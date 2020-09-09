Hot on the heels of Suzuki announcing a special edition 100th Anniversary Suzuki GSX-R1000R for the United Kingdom, Suzuki Motor of America does them one better with a reveal of the 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R, GSX-R750, and GSX-R750 100th Anniversary editions. The 100th Anniversary designation refers to Suzuki’s 100th year in business.

Although there are no technical changes, all three Gixxers get a Metallic Triton Blue/Metallic Mystic Silver paint job that has two functions. The paint looks like the current Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP motorcycles raced by Álex Rins and Joan Mir, and well as paying tribute to the Suzuki Grand Prix racebikes of the 1960s.

2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition Specs

MOTOR

Engine: Inline-4

Displacement: 1000cc

Bore x stroke: 76.0 x 55.1mm

Maximum power: 199 horsepower

Maximum torque: 87 ft-lbs

Compression ratio: 13.2:1

Valvetrain: DOHC, 16-valve; variable timing

Fueling: Ride-by-wire throttle bodies

Exhaust: Titanium

Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh w/ quickshift

Clutch: Wet multi-plate slip-and-assist

Final drive: D.I.D 525 chain

CHASSIS

Frame and swingarm: Aluminum

Front suspension: Showa Balance Free Fork

Rear suspension: Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion

Tires: Bridgestone Racing Street RS11

Front tire: 120/70-17

Rear tire: 190/55-17

Front brakes: Brembo T-drive 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo Monoblock four-piston calipers

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 55.5 inches

Rake: 23.2 degrees

Trail: 3.7 inches

Seat height: 32.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

Curb weight: 448 pounds

Colors: Metallic Triton Blue/Metallic Mystic Silver

2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition Price: $17,999 MSRP

2021 Suzuki GSX-R750 and GSX-R600 100th Anniversary Specs

ENGINE

Type: Inline-4

Displacement: 750cc (GSX-R600: 599cc)

Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 48.7mm (GSX-R600: 67.0 x 42.5mm)

Compression ratio: 12.5:1 (GSX-R600: 12.9:1)

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

Fueling: Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve w/ 42mm throttle bodies

Exhaust: 4-into-1 w/ titanium muffler

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Slipper

Final drive: RK 525 chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Aluminum twin-spar w/ cast aluminum swingarm

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa Big Piston Front Fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 5.1 inches

Wheels: 3-spoke cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Tires: Bridgestone Battlax BT-016 Hypersport

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brake: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo Monoblock 4-piston calipers

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Nissin caliper

ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 54.7 inches

Rake: 23.5 degrees

Trail: 3.8 inches

Seat height: 31.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons

Curb weight: 419 pounds (GSX-R600: 412 pounds)

Color: Metallic Triton Blue/Metallic Mystic Silver

2021 Suzuki GSX-R750 100th Anniversary Price: $12,699 MSRP

2021 Suzuki GSX-R600 100th Anniversary Price: $11,599 MSRP

