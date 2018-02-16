Thailand MotoGP Test Begins: Crutchlow on Top During Debut Test
Honda's Crutchlow was quickest during the debut at Thailand's Chang International Circuit. The Brit led Suzuki's Rins during the first day of testing.
Randy Mamola Inducted into MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame
Randy Mamola, who for 38 years has been an influence in MotoGP racing both on and off the track, will be inducted into the MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame.
Ducati’s Lorenzo Tops Sepang MotoGP Test: Under Lap Record
Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo was quickest during the three-day MotoGP test at Sepang, the five-time World Champ setting a new fastest lap.
Valentino Rossi: Life of a Legend by Michael Scott | Rider’s Library Review
London’s Michael Scott has created a spectacular biography that covers Valentino Rossi from his earliest days to the present.
Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone Joins HJC Helmets | MotoGP News
Known as "The Maniac Joe" due to an aggressive riding style that has lead to a number of crashes in his MotoGP career, Factory Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone will be wearing an HJC helmet in the 2018/2019 seasons.
Yamaha MotoGP Extends Maverick Vinales Contract Through 2020
Just ahead of Sepang MotoGP testing, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP announced that it has extended Maverick Vinales' contract through 2020.
Jonas Folger Drops Out of 2018 MotoGP: ‘Doesn’t Feel Completely Ready’
Jonas Folger "doesn’t feel completely ready, physically and mentally, at the moment," and will not compete with Monster Tech3 Yamaha in 2018 MotoGP.
2018 Ducati MotoGP Bike & Riders Exposed: GP18, Dovizioso and Lorenzo
With less than two weeks to go before the first official MotoGP test in 2018 at Sepang International Circuit (January 28-30), the Ducati Team unveiled its Desmosedici GP18 prototype alongside factory riders Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo, and test rider Michele Pirro.
Airbag Motorcycle Suits Now Mandatory in 2018 MotoGP
Motorcycle suits with airbag technology were never mandatory, but that changes for all classes across the 2018 MotoGP World Championship, including Moto2 and Moto3 pilots.
How to Watch MotoGP like an Italian | Leod Escapes
We’ve seen a few other motorcycle tours being offered with MotoGP around the globe and some sell well, it’s just to us they seem too touristy.
Valentino Rossi Pilots Ford Fiesta RS WRC to 6th Monza Rally Show Win
Valentino Rossi once again participated in the Monza Rally Show during MotoGP's off season, claiming a record-breaking sixth victory at the Italian race.
Valentino Rossi ‘Huichol’ Art Helmet Unveiled | Always a Cool Story
Valentino Rossi's latest AGV helmet design takes inspiration from Mexican Huichol art. Rossi will don the lid throughout winter MotoGP testing.
Marquez Tops Valencia MotoGP Post-Season Test, Day 2
Topping the time sheets for the two-day post-season MotoGP test at Valencia was this year’s MotoGP Champion, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez.
Yamaha’s Vinales Tops Valencia Post-Season MotoGP Test, Day 1
Two days following the 2017 MotoGP season finale at Valencia, the first pre-2018 official test got underway Tuesday at the Spanish circuit.
2017 MotoGP Season Recap: By The Numbers
Here are 12 essential numbers you need to know to understand the 2017 MotoGP season, which concluded Sunday at Valencia.