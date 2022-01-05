2022 Supercross Preview and Anaheim 1 Fantasy SX Tips [14 Fast Facts]

The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series is about to get underway, and that means RMFantasySX.com fantasy supercross from Rocky Mountain ATV/MC is back. It’s our favorite fun way to play fantasy supercross, as it’s simple yet challenging. There are prizes for winning, it’s free to play, and you can set up leagues. With defending champion Cooper Webb lining up against challengers Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton, and Adam Cianciarulo, picking a top 5 in the correct order will be more challenging than ever. Plus, the ever-elusive Wild Card can make or break a week’s scoring. With that in mind, let’s get started.
- The RMFantasySX rules have changed a bit since last year. The scoring is the same. You get the points the rider earns if you get the rider’s finishing position spot-on. If you’re one position off and the rider is in the top 5, you get 10 points. If the rider is in the top five, but two or more positions away from your pick, you get 5 points. The Wild Card is worth 26 points, the same as first place. This year, you get two throwaway rounds, and the final round at Salt Lake City is good for double points. That’s RMFantasySX’s way of keeping everyone in all the way to the end of the season.
- We have the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross TV schedule, series calendar, and rider numbers at your beck and call. They’re just a click away!
- Last year the series was dominated by Webb, Roczen, and Tomac. The trio won 15 of 17 races, took 31 of 51 podiums, and 39 of 51 possible top 5s. Barcia was the only other reliable top 5 finisher, taking 10 during the year. No other rider finished in the top 5 at even half the Main Events.
- Webb, Roczen, and Tomac should be back, though that sort of domination won’t be as easy. The three riders certainly can retain their top 5 credibilities, with Barcia hanging in there. However, their stranglehold on the podium will be difficult to repeat.
- Expect charges from Adam Cianciarulo, Chase Sexton, and Dylan Ferrandis. While Cianciarulo and Sexton had injuries that sidelined them for big chunks of 2021, they were fast when healthy. Sexton had three podiums and six top-5 finishes, and Cianciarulo was in the top-5 four times in his abbreviated season, including one podium. Ferrandis is coming off a National Championship in the 450MX class, so he seems to have the big-bike class figured out. If you buy into Webb, Roczen, Tomac, and Barcia as solid top 5 finishers week-in and week-out, you see how difficult it will be to pick that final spot in the top 5, especially early in the season. Cianciarulo probably won’t be it, initially, as he starts 2022 with a serious shoulder injury.
- Other podium threats are returning, though you never know when they’re going to strike. Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, Jason Anderson, and Marvin Musquin all know the way to the podium, but not regularly or reliably. None of the four riders made the top 5 more than five times last year. Plessinger, Stewart, and Anderson are all on new teams. That could spark them, or they might struggle with the transition. Time will tell. Musquin is at the twilight of his career, so it’s difficult to imagine he will perform better in 2022 than last year.
- There’s no rookie sensation for the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Series. The biggest names moving up are Alex Martin and Mitchell Oldenburg.
- Don’t expect any big surprises at Anaheim 1. I’m going with the four reliable top 5 riders from last year—Webb, Roczen, Tomac, and Barcia. Given his momentum from winning a 450MX National Championship, I’m filling out the top 5 with Ferrandis. The toughest part is putting them in order.
- Barcia has won three openers in row, so why not four. Clearly, there’s something Barcia brings to the first round that no one else has. Although it seems unlikely that #51 could four-peat, Barcia is tough to overlook for the win. Even if he doesn’t top the podium, he should be right there.
- Roczen is a strong choice for P2. He has two P2 finishes in the last three openers, earning him the first runner-up slot.
- Webb and Tomac are inconsistent open rounders, so I’m putting Ferrandis down for the final podium position. We will find out quickly how important Ferrandis’ motocross title is for supercross.
- Webb does a bit better than Tomac to start the year, and Tomac is on a new team, so it’s Webb for P4 and Tomac in P5. Just writing this is difficult!
- Over the last three years, a few more riders have worked their way into the top 5, so consider them dark horses. Keep your eyes on Sexton, Stewart, Musquin, and Anderson. If it weren’t for his injury, Cianciarulo would be a legit top 5 pick based on his 2-4 finishes in his first two 450SX years. However, a Grade 3 shoulder separation is not insignificant.
- Wild Card is P10, and that’s a tough one. None of the three previous P10 finishers at the opener are lining up. Based on past opener performance, and because he’s on a new bike for 2022, I’m going with Aaron Plessinger for P10. I freely admit that I could be wildly wrong.
Here’s a recap of my RMFantasySX.com fantasy supercross picks, or first look for those who don’t want to read my commentary:
- Justin Barcia
- Ken Roczen
- Dylan Ferrandis
- Cooper Webb
- Eli Tomac
Wild Card P10: Aaron Plessinger
2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Final Standings
- Cooper Webb, 388 points (8 wins, 13 podiums, 15 Top 5s)
- Ken Roczen, 353 (4W, 10P, 13 T5)
- Eli Tomac, 326 (3W, 8P, 11 T5)
- Justin Barcia, 289 (1W, 4P, 10 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, 264 (1 P, 4 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, 248 (1 P, 5 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, 237 (1P, 4 T5)
- Jason Anderson, 237 (2 P, 5 T5)
- Marvin Musquin, 231 (1W, 5P, 5 T5)
- Joey Savatgy, 207
- Dean Wilson, 165
- Chase Sexton, 162 (3P, 6 T5)
- Broc Tickle, 128
- Martín Dávalos, 124
- Zach Osborne, 123 (1P, 2 T5)
- Adam Cianciarulo, 120 (1P, 4 T5)
- Justin Brayton, 96 (1P, 1 T5)
- Vince Friese, 94
- Kyle Chisholm, 88
- Justin Bogle, 78
- Max Anstie, 76
- Benny Bloss, 66
- Tyler Bowers, 48
- Cade Clason, 41
- Brandon Hartranft, 37
- Alex Ray, 32
- Mitchell Oldenburg, 29
- Justin Starling, 27
- Shane McElrath, 15
- Josh Hill, 13
- Carlen Gardner, 12
- Fredrik Norén, 12
- Kevin Moranz, 11
- Adam Enticknap, 9
- Henry Miller, 7
- Scott Champion, 5
- Austin Politelli, 3
- Joan Cros, 3
- Josh Cartwright, 1