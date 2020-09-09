Thursday, September 10, 2020
2021 Motorcycle Previews 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R, GSX-R750, and GSX-R600 100th Anniversary First Looks

2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R, GSX-R750, and GSX-R600 100th Anniversary First Looks

Hot on the heels of Suzuki announcing a special edition 100th Anniversary Suzuki GSX-R1000R for the United Kingdom, Suzuki Motor of America does them one better with a reveal of the 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R, GSX-R750, and GSX-R750 100th Anniversary editions. The 100th Anniversary designation refers to Suzuki’s 100th year in business.

Suzuki GSX-R 100th Anniversary: MSRP

 

Although there are no technical changes, all three Gixxers get a Metallic Triton Blue/Metallic Mystic Silver paint job that has two functions. The paint looks like the current Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP motorcycles raced by Álex Rins and Joan Mir, and well as paying tribute to the Suzuki Grand Prix racebikes of the 1960s.

2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition Specs

MOTOR

  • Engine: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 1000cc
  • Bore x stroke: 76.0 x 55.1mm
  • Maximum power: 199 horsepower
  • Maximum torque: 87 ft-lbs
  • Compression ratio: 13.2:1
  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 16-valve; variable timing
  • Fueling: Ride-by-wire throttle bodies
  • Exhaust: Titanium
  • Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh w/ quickshift
  • Clutch: Wet multi-plate slip-and-assist
  • Final drive: D.I.D 525 chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame and swingarm: Aluminum
  • Front suspension: Showa Balance Free Fork
  • Rear suspension: Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion
  • Tires: Bridgestone Racing Street RS11
  • Front tire: 120/70-17
  • Rear tire: 190/55-17
  • Front brakes: Brembo T-drive 320mm floating discs w/ Brembo Monoblock four-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston Nissin caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 55.5 inches
  • Rake: 23.2 degrees
  • Trail: 3.7 inches
  • Seat height: 32.5 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons
  • Curb weight: 448 pounds
  • Colors: Metallic Triton Blue/Metallic Mystic Silver

2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Edition Price: $17,999 MSRP

2021 Suzuki GSX-R750 and GSX-R600 100th Anniversary Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Inline-4
  • Displacement: 750cc (GSX-R600: 599cc)
  • Bore x stroke: 70.0 x 48.7mm (GSX-R600: 67.0 x 42.5mm)
  • Compression ratio: 12.5:1 (GSX-R600: 12.9:1)
  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc
  • Fueling: Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve w/ 42mm throttle bodies
  • Exhaust: 4-into-1 w/ titanium muffler
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Slipper
  • Final drive: RK 525 chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Aluminum twin-spar w/ cast aluminum swingarm
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa Big Piston Front Fork; 4.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable Showa shock; 5.1 inches
  • Wheels: 3-spoke cast aluminum
  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
  • Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50
  • Tires: Bridgestone Battlax BT-016 Hypersport
  • Front tire: 120/70 x 17
  • Rear tire: 180/55 x 17
  • Front brake: 310mm floating discs w/ Brembo Monoblock 4-piston calipers
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 54.7 inches
  • Rake: 23.5 degrees
  • Trail: 3.8 inches
  • Seat height: 31.9 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 3.7 gallons
  • Curb weight: 419 pounds (GSX-R600: 412 pounds)
  • Color: Metallic Triton Blue/Metallic Mystic Silver

2021 Suzuki GSX-R750 100th Anniversary Price: $12,699 MSRP

2021 Suzuki GSX-R600 100th Anniversary Price: $11,599 MSRP

2021 Suzuki GSX-R 100th Anniversary Editions Photo Gallery

Previous article2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Limited Edition First Look
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Limited Edition First Look

Don Williams -
0
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Suzuki, there will be a limited edition of the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R for sale in October. The flagship...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2020 AMA Supermoto National Championship Series Dates Set

Don Williams -
0
Just when it looked like there would not be a 2020 AMA Supermoto National Championship, a weekend series has been created. On November 7...
Read more
Community

Land Speed Record Holder Ralph Hudson Dies From Crash Injuries

Don Williams -
0
Ralph Hudson, FIM World Record Holder for the highest speed on a sit-on, non-streamliner motorcycle, has died from injuries sustained at the Bonneville Salt...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM 450 SMR First Look (7 Fast Facts on the Supermoto Return)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 KTM 450 SMR arrives at dealers in November—supermoto is back. After a seven-year break from the market, KTM is bringing back the...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

1964 Benelli 250 GP Winner Fetches £149,500 At Bonhams Auction

Don Williams -
0
A works 1964 Benelli 250cc GP motorcycle that two-time World Champion Tarquinio Provini rode to victory at the 1964 Spanish GP went for £149,500...
Read more
Cruiser

Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Collection First Look: 5 Premium Pieces

Don Williams -
0
The iconic Italian accessory brand Rizoma has collaborated for the Harley-Davidson by Rizoma collection of Harley-Davidson Parts and Accessories. Although the focus is on...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R, GSX-R750, and GSX-R600 100th Anniversary First Looks

Don Williams -
0
Hot on the heels of Suzuki announcing a special edition 100th Anniversary Suzuki GSX-R1000R for the United Kingdom, Suzuki Motor of America does them...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Limited Edition First Look

Don Williams -
0
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Suzuki, there will be a limited edition of the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R for sale in October. The flagship...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2020 AMA Supermoto National Championship Series Dates Set

Don Williams -
0
Just when it looked like there would not be a 2020 AMA Supermoto National Championship, a weekend series has been created. On November 7...
Read more
Community

Land Speed Record Holder Ralph Hudson Dies From Crash Injuries

Don Williams -
0
Ralph Hudson, FIM World Record Holder for the highest speed on a sit-on, non-streamliner motorcycle, has died from injuries sustained at the Bonneville Salt...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM 450 SMR First Look (7 Fast Facts on the Supermoto Return)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 KTM 450 SMR arrives at dealers in November—supermoto is back. After a seven-year break from the market, KTM is bringing back the...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

1964 Benelli 250 GP Winner Fetches £149,500 At Bonhams Auction

Don Williams -
0
A works 1964 Benelli 250cc GP motorcycle that two-time World Champion Tarquinio Provini rode to victory at the 1964 Spanish GP went for £149,500...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling