2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000 First Look: 11 Fast Facts

1. The design was influenced by Suzuki’s GSX-RR MotoGP machines and the increasing minimalist wants among naked motorcycle fans. Highlighting the styling updates are the stacked LED headlights, minimalist cowling, and winglets that are not just for show but also help keep the bike stable. The tail section was also slimmed to help accent the “muscular look” of the engine, fuel tank, and mid-section.2. Power the 2022 GSX-S1000 is a 999cc inline-four cylinder transplanted from the GSX-R1000 that now produces 150 horsepower at 11,000 rpm. The engine is retuned for streetability, with a focus on stronger low and mid-range power.3. The engine upgrades include multiple new parts, including the following, many also helping reduce emissions to satisfy Euro 5 standards:
- Intake and exhaust camshafts with reduced overlap
- Electronically actuated throttle bodies
- Valve springs
- Airbox updated with no separator for “less intake resistance”
- Exhaust
- Catalytic converter
- Clutch with assist and slipper functions
- Three Riding Modes: A (Active for sport), B (Basic for all-around riding), C (Comfort for relaxing and slipper situations)
- Five-mode traction control (can be changed on the fly
- Up/Down quickshifter for clutchless shifts
- Low RPM Assist function to prevent stalling and smooth power delivery on startup
- Single-push starting (no need to pull in clutch when in neutral)
2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Specs:ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Bore x stroke: 73.4 mm x 59.0mm
- Displacement: 999cc
- Compression ratio: 12.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 vpc
- Cooling: Liquid
- Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh
- Clutch: Assist-and-slipper
- Final drive: 525 RK chain
- Frame: Aluminum twin-spar
- Handlebar: Renthal tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm KYB fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: TRP 6-spoke cast aluminum
- Tires: Dunlop RoadSport 2
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/50 x 17
- Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo Monoblock 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
- Wheelbase: 57.5 inches
- Rake: 25 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 472 pounds
- Metallic Triton Blue
- Metallic Matte Mechanical Gray
- Glass Sparkle Black