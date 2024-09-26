2024 Harley-Davidson Touring Models Recall [Wiring Harness]

Harley-Davidson is voluntarily recalling select 2024 Street Glide and Road Glide motorcycles, according to an announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). There are five 2024 Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models included in the recall: the Street Glide (FLHX), CVO Street Glide (FLHXSE), Road Glide (FLTRX), CVO Road Glide (FLTRXSE), and CVO Road Glide ST (FLTRXSTSE). The lion’s share of the 41,637 recalled bikes are the standard Street Glide (15,736) and Road Glide (19,914).
The recall is triggered by concern that, due to inconsistent routing during assembly, the voltage regulator wire can rub on the leading edge of the crankcase. Over time, this can cause the insulation on the red wire to wear through, allowing contact of the wire with the case, leading to a short circuit. The short circuit will cause the 60-amp main fuse to blow, and the motorcycle will lose all electrical power.
The fix is a simple one. Harley-Davidson dealers will inspect the voltage regulator output wire harness. If there is damage, the wiring output harness will be replaced with an updated harness. If it is undamaged, a secondary retention strap will be installed to prevent damage to the wire. There is no charge for the work done for the recall and no reimbursement to the owners.
Only one percent of the recalled motorcycles are expected to have suffered damage to the wire. There have been nine reports of the problem as of July 2024. Fortunately, no crashes or injuries have occurred due to the issue. Dealers were made aware of the problem starting September 16, with owner notifications beginning September 23. If you own one of the Harley-Davidson Road Glide or Street Glide models covered in the recall, you can call Harley-Davidson customer service at 800-258-2464; the recall number is 0186. Those unsatisfied with the response can contact the NHTSA via its Vehicle Safety Hotline at 800-327-4236 or the NHTSA website.