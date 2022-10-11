2023 BMW M 1000 R First Look [16 Fast Facts + 30 Photos]

- The 2023 BMW M 1000 R puts out a stunning 40 horsepower more than the S 1000 R. BMW retuned the S 1000 R for the street compared to the track-ready S 1000 RR. The M 1000 R is here for the riders who absolutely demand pure superbike performance in a naked upright sportbike. That means 205 horsepower at 13,500 rpm and 83 ft-lbs of torque at a lofty 11,000 rpm. The rev limited kicks in at 14,600 rpm on the M, compared to 12k on the S.
- BMW gears the M 1000 R down compared to the RR. The R gets a couple of extra teeth on the rear sprocket, plus shorter gear rations for 4th through 6th gears. You don’t need racetrack top speeds on the street, so BMW trades top speed for harder acceleration. The RR will break 186 mph, though BMW doesn’t like to say how much, and the R is good for only 174 mph.
- Along with lower gearing comes improved high rpm performance. BMW has tweaked the variable intake funnels to favor better flow at the highest revs. At the other end, the muffler is titanium.
- Thanks to seven rider modes, you get to choose how aggressive the motor is. There are four preset street modes—Race, Dynamic, Road, and Rain—and three Race Pro track modes. Race mode means “optimal” (as BMW puts it) throttle response and torque production in all six gears. Dynamic retains the optimal throttle response designation, while backing off torque production in lower gears. Road also is imbued with optimal throttle response as it reduces low-gear torque production further. Rain means a soft throttle response and even less torque in lower gears. Wheelie control is adjustable in the four street modes.
- The Race Pro modes allow the rider to fine-tune each of the three track modes to a razor’s edge, and it adds another throttle response curve. In the three Race Pro modes, you can choose Direct Throttle Response for the most aggressive riding. Adjustments can be made to traction control, engine braking, ABS, and slide assist. Other aids include launch control and a speed limiter for pit lane. A quickshifter is standard, and BMW tells us the shift pattern is easy to reverse for track use. Finally, a six-axis IMU tells the electronics package precisely what the motorcycle is doing. This information allows the rider aids to work most effectively.
- Marzocchi semi-active suspension is standard and it is sophisticated. Four suspension presets complement the rider modes—Race, Dynamic, Road, and Rain—and they include electronic spring-preload adjustment to compensate for a passenger. The Race Pro mode allows the rider to fine-tune the suspension damping and spring preload. All the adjustments are accomplished through the highly customizable 6.5-inch TFT display.
- The TFT dash has an incredible range of data available for the rider to access. Over two dozen categories are available, with most of them intended for track riders, including “Average throttle grip position per lap” and “Number of gear shifts per lap.” The dash has four screen display choices.
- The 2023 BMW M 1000 R has track-ready braking. Those are 320mm discs in the front, which are part of the M braking system, which BMW says is “offering maximum performance, pressure point and fade stability as well [as] excellent response.”
- The brakes are mounted on forged aluminum wheels. Even lighter M Carbon wheels are optional.
- Winglets are another track-focused feature.
- To make it easier to prep the M 1000 R for track duty, the brake light, turn indicators, and license plate holder are combined into one use for easy removal.
- For the hardest core track day rider, there’s an M Competition package. Here’s what you get:
M Competition Package
- M Carbon wheels
- M GPS Laptrigger (maps of 300 tracks globally)
- Passenger seat with passenger kit and seat cover
- M Rider Footrest System
- Black Storm Metallic / M Motorsport colorway
- M Billet Package
- M Carbon Package
- M Carbon front and rear fenders
- M Carbon tank covers left and right
- M Carbon Chain Guard
- B Carbon airbox cover
- There’s also a long list of individually available M Performance Parts to supplement the M Competition Package.
- BMW keeps the door open for high-performance sport touring, with cruise control and heated grips as standard equipment. Optional goodies include a passenger seat, tinted windscreen, and tank pad.
- Lighting is LED and intended to let everyone know you’re on a BMW.
- The base price of the 2023 BMW M 1000 R is $21,345, with plenty of room for it to grow, thanks to the options. Look for the new naked M at your BMW dealer in January 2023.
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 999cc
- Bore x stroke: 80 x 49.7mm
- Maximum power: 205 horsepower @ 13,500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 83 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm
- Top speed: 174 mph
- Compression ratio: 13.3:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC w/ BMW ShiftCam; 4vpc
- Fueling: EFI w/ 48mm throttle body
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: Chain
- Type: Aluminum composite bridge w/ self-supporting motor
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable semi-active Marzocchi inverted 45mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Marzocchi semi-active shock; 4.6 inches
- Wheels: Forged aluminum (options: M forged aluminum)
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17x 6.00
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 200/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston fixed calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston floating caliper
- ABS: BMW Motorrad ABS Pro (defeatable)
- Wheelbase: 57.1 inches
- Rake: 24 degrees
- Trail: 3.8 inches
- Seat height: 32.4 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.4 gallons
- Curb weight: 439 pounds
- Light White non-metallic / M Motorsport
- Black Storm Metallic / M Motorsport (M Competition Package only)