2022 AMA Supercross and Motocross Pro Numbers: Changes Galore

The 2022 AMA Supercross and Motocross pro numbers are out, and there are a lot of changes. Nearly two-thirds of the numbers will be different from last year. Most of the stars have career numbers carrying over—#1 through #27 are unchanged. However, once you get past that, there are very few riders returning with the same number.

Four riders have earned career numbers for 2022—Jett Lawrence (#18), Jo Shimoda (#30), Colt Nichols (#45), and Hunter Lawrence (#96). Due to retirement, Blake Baggett lost his career #4, which is unclaimed for 2022. Single-digit numbers are only available to National Champions—450SX, 450MX, and 250MX. Newly eligible Jett Lawrence declined to take #4.

In the 20s, there are just two new numbers. Christian Craig is #28 for 2022, taking the number from Brandon Hartranft (moving to #41). Michael Mosiman takes over Craig’s #29.

There are three unchanged numbers in the 30s—career number holders Shimoda (#30) and Justin Cooper (#32), plus Max Anstie (#34).

For numbers 35 through 99, get ready to learn some new rider numbers. The only returning numbers in that range are Justin Hill (career #46), Justin Barcia (career #51), Robbie Wageman (#69), and Ken Roczen (career #94).

2022 AMA Supercross and Motocross Pro Numbers

1 — 450SX Cooper Webb

1 — 450MX Dylan Ferrandis

1 — 250MX Jett Lawrence

1W — Justin Cooper

1E — Colt Nichols

2* — Cooper Webb

3* — Eli Tomac

6* — Jeremy Martin

7* — Aaron Plessinger

9* — Adam Cianciarulo

10* — Justin Brayton

11* — Kyle Chisholm

12* — Shane McElrath

14* — Dylan Ferrandis

15* — Dean Wilson

16* — Zach Osborne

17* — Joey Savatgy

18* — Jett Lawrence

19* — Justin Bogle

20* — Broc Tickle

21* — Jason Anderson

22* — Chad Reed

23* — Chase Sexton

24* — RJ Hampshire

25* — Marvin Musquin

26* — Alex Martin

27* — Malcolm Stewart

28 — Christian Craig (replacing Brandon Hartranft)

29 — Michael Mosiman (replacing Christian Craig)

30* — Jo Shimoda

31 — Jalek Swoll (replacing Cameron McAdoo)

32* — Justin Cooper

33 — Austin Forkner (replacing Derek Drake)

34 — Max Anstie

35 — Garrett Marchbanks (replacing Mitchell Harrison)

36 — Max Vohland (replacing Mártin Dávalos)

37 — Coty Schock (replacing Benny Bloss)

38 — Josh Varize (replacing Austin Forkner)

39 — Jarrett Frye (replacing Carson Mumford)

40 — Dilan Schwartz (replacing Vince Friese)

41 — Brandon Hartranft (replacing Hunter Lawrence)

42 — Ty Masterpool (replacing Michael Mosiman)

43 — Carson Mumford (replacing Fredrik Norén)

44 — Pierce Brown (replacing Tyler Bowers)

45* — Colt Nichols (replacing Pierce Brown)

46* — Justin Hill

47 — Seth Hammaker (replacing Jalek Swoll)

48 — Cameron McAdoo (replacing Garrett Marchbanks)

49 — Nate Thrasher (replacing Mitch Oldenburg)

50 — Stilez Robertson (replacing Enzo Lopes)

51* — Justin Barcia

52 — Kyle Peters (replacing Luke Clout)

53 — Mártin Dávalos (replacing Jake Masterpool)

54 — Mitch Oldenburg (replacing Nick Gaines)

55 — Justin Rodbell (replacing John Short)

56 — Joshua Osby (replacing Kyle Peters)

57 — Kevin Moranz (replacing Justin Rodbell)

58 — Ryan Surratt (replacing Jacob Hayes)

59 — Levi Kitchen (replacing Jarrett Frye)

60 — Thomas Do (replacing Chris Blose)

61 — Fredrik Norén (replacing Joey Crown)

62 — Vince Friese (replacing Mason Gonzales)

63 — Jeremy Hand (replacing Martin Castelo)

64 — Mitchell Harrison (replacing Colt Nichols)

65 — Grant Harlan (replacing Carson Brown)

66 — Chris Blose (replacing Jordon Bailey)

67 — Logan Karnow (replacing Stilez Robertson)

68 — Preston Kilroy (replacing Jace Owen)

69 — Robbie Wageman

70 — Ramyller Alves (replacing Henry Miller)

71 — Ben LaMay (replacing Killian Auberson)

72 — John Short (replacing Coty Schock)

73 — Benny Bloss (replacing Derek Kelley)

74 — Derek Kelley (replacing Mitchell Falk)

75 — Luke Neese (replacing Ty Masterpool)

76 — Devin Simonson (replacing Grant Harlan)

77 — Cedric Soubeyras (replacing Jerry Robin)

78 — Cade Clason (replacing Kyle Cunningham)

79 — Hunter Schlosser (replacing Isaac Teasdale)

80 — Enzo Lopes (replacing Jordon Smith)

81 — Jace Owen (replacing Justin Starling)

82 — Chris Canning (replacing Lorenzo Locurcio)

83 — Tyler Bowers (replacing Alex Ray)

84 — Scott Meshey (replacing Josh Hill)

85 — Hunter Sayles (replacing Kevin Moranz)

86 — Wilson Fleming (replacing Darian Sanayei)

87 — Alex Ray (replacing Curren Thurman)

88 — Jacob Runkles (replacing Logan Karnow)

89 — Lane Shaw (replacing Ryan Breece)

90 — Jordon Smith (replacing Dilan Schwartz)

91 — Brandon Scharer (replacing Nate Thrasher)

92 — Jace Kessler (replacing Chase Marquier)

93 — Tyler Stepek (replacing Hardy Munoz)

94* — Ken Roczen

95 — Justin Starling (replacing Josh Osby)

96* — Hunter Lawrence (replacing Michael Leib)

97 — Jerry Robin (replacing Ben LaMay)

98 — Dominique Thury (replacing Justin Hoeft)

99 — RJ Wageman (replacing Hunter Sayles)

*career number