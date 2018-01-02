Editor’s Choice: Top 12 Motorcycles I Want To Ride In 2018
As the calendar ticks over to 2018, I’m looking at the new motorcycles I want to ride in the coming year. Here's the top 12 I want to ride.
Lieback’s Lounge: Please, Elon, Make an Electric Motorcycle, and Other 2018 Wishes
Come on, Elon, let’s get some of your non-stop energy into the electric motorcycle market. Motorcycles should be the next step.
Top Stories in 2017 Motorcycling: Personal Favorites, from Tragedy to V4s
The 2017 motorcycling season was a rough one for me on a personal level, but not so much across the industry. Here are my top stories in 2017 motorcycling.
Giving Thanks, Motorcycle Style | Editor’s Letter
For most people, the holidays are a time for family gatherings. Well, when it comes to that, I remain in the unorthodox category.
Baselines and Endings | Lieback’s Lounge
Endings like these arrive; they’re inevitable. It’s how we deal and think about endings that truly matters. Let me explain.
November Motorcycle Riding is Different – Yet Familiar
Folks who stopped to talk to me along my rides usually said “A little cool for a ride, ain’t it?” They look surprised when I’d say “Yep—and I love it.”
Márquez vs. Dovi | Guide To MotoGP Valencia 2017
What It Takes To Win A MotoGP Championship | 9 Fast Facts The 2017 MotoGP World Championship comes down to the final race at the Circuit...
Transitions: UM Wishes Andrew Oldar Best of Luck!
Motorcycle Commentary May 2017 marks the last issue of Ultimate Motorcycling you will see with Andrew Oldar as an Associate Editor. If you follow supercross and...
Moto Lifestyle Keeps Me Sane | Lieback’s Lounge
These last few months have been hell, but motorcycles surely saved me from another breakdown. These are the things that help comfort my sanity.
Reconnect CA State Routes 2 and 39 | Editor’s Letter to Trump and Brown
Shamefully, a historic portion of SR 39 that ties together with the other epic motorcycle SR 2 has remained off-limits for 40 years. We need it open!
Illegal Motorcycle Exhaust | Ignorance of the Law Excuses No One
If you have a passion for motorcycling, I recommend understanding the laws that are being proposed/passed, from loud motorcycle exhausts to lane splitting.
Five Reasons ‘Why We Ride’ Motorcycles | Moto Commentary
Not all riders are out chasing the type of feeling that’s worth dying for. For majority of those who ride motorcycles, it’s much simpler than that.
Lieback’s Lounge | Post-Mastectomy Moto Meditation
Moto meditation provides a better solution for serious anxiety than any drug, whether that drug is from the pharmacy or the black market.
Pinnacle of Motorcycle Technology? It’s Only the Beginning
Although it feels like we’re at the peak of motorcycle development, if you fast forward 30 years from now, one can only imagine how much more innovation is possible.
America, It’s Time We Embrace the Scooter
America, it’s time to embrace the scooter and mini-bike. They’re affordable, allow for easy mobility, and will be a gateway into the motorcycling world.