strictly by the numbers. Justin Hill (15-13) and Dean Wilson (14-14) would have to kick it up a notch, while Colt Nichols (6-12) would have to prove that his amazing A1 ride was an outlier. The Wild Card is never easy, and this is no exception. Based on their rides so far, Craig is your best Wild Card choice.
After my disastrous opening round, I improved in San Diego. I’m still in the bottom half of the 100,000+ RMFantasySX players, but I’m moving up. Interestingly, no one knocked down a perfect score in San Diego. If you think I don’t know what I’m talking about, you can use my picks as a warning.
If you’re hardcore about your selections, Qualifying on Peacock starts at 1:30 p.m. local time in Anaheim. I don’t put too much stock in qualifying times, but if someone gets hurt, you’ll want to know about it. Otherwise, check our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing options.
Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory + Steve ’Stavros’ Parrish
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly podcast—Motos and Friends. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Our first segment features the new Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory. Senior Editor Nic de Sena brings us his report on the flagship version of Aprilia’s upright middleweight machine. He gives us insight into whether it’s worth spending the extra money on the Factory version, and also of course, whether this sporting Aprilia is really the motorcycle for you.
In this segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with (arguably) one of the most interesting Suzuki race riders of all time. the iconic RG500 alongside teammate double World Champion Barry Sheene. The two were almost as famous for their exploits off-track, as for their success on it. Those were the days! Steve also raced the Isle of Man TT for about ten years where he won 13 Silver Replicas, and got a podium finish. His insight into that particular brand of mayhem are fascinating.
But there’s waaay more to Steve Parrish than his motorcycle racing. He is also the most successful Semi-Truck racer ever, and, little known piece of useless trivia—he’s my birthday twin: 24th February. He is a natural entertainer and you can’t miss his recounting of the world’s most entertaining—and arguably terrifying—double-decker bus ride ever. If any of you were actually on that hell-ride then we’d love to hear from you!