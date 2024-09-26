2025 Pro Motocross Schedule [AMA Nationals Calendar]

The 2025 Pro Motocross Schedule is here, and there is only one change from last year. The Ironman National, which has been the season finale for several seasons, has been moved up to Round 9. That means the Unadilla and Budds Creek Nationals are pushed back a week, with Budds Creek Motocross Park hosting the final round.
Expect to see all of the top 10 riders from 2024 returning to do battle in 2025, and add Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb to the mix.
Following the 2025 Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Series, the three-race SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs will be held.
2025 Pro Motocross Schedule: AMA Nationals
Round 1
May 24: Fox Raceway National, Fox Raceway at Pala, CA
Round 2
May 31: Hangtown Motocross Classic, Prairie City SVRA, Rancho Cordova, CA
Round 3
June 7: Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, CO
Round 4
June 14: High Point National, High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, PA
Round 5
July 28: Southwick National, The Wick 338, Southwick, MA
Round 6
July 5: RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, MI
Round 7
July 12: Spring Creek National, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, MN
Round 8
July 19: Washougal National, Washougal MX Park, Washougal, WA
Round 9
August 9: Ironman National, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, IN
Round 10
August 16: Unadilla National, Unadilla MX, New Berlin, NY
Round 11
August 23: Budds Creek National, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, MD
2024 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series Final Standings
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 504 points (7 overall wins)
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 462
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 403
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 371
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 362
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 297
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 288
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 244
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 210 (4 overall wins)
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 204
- Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 193
- Harri Kullas, KTM, 163
- Marshal Weltin, Yamaha, 162
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 148 (2 T5)
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 144
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki/Kawasaki, 118
- Romain Pape, GasGas, 106
- Derek Kelley, KTM, 94
- Cullin Park, Honda, 91
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 74
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 67 (1P, 1 T5)
- Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 50
- Kyle Webster, Honda, 45
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 44
- Broc Tickle, Kawasaki, 42
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 41
- Justin Hill, KTM, 35
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 31
- Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas, 31
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 25
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 21
- Alvin Östlund, Honda, 20
- Henry Jacobi, KTM, 17
- Gert Krestinov, Honda, 15
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 14
- Henry Miller, Honda, 13
- Max Miller, Suzuki, 13
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 11
- Devin Simonson, Yamaha, 11
- Scotty Verhaeghe, GasGas, 9
- James Harrington, Yamaha, 8
- Bryce Shelly, Yamaha, 8
- John Short, Kawasaki, 5
- Trevin Nelson, Yamaha, 5
- Ryder Floyd, Honda, 4
- Carson Brown, Yamaha, 3
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 3
- Tristan Purdon, Husqvarna, 3
- Jake Masterpool, GasGas, 3
- Preston Kilroy, Yamaha, 1