2022 Supercross Schedule: 17 Rounds on the Calendar

Although we know anything can happen with schedules, the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule is a return to normalcy rather than a “new normal.” Gone are the weekday races, and there are no consecutive races at the same venue. There will be three rounds at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, so A1, A2, and A3 go back to their original meaning—sorry, Atlanta and Arlington.

The first 12 rounds will be held on consecutive Saturdays. However, the break won’t be over Easter weekend, as is traditional. Instead, it’s two weeks before Easter, with the engines silent on April 2. Round 14 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be on Holy Saturday—the last day of Lent.

Other than the Supercross series sticking with Atlanta Motor Speedway rather than returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which means there are two MX-style supercross courses in 2022, all the venues are familiar. Las Vegas fans will be disappointed to see Sin City left off the schedule again. The last AMA Supercross race in Las Vegas, the long-time site of the final round, was in 2019. Salt Lake City remains the last round of the series, as it has been since 2020.

FanFest will be returning, except in Minneapolis and Detroit. While autograph sessions aren’t confirmed, riders will still get a closer look at the factory rigs and enjoy the Race Day Live Lounge and Ride of Fame.

Cooper Webb will be defending his second 450SX title against former champions Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson. Looking for a first 450SX crown will be 2021 Main Event winners Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, and Marvin Musquin. Other contenders are 2021 podium finishers Adam Cianciarulo, Dylan Ferrandis, Zach Osborne, Aaron Plessinger, Chase Sexton, and Malcolm Stewart.

There won’t likely be a rookie 450SX title challenge. 2021 250SX regional champions Colt Nichols and Justin Cooper are sticking around to defend their titles, as are most of their closest competitors.

One notable change is that the AMA Supercross series is no longer an FIM World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, promoter of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, has abandoned the international co-sanctioning of the series after a 20-year run. The AMA will be the sole sanctioning body.

2022 Supercross Schedule

Round 1

January 8: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Round 2

January 15: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland

Round 3

January 22: Petco Park, San Diego

Round 4

January 29: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Round 5

February 5: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Round 6

February 12: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Round 7

February 19: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Round 8

February 26: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Round 9

March 5: Daytona International Speedway

Round 10

March 12: Ford Field, Detroit

Round 11

March 19: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Round 12

March 26: Lumen Field, Seattle

Round 13

April 9: The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis

Round 14

April 16: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Round 15

April 23: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Round 16

April 30: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Round 17

May 7: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City

Note: All dates and venues subject to change—cross your fingers

2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Final Standings