2025 MotoGP Schedule [11 Provisional Calendar Fast Facts]

The 2025 MotoGP schedule is out, and there are 22 rounds planned. As always, it’s a provisional calendar. Over the last few years, the schedule has been flexible, with rounds being bumped from or added to the list as situations change. There is a new flow to the 2025 Moto GP calendar, so let’s take a look and bestow some Fast Facts on you. Of course, we’ll update this schedule as necessary. We don’t want you to miss a single lap by Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Márquez, Jorge Martín, Enea Bastianini, Pedro Acosta, Joan Mir, or Fabio Quartararo.
- Say goodbye to the tripleheaders. There won’t be any back-to-back-to-back GPs in 2025. Multiple doubleheaders appear mid-season in Europe, along with two in Asia, as the series enters the home stretch.
- The summer break is split between July and August. After the Czech GP—yes, Brno is back on the calendar—the series doesn’t resume until August 17 in Austria at the Red Bull Ring.
- For the first time in a quarter-century, the MotoGP schedule begins in the Far East. Thailand gets the nod, with the Thai GP happening on March 2. There are two other GPs in March—Argentina and the Americas—with an off-week between each round.
- The MotoGP trek heads east across the Atlantic Ocean in April. Qatar is first, followed by the Spanish GP in Jerez two weeks later.
- May is a two-GP month. After the French GP on May 11, there’s a week off to get across the English Channel for the British GP.
- June packs in three GPs with the first doubleheader. After a June 8 GP in Aragón, the series takes two weeks off before converging on Mugello Circuit on June 22 and the Dutch GP the following week.
- There’s a doubleheader in July. They race at the Sachsenring on July 13 and at the Czech GP a week later. Then, the four-week vacation kicks in.
- August is a single doubleheader month. Vacation is over on August 17 at the Austrian GP. A week later, they’re at it again at the Balaton Park Circuit for the long-awaited Hungarian GP.
- September gets three races, including another doubleheader. The Catalan and San Marino GPs are back-to-back early in the month. Two weeks later, it’s back to Asia for the Japanese GP at Mobility Resort Motegi.
- October makes it back-to-back three-race months. The Indonesian GP is a week after the Japanese GP. Then, there’s a week off between the Australian and Malaysian GPs doubleheader.
- November closes out the 2025 MotoGP World Championship Series with back-to-back rounds. Algarve International Circuit is the site of the Portuguese GP on November 9, with the Valencia GP serving as the series finale a week later.
2025 MotoGP Schedule
|Round/Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|1. March 2
|Thai
|Chang International Circuit
|2. March 16
|Argentina
|Termas de Río Hondo
|3. March 30
|Americas
|Circuit of The Americas
|4. April 13
|Qatar
|Lusail International Circuit
|5. April 27
|Spanish
|Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto
|6. May 11
|French
|Le Mans
|7. May 25
|British
|Silverstone Circuit
|8. June 8
|Aragón
|Motorland Aragón
|9. June 22
|Italian
|Mugello Circuit
|10. June 29
|Dutch
|TT Circuit Assen
|11. July 13
|German
|Sachsenring
|12. July 20
|Czech
|Automotodrom Brno
|13. August 17
|Austrian
|Red Bull Ring – Spielberg
|14. August 24
|Hungarian
|Balaton Park Circuit
|15. Sept. 7
|Catalan
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|16. Sept. 14
|San Marino
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|17. Sept. 28
|Japanese
|Mobility Resort Motegi
|18. October 5
|Indonesian
|Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
|19. October 19
|Australian
|Phillip Island
|20. October 26
|Malaysian
|Sepang International Circuit
|21. Nov. 9
|Portuguese
|Algarve International Circuit
|22. Nov. 16
|Valencia
|Circuit Ricardo Tormo