Limited Edition Toprak Razgatlıoğlu Yamaha R1 Replica First Look

It was a great run for Jonathan Rea on his Kawasaki Racing Team Ninja ZX-10RR. Six consecutive Superbike World Championships is a stunning achievement. However, it came to an end in 2021 when Toprak Razgatlıoğlu wrested the title from Rea by 15 points in a 26-race series disrupted by race cancellations and reschedules. The titanic title tilt went down to the final race, with Rea’s season-ending back-to-back victories at Mandalika International Street Circuit proving inadequate to erase the mid-season lead amassed by Razgatlıoğlu.

To commemorate Razgatlıoğlu’s title, there will be 21 examples of the Limited Edition Toprak Razgatlıoğlu Yamaha R1 World Championship Replica built, and this isn’t a “replica” with a few performance parts and new graphics. This track-only superbike is being built by the Crescent Racing Pro Shop. For those unfamiliar with Crescent Racing, it has been running the Yamaha WorldSBK project for six years with Yamaha Motor Europe, including the Pata Yamaha with Brixx World Superbike Team that is the home of Razgatlıoğlu.

The Razgatlıoğlu Yamaha R1 World Championship Replica uses the GYTR race ECU, de-catted titanium Akrapovič exhaust system, and BMC Race air filter to pump out 20 horsepower more than the stock YZF-R1. Crescent Racing claims 205 horsepower at the rear wheel, along with a linear torque curve.

The GYTR ECU and wiring harness provide all the World Superbike mapping options and, the electronics are manipulated by GYTR switchgear on both bars. A GYTR quick-turn throttle on adjustable GYTR clip-ons gives the rider instant access to power. A Suter Racing clutch helps transmit the power to the gold D.I.D 520ERV7 racing chain and Gandini rear sprocket with GYTR and Crescent Racing branding. A Cordona quickshifter handles clutchless gear changes.

Öhlins suspension—Road & Track fork and Hypersport TTX GP shock—is brought in for the Razgatlıoğlu R1, along with a factory-spec upper triple clamp and Öhlins steering damper. The forged Marchesini wheels have an ABS-free Brembo braking system bolted to them—320mm T-Drive discs and GP4-RX calipers, plus a 19RCS Corsa Corta master cylinder. Pirelli Diablo Superbike slicks put the power to the pavement.

That’s a Kevlar-reinforced GYTR Race Fairing Kit adorned with paint and graphics by Dream Machine, Insignia, and Monsters of Dirt. Carbon fiber is sprinkled throughout the Razgatlıoğlu R1, including a LighTech carbon rear fender and Plastic Bike carbon chin fairing. Weight-saving Pro-Bolt titanium fasteners are applied liberally. The curb weight of the Limited Edition Toprak Razgatlıoğlu Yamaha R1 World Championship Replica is claimed to be 385 pounds, which knocks off about 57 pounds from the stock R1.

The motorcycle comes with many exclusive extras.

If you’re willing to travel to the UK, Crescent Yamaha’s James Hillier or Niall Mackenzie will meet you at a circuit to set the R1 up. If you’re homebound, Crescent Yamaha will work with you to arrange setup assistance. This gives you a chance to try out the GYTR paddock stand and pit mat.

Buyers get two VIP hospitality passes for a 2022 WSBK race, including a pit-box visit with Razgatlıoğlu. You’ll also get a signed piece of riding equipment that Razgatlıoğlu used in his 2021 championship run.

There is limited edition badging, and the technician signs his build. A framed certificate signed by Razgatlıoğlu and Team Principal Paul Denning confirms the VIN and edition number. Shown in the photos is build #1 of 21.

The 21 examples of the Limited Edition Toprak Razgatlıoğlu Yamaha R1 World Championship Replica have a price tag of £33,000. While all have been spoken for, Crescent Yamaha does have a waitlist, just in case.

Photography by Graeme Brown, GeeBee Images

Limited Edition Toprak Razgatlıoğlu Yamaha R1 World Championship Replica Photo Gallery