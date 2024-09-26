2025 Pro Motocross Schedule [AMA Nationals Calendar]

By
Don Williams
-
2025 Pro Motocross Schedule - AMA Nationals - Chase Sexton
2024 Pro Motocross AMA National Champion Chase Sexton.

The 2025 Pro Motocross Schedule is here, and there is only one change from last year. The Ironman National, which has been the season finale for several seasons, has been moved up to Round 9. That means the Unadilla and Budds Creek Nationals are pushed back a week, with Budds Creek Motocross Park hosting the final round.

2025 Pro Motocross Schedule - Hunter Lawrence.
2024 Pro Motocross AMA National Championship runner-up Hunter Lawrence. Photo by Will Embree / SMX Photos.

Expect to see all of the top 10 riders from 2024 returning to do battle in 2025, and add Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb to the mix.

2025 Pro Motocross Schedule Infographic

Following the 2025 Pro Motocross AMA National Championship Series, the three-race SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs will be held. 

2025 Pro Motocross Schedule: AMA Nationals

Round 1

May 24: Fox Raceway National, Fox Raceway at Pala, CA

Round 2

May 31: Hangtown Motocross Classic, Prairie City SVRA, Rancho Cordova, CA

Round 3

June 7: Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, CO

Round 4

June 14: High Point National, High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, PA

Round 5

July 28: Southwick National, The Wick 338, Southwick, MA

Round 6

July 5: RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, MI

Round 7

July 12: Spring Creek National, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, MN

Round 8

July 19: Washougal National, Washougal MX Park, Washougal, WA

Round 9

August 9: Ironman National, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, IN

Round 10

August 16: Unadilla National, Unadilla MX, New Berlin, NY

Round 11

August 23: Budds Creek National, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, MD

2024 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series Final Standings

  1. Chase Sexton, KTM, 504 points (7 overall wins)
  2. Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 462
  3. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 403
  4. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 371
  5. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 362
  6. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 297
  7. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 288
  8. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 244
  9. Jett Lawrence, Honda, 210 (4 overall wins)
  10. Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 204
  11. Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 193
  12. Harri Kullas, KTM, 163
  13. Marshal Weltin, Yamaha, 162
  14. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 148 (2 T5)
  15. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 144
  16. Shane McElrath, Suzuki/Kawasaki, 118
  17. Romain Pape, GasGas, 106
  18. Derek Kelley, KTM, 94
  19. Cullin Park, Honda, 91
  20. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 74
  21. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 67 (1P, 1 T5)
  22. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 50
  23. Kyle Webster, Honda, 45
  24. Dean Wilson, Honda, 44
  25. Broc Tickle, Kawasaki, 42
  26. Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 41
  27. Justin Hill, KTM, 35
  28. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 31
  29. Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas, 31
  30. Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 25
  31. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 21
  32. Alvin Östlund, Honda, 20
  33. Henry Jacobi, KTM, 17
  34. Gert Krestinov, Honda, 15
  35. Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 14
  36. Henry Miller, Honda, 13
  37. Max Miller, Suzuki, 13
  38. Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 11
  39. Devin Simonson, Yamaha, 11
  40. Scotty Verhaeghe, GasGas, 9
  41. James Harrington, Yamaha, 8
  42. Bryce Shelly, Yamaha, 8
  43. John Short, Kawasaki, 5
  44. Trevin Nelson, Yamaha, 5
  45. Ryder Floyd, Honda, 4
  46. Carson Brown, Yamaha, 3
  47. Tristan Lane, KTM, 3
  48. Tristan Purdon, Husqvarna, 3
  49. Jake Masterpool, GasGas, 3
  50. Preston Kilroy, Yamaha, 1

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR