2023 Beta Xtrainer First Look [8 Fast Facts For Trail Riding]

Despite getting a major makeover last year, the trail-friendly Beta Xtrainer gets plenty of updates this year. Let’s take a closer look at the 2023 Beta XTrainer and check out what’s new.
That’s a new subframe. The narrower design is patterned after the subframe on the racing-oriented Beta RR models.
A new airbox is housed within the new subframe. According to Beta, airflow is increased.
There’s a new tank that holds an additional nine ounces of fuel. The new tank is no wider. The tank plastic is now translucent to allow the rider to monitor the fuel level without removing the gas cap.
With a new subframe and places comes new plastics. The side panels are new, as are the radiator shrouds. The side panels now have integrated number plates and Just one fastener. The mid-mount for the tank-mounted shrouds to the rear of the perimeter frame, rather than ahead of it. The graphics are now RR-inspired.
The battery is now a lithium-ion cell. Beta says this year’s Li-ion battery is lighter and more powerful.
The 292cc two-stroke single returns. It features electric starting (kickstart optional), oil injection, a power valve, and a six-speed transmission with an adjustable, diaphragm-style hydraulically actuated clutch. There are also two power modes—wet and dry.
The Ollé R16V suspension is back. There are 10.6 inches of travel at both ends, which allows for the approachable 35.8-inch seat height. The Ollé suspension units are fully adjustable, save compression damping in the fork.
The 2023 Beta Xtrainer breaks the $8k price barrier. The MSRP is up $300 to $8299. Look for the updated Xtrainer at Beta dealers in November.
Zero Electric ADV Bike + Al and Bridget from Throw Your Leg Over
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Electric mobility is everywhere nowadays. Whether it’s a car, a truck, an assisted bicycle, a scooter, or any number of new innovations, the electric revolution is certainly here. In this week’s first segment, Nic de Sena took a ride on Zero’s recently announced new Adventure bike—the Zero DSR-X. There’s been a lot of hype about this new arrival on the ADV scene, and of course the questions are many. Nic talks to me about whether Zero actually have a credible, alternative energy ADV bike—or if the machine is just simply an empty promise.
In our second segment, I chat with Al and Bridget from ‘Throw Your Leg Over’. They took time out to record this episode from somewhere in the middle of Romania, of all places.
These interesting Aussies have traveled—and painstakingly documented—the thousands of miles they’ve covered riding the best roads and sights through Australia, Tasmania, Europe, eastern Europe, and Scandinavia, among other places.