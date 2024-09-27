It’s time for the always-exciting new rider numbers reveal from the American Motorcyclist Association for the 2025 AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross Championship Series. As usual, there is plenty of movement in the #20 to #99 range.
Chance Hymas gets #10, the lowest new number. Now a race commentator, Justin Brayton had held #10 as a career number. The only new career number is #16 for Tom Vialle, who will also carry 1E in the 250SX class. Jalek Swoll and Freddie Norén are swapping numbers, with Swoll taking the coveted #22, famously run by Chad Reed, and Norén sporting #33 next year. The smallest move is Cullin Park, who moves from #58 to #59 for 2025.
The 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship Series gets underway on January 11 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. It’s also the opening round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series.
2025 AMA Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross Numbers
- 1 – 450SMX and 450SX: Jett Lawrence
- 1 – 450MX: Chase Sexton
- 1 – 250SMX and 250MX: Haiden Deegan
- 1E – Tom Vialle
- 1W – RJ Hampshire
- 2*– Cooper Webb
- 3* – Eli Tomac
- 4* – Chase Sexton
- 6* – Jeremy Martin
- 7* – Aaron Plessinger
- 9* – Adam Cianciarulo
- 10 – Chance Hymas (replacing Justin Brayton)
- 11* – Kyle Chisholm
- 12* – Shane McElrath
- 14* – Dylan Ferrandis
- 15* – Dean Wilson
- 16** – Tom Vialle (new career number)
- 17* – Joey Savatgy
- 18* – Jett Lawrence
- 19 – Jordon Smith (replacing Justin Bogle)
- 20 – Pierce Brown (replacing Max Vohland, now #92)
- 21* – Jason Anderson
- 22 – Jalek Swoll (replacing Freddie Norén, now #33)
- 23 – Julien Beaumer (replacing Grant Harlan, now #43)
- 24* – RJ Hampshire
- 25 – Ryder DiFrancesco (replacing Marvin Musquin)
- 26 – Ty Masterpool (replacing Garrett Marchbanks, now #36)
- 27* – Malcolm Stewart
- 28* – Christian Craig
- 29 – Phil Nicoletti (replacing Ty Masterpool)
- 30* – Jo Shimoda
- 31 – Max Anstie (replacing Jordon Smith, now #19)
- 32* – Justin Cooper
- 33 – Freddie Norén (replacing Jalek Swoll, now #22)
- 34 – Daxton Bennick (replacing Ryder DiFrancesco, now #25)
- 35 – Marshal Weltin (replacing Talon Hawkins, now #48)
- 36 – Garrett Marchbanks (replacing Phil Nicoletti, now #29)
- 37 – Coty Schock (replacing Max Anstie, now #31)
- 38* – Haiden Deegan
- 39 – Nicholas Romano (replacing Pierce Brown, now #20)
- 40 – Casey Cochran (replacing Dilan Schwartz, now #44)
- 41 – Nate Thrasher (replacing Carson Mumford, now #60)
- 42 – Harri Kullas (replacing Caden Braswell)
- 43 – Grant Harlan (replacing Seth Hammaker, now #56)
- 44 – Dilan Schwartz (replacing Josh Hill)
- 45* – Colt Nichols
- 46* – Justin Hill
- 47* – Levi Kitchen
- 48 – Talon Hawkins (replacing Chance Hymas, now #10)
- 49 – Mitchell Oldenburg (replacing Jose Butron)
- 50 – Cameron McAdoo (replacing Enzo Lopez)
- 51* – Justin Barcia
- 52 – Anthony Bourdon (replacing Derek Drake, now #80)
- 53 – Romain Pape (replacing Derek Kelley, now #58)
- 54 – Jett Reynolds (replacing Chris Blose)
- 55 – Henry Miller (replacing Mitch Oldenburg, now #49)
- 56 – Seth Hammaker (replacing Jeremy Hand, now #68)
- 57 – Benny Bloss (replacing Nate Thrasher, now #41)
- 58 – Derek Kelley (replacing Cullin Park, now #59)
- 59 – Cullin Park (replacing Daxton Bennick, now #34)
- 60 – Carson Mumford (replacing Lorenzo Locurcio, now #74)
- 61 – Cole Thompson (replacing Stilez Robertson)
- 62 – Mark Fineis (replacing Kevin Moranz)
- 63 – Hunter Yoder (replacing Cameron McAdoo, now #50)
- 64 – Robbie Wageman (replacing Austin Forkner, now #83)
- 65 – Lux Turner (replacing Henry Miller, now #55)
- 66 – Vince Friese (replacing Justin Starling)
- 67 – Josh Varize (replacing Benny Bloss, now #57)
- 68 – Jeremy Hand (replacing Romain Pape, now #53)
- 69 – Kyle Webster (replacing Coty Shock, now #37)
- 70 – Jorge Prado (replacing Jerry Robin, now
- 71 – Broc Tickle (replacing Cole Thompson)
- 72 – Anthony Rodriguez (replacing Jace Owen)
- 73 – Preston Boespflug (replacing Robbie Wageman)
- 74 – Lorenzo Locurcio (replacing Josh Cartwright)
- 75 – Gage Linville (replacing Marshal Weltin, now #35)
- 76 – Ryder McNabb (replacing Michael Mosiman, now #93)
- 77 – Jerry Robin (replacing Preston Kilroy)
- 78 – Cade Clason (replacing Josh Varize, now #67)
- 79 – Max Miller (replacing Harri Kullas, now #42)
- 80 – Derek Drake (replacing Michael Hicks)
- 81 – Matti Jorgensen (replacing Cade Clason)
- 82 – Ryder Floyd (replacing Mitchel Harrison
- 83 – Austin Forkner (replacing Farres Guillem, now #84)
- 84 – Guillem Farres (replacing Anthony Rodriguez)
- 85 – Max Sanford (replacing Hunter Yoder)
- 86 – Mitchell Harrison (replacing Luca Marsalisi)
- 87 – Hardy Munoz (replacing Max Miller, now #79)
- 88 – Devin Simonson (replacing Dylan Walsh)
- 89 – Trevor Colip (replacing Luke Neese)
- 90 – Jorgen-Matthias Talviku (replacing Hardy Munoz, now #87)
- 91 – TJ Albright (replacing Devin Simonson)
- 92 – Maximus Vohland (replacing Jace Kessler)
- 93 – Michael Mosiman (replacing Bryce Shelly)
- 94* – Ken Roczen
- 95 – Alvin Östlund (replacing Ryan Surratt)
- 96* – Hunter Lawrence
- 97 – Bryce Shelly (replacing Tristan Lane)
- 98 – Drew Adams (replacing Kaeden Amerine)
- 99 – Brock Bennett (replacing Jett Reynolds, now #54)
*Career Numbers