2022 Piaggio 1 Lineup First Look: 3 Electric Scooters (14 Fast Facts)

In the first segment this week I get to chat with one of the most energetic guys I’ve met in a long time. Adam Tromp is the Founding Partner at Iconic Motorbikes Auctions. Starting out as a reseller of collectible machines, Adam’s vision quickly turned Iconic into an online auction site …plus a whole lot more. I don’t want to spoil the story, so I’ll let him tell it in his own words, but suffice it to say that in a very short period of time, he and his partners have managed to turn Iconic Motorbike Auctions into a collector motorcycle sales powerhouse. Where’s it all going…and what’s next, I wonder…

In the second segment Editor Don Williams talks to me about the Benelli Leoncino. I’m not Italian and neither is he, so we’re not sure how it’s pronounced, but suffice it to say that this Italian designed, Chinese built 500cc parallel-twin engined motorcycle actually holds several surprises—perhaps not what you’d think.

I really enjoyed both of these topics, and I hope you do too!



