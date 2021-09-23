2022 AMA Supercross and Motocross Pro Numbers: Changes Galore

The 2022 AMA Supercross and Motocross pro numbers are out, and there are a lot of changes. Nearly two-thirds of the numbers will be different from last year. Most of the stars have career numbers carrying over—#1 through #27 are unchanged. However, once you get past that, there are very few riders returning with the same number.
Four riders have earned career numbers for 2022—Jett Lawrence (#18), Jo Shimoda (#30), Colt Nichols (#45), and Hunter Lawrence (#96). Due to retirement, Blake Baggett lost his career #4, which is unclaimed for 2022. Single-digit numbers are only available to National Champions—450SX, 450MX, and 250MX. Newly eligible Jett Lawrence declined to take #4.
In the 20s, there are just two new numbers. Christian Craig is #28 for 2022, taking the number from Brandon Hartranft (moving to #41). Michael Mosiman takes over Craig’s #29.
There are three unchanged numbers in the 30s—career number holders Shimoda (#30) and Justin Cooper (#32), plus Max Anstie (#34).
For numbers 35 through 99, get ready to learn some new rider numbers. The only returning numbers in that range are Justin Hill (career #46), Justin Barcia (career #51), Robbie Wageman (#69), and Ken Roczen (career #94).
2022 AMA Supercross and Motocross Pro Numbers
1 — 450SX Cooper Webb
1 — 450MX Dylan Ferrandis
1 — 250MX Jett Lawrence
1W — Justin Cooper
1E — Colt Nichols
2* — Cooper Webb
3* — Eli Tomac
6* — Jeremy Martin
7* — Aaron Plessinger
9* — Adam Cianciarulo
10* — Justin Brayton
11* — Kyle Chisholm
12* — Shane McElrath
14* — Dylan Ferrandis
15* — Dean Wilson
16* — Zach Osborne
17* — Joey Savatgy
18* — Jett Lawrence
19* — Justin Bogle
20* — Broc Tickle
21* — Jason Anderson
22* — Chad Reed
23* — Chase Sexton
24* — RJ Hampshire
25* — Marvin Musquin
26* — Alex Martin
27* — Malcolm Stewart
28 — Christian Craig (replacing Brandon Hartranft)
29 — Michael Mosiman (replacing Christian Craig)
30* — Jo Shimoda
31 — Jalek Swoll (replacing Cameron McAdoo)
32* — Justin Cooper
33 — Austin Forkner (replacing Derek Drake)
34 — Max Anstie
35 — Garrett Marchbanks (replacing Mitchell Harrison)
36 — Max Vohland (replacing Mártin Dávalos)
37 — Coty Schock (replacing Benny Bloss)
38 — Josh Varize (replacing Austin Forkner)
39 — Jarrett Frye (replacing Carson Mumford)
40 — Dilan Schwartz (replacing Vince Friese)
41 — Brandon Hartranft (replacing Hunter Lawrence)
42 — Ty Masterpool (replacing Michael Mosiman)
43 — Carson Mumford (replacing Fredrik Norén)
44 — Pierce Brown (replacing Tyler Bowers)
45* — Colt Nichols (replacing Pierce Brown)
46* — Justin Hill
47 — Seth Hammaker (replacing Jalek Swoll)
48 — Cameron McAdoo (replacing Garrett Marchbanks)
49 — Nate Thrasher (replacing Mitch Oldenburg)
50 — Stilez Robertson (replacing Enzo Lopes)
51* — Justin Barcia
52 — Kyle Peters (replacing Luke Clout)
53 — Mártin Dávalos (replacing Jake Masterpool)
54 — Mitch Oldenburg (replacing Nick Gaines)
55 — Justin Rodbell (replacing John Short)
56 — Joshua Osby (replacing Kyle Peters)
57 — Kevin Moranz (replacing Justin Rodbell)
58 — Ryan Surratt (replacing Jacob Hayes)
59 — Levi Kitchen (replacing Jarrett Frye)
60 — Thomas Do (replacing Chris Blose)
61 — Fredrik Norén (replacing Joey Crown)
62 — Vince Friese (replacing Mason Gonzales)
63 — Jeremy Hand (replacing Martin Castelo)
64 — Mitchell Harrison (replacing Colt Nichols)
65 — Grant Harlan (replacing Carson Brown)
66 — Chris Blose (replacing Jordon Bailey)
67 — Logan Karnow (replacing Stilez Robertson)
68 — Preston Kilroy (replacing Jace Owen)
69 — Robbie Wageman
70 — Ramyller Alves (replacing Henry Miller)
71 — Ben LaMay (replacing Killian Auberson)
72 — John Short (replacing Coty Schock)
73 — Benny Bloss (replacing Derek Kelley)
74 — Derek Kelley (replacing Mitchell Falk)
75 — Luke Neese (replacing Ty Masterpool)
76 — Devin Simonson (replacing Grant Harlan)
77 — Cedric Soubeyras (replacing Jerry Robin)
78 — Cade Clason (replacing Kyle Cunningham)
79 — Hunter Schlosser (replacing Isaac Teasdale)
80 — Enzo Lopes (replacing Jordon Smith)
81 — Jace Owen (replacing Justin Starling)
82 — Chris Canning (replacing Lorenzo Locurcio)
83 — Tyler Bowers (replacing Alex Ray)
84 — Scott Meshey (replacing Josh Hill)
85 — Hunter Sayles (replacing Kevin Moranz)
86 — Wilson Fleming (replacing Darian Sanayei)
87 — Alex Ray (replacing Curren Thurman)
88 — Jacob Runkles (replacing Logan Karnow)
89 — Lane Shaw (replacing Ryan Breece)
90 — Jordon Smith (replacing Dilan Schwartz)
91 — Brandon Scharer (replacing Nate Thrasher)
92 — Jace Kessler (replacing Chase Marquier)
93 — Tyler Stepek (replacing Hardy Munoz)
94* — Ken Roczen
95 — Justin Starling (replacing Josh Osby)
96* — Hunter Lawrence (replacing Michael Leib)
97 — Jerry Robin (replacing Ben LaMay)
98 — Dominique Thury (replacing Justin Hoeft)
99 — RJ Wageman (replacing Hunter Sayles)
*career number