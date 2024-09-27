2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 First Look [8 Fast Facts]

The Triumph Speed Twin came to us in 2019 with an appealing proposition: The charm and practicality of a Bonneville T120 married to the sportiness of the Thruxton family of motorcycles. Now that the Thruxton is being put to pasture after 2025, it leaves a golden opportunity for the British marquee to introduce two performance-minded Modern Classic machines. Quickly filling those openings are the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and the up-spec RS edition.
For now, let’s zero in on the base model 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200, which comes in with a $13,595 MSRP and a handful of updates that differentiate it from its predecessor as well as its sportier sibling with RS badging. To that end, the standard Speed Twin 1200 boasts updated IMU-assisted electronics, a mild visual refresh, slight chassis tweaks, and updates to the rider triangle.
- The 1200cc High Power parallel-twin engine gets a little more punch. Powering the Speed Twin lineup is one of Triumph’s staple mills, featuring an exciting 270-degree crank orientation and hearty exhaust note. Engineers have carefully massaged this powerplant since its 2016 debut, teasing out extra performance with low-inertia components to liven its character and other tweaks over the past decade. The 2025 iteration features an updated camshaft, ignition timing, and fuel maps that work with a redesigned exhaust catalyst to meet Euro 5+ emissions standards. Fortunately, riders reap performance benefits with a five-horsepower bump, bringing claimed peak figures to 105 horses at 7750 rpm and an unchanged 83 ft-lbs of torque at an accessible 4250 rpm. Naturally, power is put down through a six-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch.
- Aesthetic changes start at the heart. The p-twin mentioned above engine sits in the same quintessential Bonneville-sourced steel-cradle frame, replete with a handful of subtle styling tweaks that include “leaner and more angular” engine cases, according to Triumph designers. Looking elsewhere, slightly modernized elements such as redesigned brushed aluminum throttle body covers are on display. Other slight design updates include an updated reshaped 3.8-gallon fuel tank featuring deeper knee cutouts and fork indentions, á la the Scrambler 1200 X and 1200 XE. Lastly, the LED headlight boasts a new lighting signature and is fitted into a brushed aluminum bezel.
- Ergonomics are updated, leaning towards a more comfortable ride. One of the significant distinctions between the forthcoming standard Speed Twin 1200 and up-spec Speed Twin 1200 RS is the rider triangle, with the standard model opting for a slightly more casual reach to the bars. Compared to the previous Speed Twin 1200, the grips are 0.7 inches higher and 0.5 forwarder than before. Coinciding with those updates is a revised, narrower, sculpted seat at a slightly lower 31.7-inch height (down 0.2 inches), which should help riders reach the deck a little easier. In contrast, the RS’s riding position is far sportier. If you are hankering for a Thruxton riding experience, an accessory set of clip-on handlebars is available to capture that café racer vibe.
- Marzocchi suspension returns with updates. On the front, we see the same non-adjustable 43mm inverted fork returning to duty, though Triumph engineers assure us they have revised internal settings. Meanwhile, the dual Marzocchi shocks in the rear are swapped out to higher-spec units with a remote reservoir with preload adjustment.
- Brembo and Nissin are out on the base model Speed Twin 1200; Triumph-branded calipers are in. Sitting in juxtaposition to the suspension improvements is a downgrade in braking specification, moving from Brembo M50 calipers to Triumph-branded four-piston calipers. It remains to be seen how these perform and if it is a meaningful sacrifice, though they are still radially mounted.
- New seven-spoke cast-aluminum wheels and Metzeler tires are standard. Aiding in the visual updates are new cast-aluminum 17-inch turbine-style wheels with Metzeler Sportec M9 RR rubber spooned onto them. A capable set of rubber in its own right, this highlights another difference between the base model Speed Twin and the RS, which uses the track-day-ready Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tires.
- A new dash paves the way for new technology. Each Speed Twin 1200 shares the same LCD/TFT instrument panel we’ve seen on the Scrambler 1200 X. Diving into said dash, users will find two ride modes—Road and Rain. Both modes have IMU-supported traction control and ABS—the prior generation has less sophisticated electronics.
- Pricing starts at $13,595 with three color choices—Crystal White & Sapphire Black, Carnival Red & Sapphire Black, and Aluminum Silver. Expect to pay an additional $500 for the two-tone colorways.
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Bonneville HP vertical twin w/ 270-degree crank
- Displacement: 1197cc
- Bore x stroke: 97.6 x 80mm
- Maximum power: 104 horsepower @ 7750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 83 ft-lbs @ 4250 rpm
- Compression ratio: 12.1:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC, 4vpc
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist function
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Tubular steel w/ aluminum cradle
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Marzocchi 43mm inverted cartridge fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable KYB piggyback-reservoir shocks; 4.7 inches
- Wheels: 12-spoke cast-aluminum
- Front wheel: 3.50 x 18
- Rear wheel: 5.00 x 17
- Tires: Metzeler Racetec M9 RR
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 160/60 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston radially mounted calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston floating caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
- Rake: 22.3 degrees
- Trail 3.5 inches
- Seat height: 31.7 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.8 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg
- Curb weight: 476 pounds
COLORS
- Aluminum Silver
- Crystal White & Sapphire Black (+$500)
- Carnival Red & Sapphire Black (+500)
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Price: $13,595 MSRP