Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta First Look [19 Very Fast Facts For the Track]

The Aprilia RSV4 has an outstanding track record, from World Superbike to local track days. In 2019, the RSV4 X appeared, upping the ante for closed circuit aficionados. The folks from the Noale Racing Department are taking another step forward with the Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta. They add knowledge gleaned from the RS-GP MotoGP racer and apply it to a motorcycle intended for the most demanding customer. Here’s what we know about the XTrenta.
The 2022 Aprilia RSV4 Factory serves as the base for the XTrenta. From that already potent platform, upgrades are made to increase power, handling, and overall performance.
The XTrenta puts out 230 horsepower. This is accomplished through hardware and software, from the intake to the exhaust. We’ll start from the beginning.
An air filter from Sprint Filter is used to start the process. It uses the same materials used in MotoGP and Formula 1 air filters.
Compression is increased. We don’t yet know how this is done, or what the new ratio is.
SC-Project created the titanium and carbon fiber exhaust system. The silencer has a carbon fiber body and endcap, with a titanium interior.
Power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a PBR titanium sprocket. This item is exclusive to the XTrenta.
The Magneti Marelli ECU is tuned for maximum performance. As a track-only motorcycle, the 2023 Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta’s V4 motor does not have to submit to emissions and sound-output standards for road use.
A JetPrime switch panel is used by the rider to manipulate the electronics.
The motor temperatures are reduced by Taleo Tecnoracing radiators for the oil and engine coolant. The technology used comes from World Superbike.
The carbon fiber fairing is produced by Pan Compositi. The same method of construction used for MotoGP fairings is employed for the XTrenta. The front wings are all-new, creating more load, yet less drag.
The tail section gets the latest wing technology.
The Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta has an underwing on the swingarm, as used on the RS-GP.
According to Aprilia, the aerodynamics package reduces drag by four percent while increasing load by 25 percent.
To handle the increased power and improved efficiencies, the XTrenta has muscular braking. Brembo GP4-MS calipers grasp 330mm T-drive discs.
The Öhlins suspension is not stock. Aprilia’s MotoGP engineers worked with the Andreani Group to set the RSV4 for pure-track performance. The top triple-clamp is billet and built by Aprilia Racing.
As a track bike, slicks are de rigueur. The Pirelli Diablo SBK front 120/70 slick uses the SC-1 compound, while the 200/65 rear has the SC-X compound. The tires are mounted on Marchesini M7R Genesi magnesium alloy rims.
Other upgrades include the footpegs, hand levers, and fuel cap.
A motorcycle this special has to look good, so it gets unique livery. Lorenzo Savadori showed it off at the Austrian GP. It is inspired by the Aprilia that won the 125GP class in 1992—Aprilia’s first GP championship.
There will be 100 examples of the Aprilia RSV4 XTrenta built, and you can have one for €50,000. Booking starts on September 6 on the Aprilia website. You can pick your XTrenta up directly from Aprilia Racing in northern Italy if you like. Those who take advantage of that option will be rewarded with a special cover and mat for the XTrenta, as well as a tour of the facility.
Honda Monkey + Kiran Ridley in Ukraine Pt2 with Neale Bayly
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, the weekly podcast brought to you by Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Editor Don Williams introduces us to the new 2022 Honda Monkey. The Monkey is a smaller sized motorcycle with tons of retro cool. Honda made some big changes to the motor for this year and Don gives us his ideas on whether the Monkey is a viable motorcycle for adults, or just a kids play bike.
Neale Bayly is back for the second and final segment of Neale Bayly’s travel to Ukraine. He recently returned with his friend and award-winning photographer Kiran Ridley and they share their thoughts and feelings of what they saw while riding their BMW GS motorcycles.
Not everything is bad of course, and Neale and Kiran saw some uplifting and positive sights. However, some of the extremely harrowing things they did see and now talk about in graphic terms, are potentially very distressing. So please exercise caution if you think you might be upset.
We can only hope and pray that the violence and suffering of the Ukraine people comes to an end soon.