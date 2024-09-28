2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M First Look [Specs, 31 Photos]

Superbike fans rejoice! Yamaha has announced changes to its line of superbikes with a handful of meaningful updates for the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M. What’s new? A few new parts hope to improve the aerodynamic performance, handling, and braking of the Tuning Fork brand’s high-performance sportbikes. The announcement of model-year updates confirms Yamaha’s commitment to the superbike class in North American markets continuing as street-legal models. However, as announced earlier this year, Yamaha Motor Europe will continue with track-only versions—the YZF-R1 Race and YZF-R1 GYTR—aimed at racers and track day enthusiasts. Hint to Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA: We would like those, too.

The YZF-R1 family of motorcycles received its last major update in 2020, which included several upgrades explicitly requested by the Japanese manufacturer’s global racing partners. Subsequently, the YZF-R1 secured a World Superbike World Championship a year later thanks to factory pilot Toprak Razgatlıoğlu. Domestically, the YZF-R1 has seen massive success in the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, securing 13 out of the last 14 titles while being ridden by Josh Hayes (2010-2014), Cameron Beaubier (2015, 2016, 2018-2020), and Jake Gagne (2021-2023).

Much of the YZF-R1 platform returns as we know it, including the stellar 998cc CP4 crossplane inline-four-cylinder engine. European sources tell us it puts out nearly 200 horsepower at the crank, though the American branch of Yamaha does not cite performance figures. Naturally, that performance is managed by the same capable IMU-assisted electronics suite, including adjustable traction control, slide control, and wheelie control, among many other configurable parameters. Lastly, the aluminum Deltabox frame and aluminum swingarm return again for another duty tour.

Let’s start with the two upgrades that apply to both the standard YZF-R1 and the premium carbon-fiber bodywork boasting R1M. According to Yamaha sources, the new carbon-fiber aerodynamic winglets were developed for track and road riding in association with Yamaha’s factory MotoGP racing program. As such, the winglets resemble what’s currently employed on the Yamaha YZR-M1 that competes in the MotoGP World Championship. While the new aero features add a modern look to the R1 and R1M bodywork, their functional purpose is to generate additional downforce and increase front-end feel while braking or cornering. However, Yamaha doesn’t cite peak downforce numbers.

Due to the bodywork design remaining untouched, we don’t anticipate any ergonomic changes to the track-focused riding position. Yet, Yamaha did update the seat cover texture on both motorcycles, hoping to achieve a better balance between grip and maneuverability in the saddle.

As mentioned, these are the only updates coming to the premium 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1M that, above all else, features semi-active Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension.

Surprisingly, the standard 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 enjoys a longer list of performance upgrades for the coming model year. The fully adjustable 43mm KYB fork is revised once again, citing improved response, road feel, and chassis performance. According to Yamaha, the bike’s fully adjustable KYB shock remains unchanged.

The final upgrades for the standard R1 aim to improve front-end braking performance, as Yamaha replaces the Advics calipers and Nissin master cylinder that date back to the bike’s launch in 2015. Coming in as a superior offering is the industry standard in the sportbike world, none other than premium Brembo Stylema calipers and a matching Brembo master cylinder. If the recent MT-09 SP update is any indication, this move should aid brake fade and feel issues that the current-generation R1 experienced.

Pricing and availability are as follows: The 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 will arrive in November with an $18,999 MSRP, offered in Team Yamaha Blue and Matte Raven Black. Meanwhile, sit tight for the 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1M. Sporting exclusive Carbon Fiber livery, it won’t hit showroom floors until March and will have a list price of $27,699.

2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 (and YZF-R1M) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 998cc

Bore x stroke: 79.0 x 50.9mm

Compression ratio: 13.0:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Assist-and-slip

Final drive: Chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Twin-spar cast aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB inverted 43mm fork; 4.7 inches (YZF-R1M: Fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension NPX 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches)

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback reservoir shock; 4.7 inches (YZF-R1: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable, semi-active Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension piggyback reservoir shock; 4.7 inches)

Wheels: 10-spoke cast magnesium

Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Racing Street RS11

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 190/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ radially mounted Brembo Stylema 4-piston monoblock calipers and master cylinder

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.3 inches

Rake: 24.0 degrees

Trail: 4.0 inches

Seat height: 33.7 inches (YZF-R1: 33.9 inches)

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Estimated fuel economy: 33 mpg

Curb weight: 448 pounds (YZF-R1: 452 pounds)

COLORS

R1: Team Yamaha Blue; Matte Raven Black

R1M: Carbon Fiber

PRICES

2025 Yamaha YZF-R1: $18,999 MSRP

2025 Yamaha YZF-R1M: $27,699 MSRP

2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 Photo Gallery

2025 Yamaha YZF-R1M Photo Gallery