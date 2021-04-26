2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000 First Look: 11 Fast Facts

Suzuki GSX-S1000 burnout

We reported that Europe will get the majorly updated GSX-S1000 as a 2021 model, but were awaiting word from Suzuki if, and when, the bike would arrive stateside.

Suzuki delivered that news Monday, confirming that the revamped GSX-S1000 will arrive in America later this year as a 2022 model.

Just like the European model, the GSX-S1000’s styling was significantly updated, as were the engine, electronics, and ergonomics. Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000.

Suzuki GSX-S1000 2022 top speed

1. The design was influenced by Suzuki’s GSX-RR MotoGP machines and the increasing minimalist wants among naked motorcycle fans. Highlighting the styling updates are the stacked LED headlights, minimalist cowling, and winglets that are not just for show but also help keep the bike stable. The tail section was also slimmed to help accent the “muscular look” of the engine, fuel tank, and mid-section.

2.  Power the 2022 GSX-S1000 is a 999cc inline-four cylinder transplanted from the GSX-R1000 that now produces 150 horsepower at 11,000 rpm. The engine is retuned for streetability, with a focus on stronger low and mid-range power.

3. The engine upgrades include multiple new parts, including the following, many also helping reduce emissions to satisfy Euro 5 standards:

  • Intake and exhaust camshafts with reduced overlap

  • Electronically actuated throttle bodies

  • Valve springs

  • Airbox updated with no separator for “less intake resistance”

  • Exhaust

  • Catalytic converter

  • Clutch with assist and slipper functions

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000

4. The 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000 is also updated with new electronics, which Suzuki calls SIRS (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System). The ride-by-wire system includes:

  • Three Riding Modes: A (Active for sport), B (Basic for all-around riding), C (Comfort for relaxing and slipper situations)

  • Five-mode traction control (can be changed on the fly

  • Up/Down quickshifter for clutchless shifts

Other new electronics include:

  • Low RPM Assist function to prevent stalling and smooth power delivery on startup

  • Single-push starting (no need to pull in clutch when in neutral)

5. The chassis continues to use Suzuki’s proven twin-spar aluminum frame and aluminum-allow swingarm, the latter transplanted directly from the GSX-R1000. This helps keep the curb weight to 472 pounds.

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000 metallic

6. Suspension duties are handled by a 43mm KYB fork with adjustable compression, rebound, and preload settings, and a link-type rear suspension with a single shock absorber that’s seven-way adjustable.

7. The 2022 GSX-S1000 uses six-spoke cast-aluminum 17-inch wheels wrapped in Dunlop RoadSport 2 tires (120/70 up front; 190/50 out back).

8. Brembo handles the braking up front with 310 mm discs squeezed by Monobloc four-piston calipers. A 240mm rear disc is squeezed by a Nissin single-piston caliper out back. ABS is standard.

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000

9. Ergonomics were tweaked for added comfort and to steer with less effort. The updates include a new handlebar that is 0.9 of an inch wider than the previous model and slightly raised upward. Suzuki says it also redesigned the seat for “greater comfort.” The seat height is 31.9 inches.

10. Other highlights include a five-gallon fuel tank (Suzuki claims 46mpg, so riders should be able to get 200 miles from a tank) and a colored LCD screen.

11. The 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000 will be available in three colors – Metallic Triton Blue, Matt Grey, and Gloss Black – and hits dealerships in fall of this year. Pricing has yet to be announced.

Suzuki GSX-S1000 2022 gauges

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Specs:

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4

  • Bore x stroke: 73.4 mm x 59.0mm

  • Displacement: 999cc

  • Compression ratio: 12.2:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 vpc

  • Cooling: Liquid

  • Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh

  • Clutch: Assist-and-slipper

  • Final drive: 525 RK chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum twin-spar

  • Handlebar: Renthal tapered aluminum

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm KYB fork; 4.7 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches

  • Wheels: TRP 6-spoke cast aluminum

  • Tires: Dunlop RoadSport 2

    • Front tire: 120/70 x 17

    • Rear tire: 190/50 x 17

  • Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo Monoblock 4-piston calipers

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper

  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 57.5 inches

  • Rake: 25 degrees

  • Trail: 3.9 inches

  • Seat height: 31.9 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

  • Curb weight: 472 pounds

2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Colors:

  • Metallic Triton Blue

  • Metallic Matte Mechanical Gray

  • Glass Sparkle Black

 

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000 First Look – Photo Gallery

Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

