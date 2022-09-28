2023 Beta Xtrainer First Look [8 Fast Facts For Trail Riding]

By
Don Williams
-
2023 Beta Xtrainer: MSRP

Despite getting a major makeover last year, the trail-friendly Beta Xtrainer gets plenty of updates this year. Let’s take a closer look at the 2023 Beta XTrainer and check out what’s new.

  1. That’s a new subframe. The narrower design is patterned after the subframe on the racing-oriented Beta RR models.

  1. A new airbox is housed within the new subframe. According to Beta, airflow is increased.

  1. There’s a new tank that holds an additional nine ounces of fuel. The new tank is no wider. The tank plastic is now translucent to allow the rider to monitor the fuel level without removing the gas cap.

  1. With a new subframe and places comes new plastics. The side panels are new, as are the radiator shrouds. The side panels now have integrated number plates and Just one fastener. The mid-mount for the tank-mounted shrouds to the rear of the perimeter frame, rather than ahead of it. The graphics are now RR-inspired.

  1. The battery is now a lithium-ion cell. Beta says this year’s Li-ion battery is lighter and more powerful.

  1. The 292cc two-stroke single returns. It features electric starting (kickstart optional), oil injection, a power valve, and a six-speed transmission with an adjustable, diaphragm-style hydraulically actuated clutch. There are also two power modes—wet and dry.

  1. The Ollé R16V suspension is back. There are 10.6 inches of travel at both ends, which allows for the approachable 35.8-inch seat height. The Ollé suspension units are fully adjustable, save compression damping in the fork.

  1. The 2023 Beta Xtrainer breaks the $8k price barrier. The MSRP is up $300 to $8299. Look for the updated Xtrainer at Beta dealers in November.

We have tested the Beta Xtrainer

Action photography by Massimo Di Trapani

2023 Beta Xtrainer Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Two-stroke single

  • Displacement: 292cc

  • Bore x stroke: 73 x 69.9mm

  • Compression ratio: 11.55:1

  • Fueling: Keihin PWK 36mm carburetor

  • Exhaust valve: Beta Progressive Valve

  • Cooling: Liquid

  • Starting: Electric (kick optional)

  • Lubrication: Electronic oil-injection

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Diaphragm style w/ hydraulic actuation

  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Perimeter-style chromoly

  • Front suspension; travel: Rebound-damping and spring-preload adjustable inverted Ollé R16V 43mm fork; 10.6 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable linkage-assisted Ollé R16V piggyback shock; 10.6 inches

  • Tires: Michelin Soft Enduro Competition

  • Front tire: 80 x 100-21

  • Rear tire: 140 x 60-18

  • Front brake: 260mm floating disc w/ Nissin caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin calilper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.8 inches

  • Seat height: 35.8 inches

  • Ground clearance: 12.6 inches

  • Footpeg height: 15.4 inches

  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.32 gallons

  • Oil tank capacity: 22 ounces

  • Wet weight: 232 pounds

  • Color: Red

2023 Beta Xtrainer Price: $8299 MSRP

2023 Beta Xtrainer Photo Gallery

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR