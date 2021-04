2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000 First Look: 11 Fast Facts

Intake and exhaust camshafts with reduced overlap

Electronically actuated throttle bodies

Valve springs

Airbox updated with no separator for “less intake resistance”

Exhaust

Catalytic converter

Clutch with assist and slipper functions

Three Riding Modes: A (Active for sport), B (Basic for all-around riding), C (Comfort for relaxing and slipper situations)

Five-mode traction control (can be changed on the fly

Up/Down quickshifter for clutchless shifts

Low RPM Assist function to prevent stalling and smooth power delivery on startup

Single-push starting (no need to pull in clutch when in neutral)

2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Specs:

Type: Inline-4

Bore x stroke: 73.4 mm x 59.0mm

Displacement: 999cc

Compression ratio: 12.2:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 vpc

Cooling: Liquid

Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh

Clutch: Assist-and-slipper

Final drive: 525 RK chain

Frame: Aluminum twin-spar

Handlebar: Renthal tapered aluminum

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 43mm KYB fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable KYB shock; 5.1 inches

Wheels: TRP 6-spoke cast aluminum

Tires: Dunlop RoadSport 2 Front tire: 120/70 x 17 Rear tire: 190/50 x 17

Front brakes: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo Monoblock 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Nissin single-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

Wheelbase: 57.5 inches

Rake: 25 degrees

Trail: 3.9 inches

Seat height: 31.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb weight: 472 pounds

Metallic Triton Blue

Metallic Matte Mechanical Gray

Glass Sparkle Black

We reported that Europe will get the majorly updated GSX-S1000 as a 2021 model , but were awaiting word from Suzuki if, and when, the bike would arrive stateside.Suzuki delivered that news Monday, confirming that the revamped GSX-S1000 will arrive in America later this year as a 2022 model.Just like the European model, the GSX-S1000’s styling was significantly updated, as were the engine, electronics, and ergonomics. Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000.Highlighting the styling updates are the stacked LED headlights, minimalist cowling, and winglets that are not just for show but also help keep the bike stable. The tail section was also slimmed to help accent the “muscular look” of the engine, fuel tank, and mid-section.The engine is retuned for streetability, with a focus on stronger low and mid-range power.The ride-by-wire system includes:Other new electronics include:This helps keep the curb weight to 472 pounds.A 240mm rear disc is squeezed by a Nissin single-piston caliper out back. ABS is standard.The updates include a new handlebar that is 0.9 of an inch wider than the previous model and slightly raised upward. Suzuki says it also redesigned the seat for “greater comfort.” The seat height is 31.9 inches.Pricing has yet to be announced.