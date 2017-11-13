Motorcycle Apparel Reviews

Pando Moto Capo Rider Jacket Review | Denim Motorcycle Apparel
The Pando Moto Capo Rider jacket has all of the fixtures of a traditional denim jacket when it comes to looks, but there’s more to it than that.
Gaerne SG-12 Boots Review | Serious Off-Road Motorcycle Footwear
The Gaerne SG-12 is heralded as Gaerne’s flagship MX boot, and I tested a pair during over 40 hours of desert racing, MX training, and off-road race simulations.
Bell Star MIPS Helmet Review | Slip-Plane Technology
Bell invited Ultimate Motorcycling out to Thunderhill Raceway Park, the perfect proving grounds to evaluate the all-new Bell Star MIPS helmet.
Viking Cycle Freedom Denim Vest | Motorcycle Gear Review
The Viking Cycle Freedom Denim vest is a fresh take on a classic bit of riding gear that works well and is built to last. Here's our review.
Pando Moto M65 Camo Review | Fashion-Forward Motorcycle Jacket
If you’re looking for something stylish that would be great for a lower-speed cruise, the Pando Moto M65 is an option to consider.
Joe Rocket Heartbreaker Boots Review | Women’s Motorcycle Boots
Joe Rocket Heartbreaker women’s motorcycle boots tuck a bit of stealthy lift into their boot, keeping your feet protected and your legs looking long.
Dainese Tempest Lady D-WP Boots Review | Women’s Motorcycle Boots
One of the most comfortable commuter boots I’ve worn, Dainese Tempest Lady D-WP women’s motorcycle boots look great and provide serious protection.
Black Brand Crystal Gloves Review | Women’s Motorcycle Gloves
The Crystal women’s motorcycle gloves by Black Brand are soft and graceful, with a mid-length cuff that keeps the sun from blistering your wrists.
Thor MX Prime Fit Racewear Review | Motocross Ready
If you are in the market for a close fitting, lightweight, ventilated set of gear with appeal, the Thor MX Prime Fit kit is a fantastic choice.
Schubert S2 Sport Review | Premium Motorcycle Helmet
The Schuberth S2 Sport is a motorcycle helmet that satisfies the needs of the most demanding riders with features to suit all styles of riding.
Alpinestars Bionic Freeride Shorts Review | Breathable Protection
Alpinestars Bionic Freeride Shorts Review Riding off-road can often lead to unintended spills. Whether you’re an enduro rider tackling a particularly hard trail, sailing your...
Cycle Gear’s Street & Steel Oakland Jacket, Jeans and Gloves: Review
It's OK to be a bit skeptical of store brands. In the case of Cycle Gear's Street & Steel Oakland collection, be prepared to be unexpectedly impressed.
Spidi Tronik Wind Pro Suit Review | One Piece Does All
From the street to the track, the Spidi Tronik Wind Pro is a do-all full leather suit that provides protection and comfort, along with some stylish looks.
AGV Sport Atom Leather Jacket Review | Ride Into The Sun
The AGV Sport Atom is very much a performance jacket first, with the cooling of the perforations a bonus to allow three-season riding.
Sidi X-3 Lei Boots Review | Women’s Motorcycle Boots
The Sidi X-3 Lei is a heavy duty (though not particularly heavy), no-nonsense off-road motorcycle boot for women off-road riders.