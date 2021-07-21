2022 Supercross Schedule: 17 Rounds on the Calendar

Although we know anything can happen with schedules, the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule is a return to normalcy rather than a “new normal.” Gone are the weekday races, and there are no consecutive races at the same venue. There will be three rounds at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, so A1, A2, and A3 go back to their original meaning—sorry, Atlanta and Arlington.
The first 12 rounds will be held on consecutive Saturdays. However, the break won’t be over Easter weekend, as is traditional. Instead, it’s two weeks before Easter, with the engines silent on April 2. Round 14 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be on Holy Saturday—the last day of Lent.
Other than the Supercross series sticking with Atlanta Motor Speedway rather than returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which means there are two MX-style supercross courses in 2022, all the venues are familiar. Las Vegas fans will be disappointed to see Sin City left off the schedule again. The last AMA Supercross race in Las Vegas, the long-time site of the final round, was in 2019. Salt Lake City remains the last round of the series, as it has been since 2020.
FanFest will be returning, except in Minneapolis and Detroit. While autograph sessions aren’t confirmed, riders will still get a closer look at the factory rigs and enjoy the Race Day Live Lounge and Ride of Fame.
Cooper Webb will be defending his second 450SX title against former champions Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson. Looking for a first 450SX crown will be 2021 Main Event winners Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, and Marvin Musquin. Other contenders are 2021 podium finishers Adam Cianciarulo, Dylan Ferrandis, Zach Osborne, Aaron Plessinger, Chase Sexton, and Malcolm Stewart.
There won’t likely be a rookie 450SX title challenge. 2021 250SX regional champions Colt Nichols and Justin Cooper are sticking around to defend their titles, as are most of their closest competitors.
One notable change is that the AMA Supercross series is no longer an FIM World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, promoter of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, has abandoned the international co-sanctioning of the series after a 20-year run. The AMA will be the sole sanctioning body.
As usual, we’ll have weekly hot tips for Monster Energy Supercross fans who like to compete in RMFantasySX.com’s easy-to-play and free fantasy supercross league.
Photography by Align Media, Feld Entertainment, et al
2022 Supercross Schedule
Round 1
- January 8: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Round 2
- January 15: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland
Round 3
- January 22: Petco Park, San Diego
Round 4
- January 29: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Round 5
- February 5: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Round 6
- February 12: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Round 7
- February 19: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Round 8
- February 26: AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Round 9
- March 5: Daytona International Speedway
Round 10
- March 12: Ford Field, Detroit
Round 11
- March 19: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Round 12
- March 26: Lumen Field, Seattle
Round 13
- April 9: The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis
Round 14
- April 16: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Round 15
- April 23: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
Round 16
- April 30: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
Round 17
- May 7: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City
Note: All dates and venues subject to change—cross your fingers
2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Final Standings
- Cooper Webb, 388 points (8 wins, 13 podiums, 15 Top 5s)
- Ken Roczen, 353 (4W, 10P, 13 T5)
- Eli Tomac, 326 (3W, 8P, 11 T5)
- Justin Barcia, 289 (1W, 4P, 10 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, 264 (1 P, 4 T5)
- Malcolm Stewart, 248 (1 P, 5 T5)
- Dylan Ferrandis, 237 (1P, 4 T5)
- Jason Anderson, 237 (2 P, 5 T5)
- Marvin Musquin, 231 (1W, 5P, 5 T5)
- Joey Savatgy, 207
- Dean Wilson, 165
- Chase Sexton, 162 (3P, 6 T5)
- Broc Tickle, 128
- Martín Dávalos, 124
- Zach Osborne, 123 (1P, 2 T5)
- Adam Cianciarulo, 120 (1P, 4 T5)
- Justin Brayton, 96 (1P, 1 T5)
- Vince Friese, 94
- Kyle Chisholm, 88
- Justin Bogle, 78
- Max Anstie, 76
- Benny Bloss, 66
- Tyler Bowers, 48
- Cade Clason, 41
- Brandon Hartranft, 37
- Alex Ray, 32
- Mitchell Oldenburg, 29
- Justin Starling, 27
- Shane McElrath, 15
- Josh Hill, 13
- Carlen Gardner, 12
- Fredrik Norén, 12
- Kevin Moranz, 11
- Adam Enticknap, 9
- Henry Miller, 7
- Scott Champion, 5
- Austin Politelli, 3
- Joan Cros, 3
- Josh Cartwright, 1