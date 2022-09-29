2023 BMW S 1000 RR First Look [A Dozen Superbike Fast Facts]

- The ShiftCam-equipped 999cc inline-four features M 1000 RR-derived updates. BMW Motorrad USA says the S 1000 RR has retained its 205 horsepower at 13,000 rpm and 83 ft-lbs of torque at 11,000 rpm. However, it now boasts a revised cylinder head with new intake geometry. Inspired by what’s found in the M 1000 RR, it assists with power delivery across the rev range. An updated airbox focuses on high-revving pursuits with new shorter-length intake funnels and servo-controlled passages that open at a lofty 11,900 rpm.
- The rear sprocket is one tooth smaller. The RR lost a tooth in the rear and should also liven-up acceleration. Whether that helps alleviate the noise emission-related flat spots we experienced on the 2020 BMW S 1000 RR remains to be seen.
- Revised quickshifter settings are a welcome change. Engineers have altered the quickshifter’s programming, applying a new torque model to assist with shifts across the rpm spectrum. Reaction times are refined, which we hope leads to smoother shifting.
- An updated chassis and longer geometry are part of the 2023 package. The die-cast aluminum Flex Frame offers more lateral flexibility, thanks to new relief openings. On the geometry front, BMW appears to be hunting stability by extending the rake a half-degree, lengthening the trail 0.2 inches, and the wheelbase nearly three-quarters of an inch. Meanwhile, the triple-clamp offset is reduced by a tenth of an inch to offset the bike’s wider stance. Lastly, the M Chassis Kit is standard, allowing adjustment to the swingarm pivot point and ride height.
- Rear wheel installation just got easier. It’s the little things on bikes that matter, and the 2023 RR now uses captive wheel spacers in conjunction with chamfered brake pads and brake anchor plate.
- Conventional fully adjustable suspension is standard, while semi-active remains an option. The capable mechanical Marzocchi fork and shock return to the fold, as do the programmable semi-active damping counterparts. Four preset damping settings—Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race—soften or firm up damping accordingly. Meanwhile, the optional Race Pro mode unlocks personalized suspension adjustment.
- The IMU-supported rider suite gains new modes and functionality. The standard fare of top-notch aids includes cornering ABS, lean-angle-detecting traction control, wheelie control (now adjustable), hill start assist, launch control, pitlane speed limiter, and Dynamic Brake Control (which keeps the throttle shut during braking). Two new features come in handy during braking. ABS Pro’s Slick setting (designed to be paired with high-grip racing rubber) and Brake Slide Assist allow mere mortals to back-in bikes under hard braking with confidence. Moreover, traction control is bolstered by the new Slide Control algorithm, letting riders step out the rear wheel under hard acceleration.
- Aerodynamic features offer analog help to the control of unwanted wheelies. Although BMW doesn’t cite at which speed this occurs, the winglets are said to generate 22 pounds of downforce. To counteract the slight drag these fairing bits add, a taller windscreen is used to help reduce wind resistance on the rider—oversized windscreens are handy at high speed. Finally, the lower triple clamp has a partition to round out the aero upgrades.
- A few other peripheral refinements are in store. Focusing our attention on the rear, we see a sleeker tail section design. In addition, the license plate holder is smaller, though still quite sizable, and easier to remove for track riding. A USB power port and lightweight lithium battery are standard, too.
- BMW wouldn’t let a new model launch with a multitude of packages:
M Package
- Lightwhite paint w/ M lettering and new clear coat
- M footrests
- Black fuel filler cap
- M Carbon wheels
- M sports seat.
- M Carbon or M forged aluminum wheels (buyer’s choice)
Dynamic Package
- Ride Modes Pro
- Semi-active suspension
- Heated grips
- Cruise control
Race Package
- M Endurance chain
- M titanium sports silencer or M full titanium exhaust system (buyer’s choice)
Carbon Package
- M Carbon front fender
- M Carbon rear fender
- M Carbon chain guard
- M Carbon sprocket cover
- M Carbon side trim
Milled Parts Package
- M folding clutch lever
- M brake lever guard
- There is also a broad range of individually available BMW accessories. You can go wild with M Performance Parts, get some luggage and go supersport touring, or anything in-between.
- The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR is priced at $17,895. That’s a $900 price increase over the prior generation RR, though few standard models will be sold. We don’t have an arrival date on showroom floors.
2023 BMW S 1000 RR Specs ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 999cc
- Bore x stroke: 80 x 49.7mm
- Maximum power: 205 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 83 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm
- Top speed: Over 186 mph
- Compression ratio: 13.3:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC w/ BMW ShiftCam; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 48mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function
- Final drive: 525chain
- Type: Aluminum composite bridge w/ partially self-supporting motor
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Marzocchi inverted 45mm fork (semi-active optional); 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Marzocchi shock (semi-active optional); 4.6 inches
- Wheels: Castaluminum (options: M forged aluminum; M carbon)
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17x 6.00
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 195/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixedcalipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston floatingcaliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad Race ABS (defeatable)
- Wheelbase: 57.4 inches
- Rake: 23.6 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 32.4 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 434 pounds (M Package: 427 pounds; Race Package: 431 pounds)
- Blackstorm metallic
- Style Passion in Racing Red non-metallic
- Lightwhite non-metallic/BMW M