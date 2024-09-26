Honda CRF Left Hand-Grip Recall [Over 40k F Models]

American Honda is voluntarily recalling over 40,000 CRF trail bikes, according to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The models impacted are the 2023 and 2024 editions of the Honda CRF50F, CRF110F, CRF125F, and CRF125FB (Big Wheel). The Honda CRF250F is not part of the recall.
The CPSC tells owners of the affected Chinese-made Honda CRF F models to stop riding the motorcycles and take them to a Honda dealer for an inspection. The inspection and repair, if needed, is free, though you will need to schedule an inspection appointment. The CPSC tells us that the Hondas being recalled were sold between September 2022 and May 2024.
American Honda has a dedicated webpage for recalls. You can search by VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) or model there. Alternatively, you can call Honda customer service at 866-784-1870. Information on the Honda CRF F models recall is available on the CPSC website. The recall number is 24-288.
The four models impacted—the 2023 and 2024 Honda CRF50F, CRF110F, CRF125F, and CRF125FB—are primarily designed for youth operation. However, smaller adults can ride the “big wheel” Honda CRF125FB. As these are off-road motorcycles, they are regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission rather than the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The CPSC was responsible for banning three-wheeled off-road vehicles in the 1980s, and continues to regulate the age of riders on all-terrain vehicles. However, motorcycles are not under the same restrictions as ATVs. In our tests of the Honda CRF50F, CRF110F (the recalled 2024 edition), and CRF125F Big Wheel, we never had problems with the left hand-grip.