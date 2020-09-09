Hot on the heels of Suzuki announcing a special edition 100th Anniversary Suzuki GSX-R1000R for the United Kingdom, Suzuki Motor of America does them one better with a reveal of the 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R, GSX-R750, and GSX-R750 100th Anniversary editions. The 100th Anniversary designation refers to Suzuki’s 100th year in business.
Although there are no technical changes, all three Gixxers get a Metallic Triton Blue/Metallic Mystic Silver paint job that has two functions. The paint looks like the current Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP motorcycles raced by Álex Rins and Joan Mir, and well as paying tribute to the Suzuki Grand Prix racebikes of the 1960s.
2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition Specs
MOTOR
- Engine: Inline-4
- Displacement: 1000cc
- Bore x stroke: 76.0 x 55.1mm
- Maximum power: 199 horsepower
- Maximum torque: 87 ft-lbs
- Compression ratio: 13.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 16-valve; variable timing
- Fueling: Ride-by-wire throttle bodies
- Exhaust: Titanium
- Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh w/ quickshift
- Clutch: Wet multi-plate slip-and-assist
- Final drive: D.I.D 525 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame and swingarm: Aluminum
- Front suspension: Showa Balance Free Fork
- Rear suspension: Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion
- Tires: Bridgestone Racing Street RS11
- Front tire: 120/70-17
- Rear tire: 190/55-17
- Front brakes: Brembo T-drive 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo Monoblock four-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
- Rake: 23.2 degrees
- Trail: 3.7 inches
- Seat height: 32.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons
- Curb weight: 448 pounds
- Colors: Metallic Triton Blue/Metallic Mystic Silver
2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition Price: $17,999 MSRP
2021 Suzuki GSX-R750 and GSX-R600 100th Anniversary Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 750cc (GSX-R600: 599cc)
- Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 48.7mm (GSX-R600: 67.0 x 42.5mm)
- Compression ratio: 12.5:1 (GSX-R600: 12.9:1)
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
- Fueling: Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve w/ 42mm throttle bodies
- Exhaust: 4-into-1 w/ titanium muffler
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Slipper
- Final drive: RK 525 chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Aluminum twin-spar w/ cast aluminum swingarm
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa Big Piston Front Fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: 3-spoke cast aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax BT-016 Hypersport
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
- Front brake: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo Monoblock 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
- ABS: None
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 54.7 inches
- Rake: 23.5 degrees
- Trail: 3.8 inches
- Seat height: 31.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
- Curb weight: 419 pounds (GSX-R600: 412 pounds)
- Color: Metallic Triton Blue/Metallic Mystic Silver
2021 Suzuki GSX-R750 100th Anniversary Price: $12,699 MSRP
2021 Suzuki GSX-R600 100th Anniversary Price: $11,599 MSRP
2021 Suzuki GSX-R 100th Anniversary Editions Photo Gallery