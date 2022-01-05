2022 Supercross Preview and Anaheim 1 Fantasy SX Tips [14 Fast Facts]

Season’s Greeting to you all! The team here at Ultimate Motorcycling wishes every one of you a happy and relaxing holiday—I think we’ve all earned it!

This week’s episode brings you the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak edition. Senior Editor Nic de Sena rode it in sketchy weather conditions in the mountains above Palm Springs. The bike is really very different from the ADV version launched earlier this year, so I’m sure you’ll be interested to hear what he has to say.

This second segment brings us a young lady that I personally admire very much. Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with LaShundra Rucker, founder and owner of Sportbike Chic, a motorcycle apparel and accessories retailer for women. LaShundra is a former Marine, so as you might imagine, she’s made of stern stuff. Sportbike Chic is growing well, and as a small business owner myself, I know how challenging it can be to make a living in the motorcycle world. That she had the courage to do it, and the brains to make it work, is very impressive, and it makes her worthy of our respect. She’s very articulate and has a great sense of humor, so I really enjoyed hearing what she had to say about her company’s journey to date. I hope you do, too!

2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Test: Palms to Pines First Ride

SportBike Chic™