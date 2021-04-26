2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 First Look (17 Fast Facts From Europe)

To reduce emissions to satisfy Euro 5 standards, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 gets major new internal engine parts. The intake and exhaust camshafts are new, along with the throttle bodies, valve springs, airbox, exhaust, and catalytic converter. There’s also a new clutch on the GSX-S1000.

Peak horsepower is increased, along with a smoothing of the powerband. The new GSX-S1000’s motor pumps out 150 horsepower at 11,000 rpm. Suzuki claims an overall increase in torque, along with a more linear power delivery.

The new camshafts have a new profile with reduced valve overlap. This change, driving by Euro 5, makes the motor more controllable, according to Suzuki.

The new throttle bodies are electrically actuated and designed for smoother engagement. Expect the new 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 to be less abrupt off-idle.

There is no internal separator in the new airbox. Suzuki tells us this means there’s less intake resistance.

The new clutch has assist-and-slipper functions. We’re always fans of those features.

Suzuki calls the 2021 GSX-S1000’s new electronics SIRS—Suzuki Intelligent Ride System. It’s a ride-by-wire system that includes three engine maps, five traction control settings (plus off), and an up/down quickshifter. The GSX-S1000 also has Suzuki’s Low RPM Assist function, plus single-push starting—features we’ve seen on previous Suzukis.

The traction control system monitors the throttle, transmission, and crankshaft positions, along with the speed of both wheels. The ECU then makes adjustments to the throttle valve, fuel injection rate, and ignition timing.

You can keep track of all of this on a new LCD dash. Sorry, no TFT yet.

Roadsport 2 tires, designed explicitly by Dunlop for the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000, are employed.

The tapered handlebars are wider and closer to the rider. This puts the grips up nearly an inch, as well as back three-quarters of an inch.

The tank capacity increases to a full five gallons. Suzuki claims fuel consumption of 46 mpg. The math says you can squeeze over 200 miles from a tank.

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000’s extended range might come in handy with the motorcycle’s new seat. Suzuki claims the 2021’s seat offers “greater comfort.”

The bodywork is completely new, offering a highly angular design. The triple-stacked headlight/running light combo is bound to be controversial, as will the plastic. The taillight and turn indicators are also LCDs.

The plastic isn’t just for show—there are integrated winglets. Suzuki calls them “MotoGP-inspired.”

The list price in the UK for the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 is £10,999. There are three colors to choose from—Metallic Triton Blue, Matt Grey, and Gloss Black.

We’re waiting to see if the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 makes its way to the United States. We don’t see anything on the stateside Suzuki website yet! Keep an eye or two out.

2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Photo Gallery

