2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross Fantasy Tips and Picks [7 Fast Facts]

By
Don Williams
-

The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series is starting off quite unlike last year for RMFantasySX fantasy supercross players, which was a topsy-turvey affair. There were nine different riders in the top 5 at the first two rounds in ’22—one fewer than the maximum. This year, just six riders have been in the top 5 in the first two rounds—one more than the minimum. Also, the top two riders finished in the same order at A1 and San Diego. The change-up is that A2 is a Triple Crown race. With that in mind, here are my 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross fantasy tips.

2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross Fantasy Tips: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

  1. Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb are riding on another level. Tomac was inarguably the fastest rider in the first two rounds, and Webb safely secured P2 twice. Tomac has traditionally done well at Triple Crown races, and has won four Anaheim races to date. Given that, Tomac is a lock for the top of the podium. Triple Crown races favor consistency, and Webb has it this year. Webb in P2.

2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross Fantasy Tips: Cooper Webb
Cooper Webb

  1. Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen are next up in the picks. Both riders are off to consistent season starts. Sexton has gone 3-5, and Roczen has a 5-4 record in 2023. It’s hard to argue that Roczen is faster than Sexton, but you can make a case that Roczen is more reliable over three Mains. Further, Roczen won A1 last year, and has five career Anaheim victories. That’s enough to earn Roczen the call for the final podium spot, with Sexton in P4.

2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross Fantasy Tips: Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen

  1. Dylan Ferrandis is the safe pick for P5. Ferrandis has gone 4-6 this year. Though looking consistent, Ferrandis has yet to sort out his starts. He should stay on two wheels for three Mains, though don’t look for him on the podium just yet.

2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross Fantasy Tips: Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton

  1. Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, and Malcolm Stewart are your three best choices if you don’t like everyone in my top 5. We all know that Anderson has the speed, but he hasn’t gotten through a Main this year without crashing. If you think Anderson can keep it on two wheels for three Mains, he’s a good possibility for the top 3. Barcia’s P11 was a bad night at A1, but it’s hard to know if P3 at San Diego was a fluke. He’s a solid top 5 option. Stewart has gone 16-15 in the first two rounds due to crashes, so to expect him to stay up for three Mains at A2 may be wishful thinking. If Stewart doesn’t hit the dirt, he is in play for a top 5 finish. Anyone other than the eight riders I’ve mentioned is a Hail Mary pick.

2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross Fantasy Tips: Dylan Ferrandis
Dylan Ferrandis

  1. The RMFantasySX.com Wild Card is P12; the lower you go in the field, the more challenging it is. Just as results were consistent at the top, so are they in the middle of the results. Joey Savatgy (10-10) and Christian Craig (13-11) are the leading candidates going strictly by the numbers. Justin Hill (15-13) and Dean Wilson (14-14) would have to kick it up a notch, while Colt Nichols (6-12) would have to prove that his amazing A1 ride was an outlier. The Wild Card is never easy, and this is no exception. Based on their rides so far, Craig is your best Wild Card choice.

Christian Craig

  1. After my disastrous opening round, I improved in San Diego. I’m still in the bottom half of the 100,000+ RMFantasySX players, but I’m moving up. Interestingly, no one knocked down a perfect score in San Diego. If you think I don’t know what I’m talking about, you can use my picks as a warning.

  2. If you’re hardcore about your selections, Qualifying on Peacock starts at 1:30 p.m. local time in Anaheim. I don’t put too much stock in qualifying times, but if someone gets hurt, you’ll want to know about it. Otherwise, check our 2022 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing options.

tl;dr 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross Fantasy Picks

  1. Eli Tomac

  2. Cooper Webb

  3. Ken Roczen

  4. Chase Sexton

  5. Dylan Ferrandis

    Wild Card P12: Christian Craig

Photography by Will Embree/SMX Pictures

2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 2 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 52 points (2 wins, 2 podiums, 2 top fives)

  2. Cooper Webb, KTM, 46 (2P, 2 T5)

  3. Chase Sexton, Honda, 39 (1P, 2 T5)

  4. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 37 (2 T5)

  5. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 36 (1 T5)

  6. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 33 (1P, 1 T5)

  7. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 32

  8. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 29

  9. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 29

  10. Colt Nichols, Honda, 28

  11. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 26

  12. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 22

  13. Justin Hill, KTM, 18

  14. Dean Wilson, Honda, 18

  15. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15

  16. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11

  17. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 7

  18. Justin Starling, GasGas, 7

  19. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 6

  20. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 6

  21. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 6

  22. Josh Hill, KTM, 5

  23. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 5

  24. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 3

  25. Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2

  26. John Short, Kawasaki, 2

