Dunlop: New Sizes Across Sportmax & Elite 4 Motorcycle Tires
Due the wide varieties of OEM motorcycle tire sizes, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires has released new tires across its Sportmax and Elite 4 touring series lineups.
Top 10 Most Valuable Motorcycles: 1951 Vincent Black Lightning Tops List
The London-based Verve Search has spent endless hours working with Bonhams Auction House to create the a list of the top 10 most valuable motorcycles in the world. When the research was complete, a 1951 Vincent Black Lightning most expensive motorcycle took honors as the world's most expensive motorcycle.
2018 MotoGP TV Schedule & US Race Times | Broadcast Live On Television
The 2018 MotoGP season is about to get underway, and we have the 2018 MotoGP TV schedule on BeIN for you. We will do our best to reflect any schedule changes, though all 19 rounds are broadcast live in the United States on BeIN cable channel.
Lieback’s Lounge: Beating Death During A Kansas Tornado
A friend’s untimely death cut the journey to Washington state short, and I rode from Pikes Peak to Northeast Pennsylvania in what felt like one complete day. I would not—and did not—miss his wake. My friends may have had two wakes that week if it wasn’t for the unlikely occurrence of an elderly Ohioan and a blunt Kansas Highway Patrolman. Let me explain.
Indian’s ‘The Wrench: Scout Bobber Build Off’ Calls for Non-Professional Builders
Indian Motorcycle has launched "The Wrench: Scott Bobber Build Off" custom motorcycle competition. The contest isn't open to professional builders, but rather the type of customizers that spend countless non-working hours wrenching on motorcycles.
From Paper to Pixels, Motorcycle Media Landscape Positively Changes | Editor’s Letter
While I admit to missing Ultimate Motorcycling magazine in print, I plead guilty to loving the digital delivery of information. I can access far more information about the subject I’m perusing, and it requires simply a tap or swipe of my fingertips. It’s not magic, but even Merlin would have been astonished.
2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Look | ADV Touring Under $4500
For 2018, Royal Enfield has ventured into the popular adventure-touring market. Meet the 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan, which will arrive in North America this April. The bike is equipped with a 411cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces a modest 25 horsepower.
Mule Motorcycles Mule Panther Cross | Thoroughbred Miler
Richard Pollock of Mule Motorcycles has been swinging wrenches and creating fantastic flat track builds for decades, churning out bikes that are equally at home on terrain like the Oklahoma City Mile and on the streets of San Diego, where Pollack calls home.
2018 Atlanta Supercross Results and Coverage| 10 Fast Facts (+ Video)
2018 Atlanta Supercross Results and Coverage | Anderson Takes Triple Crown Win The Triple Crown format returned to Monster Energy AMA Supercross for the first time...
2018 Yamaha YZ125 Review | Two-Stroke MX Lives
Riding the 2018 Yamaha YZ125 is everything we have come to expect out of a small displacement two-stroke, and that’s a good thing! With no major changes over the last several years, and having tested previous versions, we are pretty familiar with the YZ.
2018 Indian Chieftain Elite First Look | Limited Edition Bagger
Meet the 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite, which is highlighted by not only custom "Black Hills Silver paint" applied entirely by hand, but also the more powerful engine due to the optional Thunder Stroke 116 Stage 3 Big Bore Kit.
2018 Atlanta Supercross Preview | 8 Fast Facts
Eight races are complete, and after 2018 Atlanta Supercross eight races remain. Few would have predicted a 39-point lead for Husqvarna's Jason Anderson, or Kawasaki's Eli Tomac seventh place in the overall standings, 65 points behind the leader. But here we are.
2018 Qatar MotoGP Test Day 1: Yamaha’s Vinales Just Tops Ducati’s Dovizioso
Movistar Yamaha MotoGP's Maverick Vinales claimed the fastest time Thursday, the first of three test days at Qatar with a 1:55.053. To put this time into perspective, the Fastest Lap at Qatar (across all sessions) is a 1:53.927 set by Jorge Lorenzo in 2008 during qualifying (Yamaha).
Iron Butt Comparison: 2018 Yamaha Star Venture vs Personalized 2007 Royal Star Venture
2018 Yamaha Star Venture: Iron Butt Saddlesore 1000 Attempt I planned a two-up Saturday ride from Los Angeles to Ojai with my wife as pillion...
Riding the Spanish Pyrenees & Aragón with Troy Corser: Leod Escapes
At the end of 2016, Leod Escapes asked track riders all over the USA, “What should the next tour be?” The choices were many, but the clear winner was the Spanish Pyrenees to Aragón tour. A year in planning and the riders choice tour is ready to go. Here is what it’s all about.