2023 BMW M 1000 RR First Look [12 Fast Facts + 30 Photos]

- Aerodynamics get plenty of attention for 2023. The redesigned carbon fiber fairing gets new carbon fiber M winglets. According to BMW, the winglets have about a third more downforce than last year, including when the motorcycle is leaned over, yet allow for an incrementally higher top speed.
- The new fairing is topped off with a taller windscreen. This is intended to protect the rider better at the highest speeds. BMW claims a top speed for the RR of over 189 mph.
- Christian Gonschor, Project Management M 1000 R, had this to say about the new aero package: “We have achieved an engineering masterpiece in the aerodynamic development of the M RR due to our unwavering ambition, total passion, and technical finesse. Thanks to countless hours in the wind tunnel as well as in road tests, we were able to considerably increase the top speed with unchanged engine output and, at the same time significantly increase the downforce, also when banking in corners. Our development work will be rewarded with racing success.”
- The front fender of the 2023 BMW M 1000 RR is carbon fiber, and includes ducts that send cooling air to the brakes. The front discs remain 320mm platters, with M calipers grasping them, as directed.
- The M Carbon wheels get a new finish and M Aero Wheel covers. The covers are also carbon fiber.
- Looks always matter, and appearance gets some attention. The M Carbon wheels now have a lacquer clearcoat and are adorned with new graphics.
- If you prefer forged aluminum wheels to carbon fiber, BMW can hook up you with a set.
- The new tail section includes an Ergonomic M Endurance seat.
- BMW has made it easier to ready the RR for racing. The new wiring harness has an LWS connector that simplifies pulling off the license plate bracket and rear lighting. Up front, the new fairing makes it easier to remove the turn signals.
- It’s not a premium BMW if it doesn’t have a dizzying array of mouthwatering Packages. Here are your three options:
M Carbon Package
- M Carbon front and rear fenders
- M Aero wheel cover
- M Carbon tank covers left and right
- M Carbon chain guard
- M Carbon sprocket cover
- M airbox cover
- M Carbon passenger seat cover
M Billet Package
- M folding hand brake lever
- M brake lever guard
- M folding clutch lever
- M Rider Footrest System
M Competition Package ($4995)
- Everything in the M Carbon and M Billet Packages
- M Endurance chain
- Clear anodized swingarm
- M GPS Laptrigger
- Passenger Kit
- Black Storm Metallic / M Motorsport paint and graphics
- There are also dozens of accessories, including over 25 M Performance Parts. High on the list for track riders are a trio of GPS-based features—M GPS activation code, M GPS Datalogger, and M GPS Laptrigger.
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 999cc
- Bore x stroke: 80 x 49.7mm
- Maximum power: 205 horsepower @ 13,000 rpm
- Maximum torque: 83 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm
- Maximum speed: Over 189 mph
- Compression ratio: 13.5:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC w/ BMW ShiftCam; 4 titanium valves per cylinder
- Fueling: EFI w/ 48mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function
- Final drive: Chain
- Type: Aluminum composite bridge w/ self-supporting engine
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 45mm inverted fork; 4.7inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable shock; 4.6 inches
- Wheels: M Carbon (forged aluminum optional)
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Tires: Michelin Power Cup 2
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 200/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston M calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro
- Wheelbase: 57.4 inches
- Rake: 23.6 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 32.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Estimate fuel consumption: 36 mpg
- Curb weight: 423 pounds
- Light White
- Black Storm Metallic / M Motorsport (M Competition Package only)