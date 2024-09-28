Chix at the Crossroads Ride Report [Two-Week 2024 Trip]

The 2024 Chix at the Crossroads summer ride took Antique Motorcycle Club of America Riveter Chapter members on a two-week trip through the southern United States. The ride started at the Wheels Through Time Museum in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. Chix at the Crossroads served as a reprise of the successful Chix on 66 ride in 2022 from the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee to the Santa Monica Pier.
As the Riveter name implies, this nationwide AMCA Chapter is for women riders on vintage motorcycles—defined as 1990 or older, though many riders are on bikes much older. The Riveter Chapter informs members of women’s roles in motorcycle history and provides networking opportunities. The group’s name, inspired by the WWII icon Rosie the Riveter, also serves as a reminder that there are female motorcycle mechanics and women do race vintage motorcycles.
There was also a musical component to Rosie the Riveter, as it was the title of a 1942 song written by Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb. The Four Vagabonda found success with Rosie the Riveter. With that in mind, it was only fitting that the Chix at the Crossroads ride on scenic byways and backroads curated by Dana Lasher with Mary Lasher featured stops at many music-related destinations:
- Bessie Smith Cultural Center, Chattanooga
- Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, Nashville
- Nashville honky-tonks
- Music in Memphis
- The Elvis Presley Birthplace, Tupelo, Mississippi
- Rhythm Night Club Memorial Museum, Natchez, Mississippi
- Blues museums in Clarksdale
- Juke joints in Clarksdale, Mississippi
It’s impossible not to think of the lyric from Cream’s Crossroads, an interpretation of Robert Johnson’s Delta blues classic, Cross Road Blues: “Going down to Rosedale, take my rider by my side.” Cross Road Blues was a hit in Clarksdale jukeboxes. The destinations remind us of Associate Editor’s Delta Blues ride in 2021.
To follow up Chix at the Crossroads, AMCA Riveter Chapter has announced the 2025 Riveter Rumble: Wildcat Action event on May 20 to 22. It’s an AMCA National Road Run that will focus on southeastern Kentucky’s natural beauty and features. Rural roads will make up most of the ride’s routing.