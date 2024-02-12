2024 Honda CRF110F Review [Kid Tested On the Trails]

There’s nothing like learning to ride a motorcycle as a kid, and the 2024 Honda CRF110F is a great place to start for a young rider. Now in its 11th year, with a significant revamp in 2019, the CRF110F continues to inspire new youngsters to ride motorcycles. Plus, it’s Green Sticker legal in California—just like the Honda CRF450X, a huge deal for owners in The Golden State who want to legally access state and federal lands.

Because none of the staff members are small enough to test the 2024 Honda CRF110F on the trail, we left that to Avery Bart. We kept her under a watchful eye, debriefing her after each ride. Nine-year-old Avery isn’t a new rider, but the CRF110F is a move up for her from the CRF50F and the CRF-E2.

Honda has done everything to make it easy to ride and own the CRF110F. Fuel injection and electric starting are at the top of the list for both the parents and the rider. Pushing a button to start an engine is something kids appreciate, as kickstarting a four-stroke isn’t always easy for young legs. However, should the rider want to go the kickstart route, the CRF110F has one. A key means a parent can prevent unsupervised rides.

Fuel injection adds to the ease of starting, as there’s no petcock or choke to worry about—simply push the button, and the air-cooled, SOHC, 109cc mill springs to life and settles into a drama-free idle. Starting drills and long-warm rituals are a thing of the past, as are clogged pilot jets due to inactivity when riding isn’t on the schedule.

Furthering the ease of use is an automatic clutch. All the rider has to do is manually shift the four-speed transmission, with neutral at the bottom of the shift pattern. Avery had no trouble shifting, and the 2024 Honda CRF110F’s broad powerband means that gear selection isn’t critical to enjoyment. First gear is certainly low enough for putting around at walking speed, and 4th gear is good for 40 mph or so. That’s a bit above Avery’s skill level just yet, so there’s room to grow into the CRF110F’s capabilities without any issues of the bike intimidating her.

At 169 pounds with a gallon of regular in the tank, the 2024 Honda CRF110F isn’t light, though that’s the nature of playbikes of this type. To keep the price down—MSRP is $2699—not a lot of money is spent on lighter materials. For instance, the twin-spar frame is steel (part of the ’19 update), not the aluminum you see on the CRF racers. The non-adjustable suspension has less than four inches of travel, ground clearance is 6.7 inches, no skid plate, and a 14-/12-inch wheel combo. Add that up, and the CRF110F is best on smoother trails—stay away from rocks and logs until the rider moves up to the CRF125F.

Having said that, Avery confidently takes the 2024 Honda CRF110F anywhere she wants, though her demands are modest. She’s not looking to be a Hard Enduro competitor—at least not yet. Instead, the CRF110F is working as the next step as she climbs up the performance ladder from her 50-class bikes. She is already thrilled to be riding a 110 after learning on the 50s.

Maintenance is minimal and infrequent for the 2024 Honda CRF110F, which is important if the parents aren’t mechanics. The flat-slab air filter will have to be cleaned periodically—it sits behind the tank shroud, and four bolts hold the airbox cover on. The chain adjuster is a screw-type, which is simple to use. Changing the oil is easy, as there is no skid plate or oil filter—an oil strainer screen should be cleaned annually. The drum brakes are easy to adjust, though that will rarely be necessary as riders usually rely on engine compression braking. The spark plug is on an inspect-only maintenance schedule. Oh, and you need to put gas in every now and then—a warning light reminds you.

The 2024 Honda CRF110F has superb styling, which attracts kids. This year, Honda offers a White colorway, featuring a teal seat and matching graphics on white plastic. We had the traditional Red model, and Avery liked it, but certainly, the White will have its fans.

An absolutely essential part of riding off-road is proper apparel, regardless of the rider’s age. We outfitted Avery in O’Neal gear, so she looks like Dylan Ferrandis, Colt Nichols, and JuJu Beaumer as she roosts. O’Neal has been making kids’ gear for years, and it shows. The O’Neal Youth 2 SRS Attack helmet ($130) is lightweight and offers ventilation—Avery often rides in the Mojave Desert. The Youth Element boots ($140) keep her feet, ankles, and shins safe. Add in the Youth Element gearset (pants, $80; jersey, $28; gloves, $22) and Blur B-40 goggles ($60), and we were confident Avery was well-protected on the trails.

In addition to proper gear, we always advise parents to buy a motorcycle that fits the rider. Don’t get a bike that is too large with the expectation that the youngster will grow into it. That’s a dangerous strategy, and one that will undoubtedly frustrate a new rider. Get a bike that fits, then move up as the rider’s skill and size grow.

We love testing minis. We get to watch new riders learn the craft, and growing riders expand their horizons. We don’t have to do much maintenance, and the 2024 Honda CRF110F is as reliable as sunrise. Avery had a big smile after every ride, and that’s a stronger endorsement than any adult can fashion.

Photography by Don Williams

RIDING STYLE

Helmet: O'Neal Youth 2 SRS Attack

Goggles: Blur B-40

Pants, jersey, gloves, and boots: O'Neal Youth Element

2024 Honda CRF110F Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 109cc

Bore x stroke: 50.0 x 55.6mm

Compression ratio: 9.0:1

Valvetrain: SOHC; 2 valves

Fueling: EFI w/ 19mm throttle body

Exhaust: USFS-approved spark arrester

Cooling: Air

Starting: Electric and kick

Transmission: 4-speed

Clutch: Automatic centrifugal

Final drive: D.I.D 420 chain

CHASSIS

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 31mm fork; 3.9 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered non-adjustable shock; 3.8 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoked w/ steel rims

Front: 14 x 1.40

Rear: 12 x 1.60

Tires: CST

Front tire: 70/100 x 14

Rear tire: 80/100 x 12

Brakes: Drum

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 41.9 inches

Rake: 25.2 degrees

Trail: 2.1 inches

Seat height: 25.9 inches

Ground clearance: 6.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallons

Curb weight: 169 pounds

Colors: Red; White

2024 Honda CRF110F Price: $2699 MSRP

2024 Honda CRF110F Review Photo Gallery