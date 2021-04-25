2021 Aprilia RSV4 Factory Review (20 Fast Facts From Laguna Seca)

This week Teejay chats to Tyler Poppe. Tyler works on the TV show Mayans MC–and yet he doesn’t ride an American V-Twin. Wassup with that?? Also, Arthur finds out from friend Mike Cardillo about his thoughts on the full-size version of the Kawasaki KLX 140R F trail bike.

Instagram: @tylerpoppe

GT Motocycles

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone, Ultimate Motorcycling First Look