Thursday, September 10, 2020
2021 Vertigo Vertical Works Lineup First Looks (10 Fast Facts)

With observed motorcycle trials getting a boost in attention thanks to the GasGas acquisition by KTM, the Vertigo marque out of Barcelona continues to up its game. Vertigo, with its chromoly trellis frame and fuel-injected two-stroke motor, is a high-end player in the trials world. The 2021 Vertigo Vertical Works, developed with the help of seven-time Trials World Champion Dougie Lampkin, continues the evolution of the breed. Here are the fast facts.

  1. The 2021 Vertigo Vertical Works comes in five models 300, 280, 250, 200, and 125. The 250 is actually a 247cc, with the other names reflecting each motor’s displacement.

2021 Vertigo Vertical Works: Price

  1. A new induction tube is used between the airbox and throttle body. According to a Vertigo spokesman, it does a better job of keeping water and dust from entering the fuel injection system.
  1. There’s a new throttle body for more precise throttle response that is also more progressive.
  1. The motor gets a new cylinder head for 2021. According to Vertigo, the head includes a combustion chamber redesigned for improved efficiency. The head is strikingly finished in Vertigo green.

2021 Vertigo Vertical Works: Specs

  1. The exhaust pipe on the 2021 Vertigo Vertical Works is now stainless steel. 
  1. The throttle maps have been updated for 2021, as has the location of the switch. Vertigo has worked on the wet and dry throttle maps to improve traction and power delivery, regardless of conditions. The mapping switch is now on the airbox cover—the traditional location of the fuel tank. On Vertigos, the fuel tank is under the ‘seat’. Maps are switchable on the fly.
  1. The Vertigo Vertical Works continues to use a Tech Alu Black fork and Reiger shock. Both are fully adjustable.

2021 Vertigo Vertical Works: MSRP

  1. For 2021, the chromoly trellis frame gets Vertigo green paint. Matching the frame is green, black, and white graphics. The seat area gets a modern camo treatment. The wheels use green hubs and black Morad rims shod with Dunlop D803GP tires—a tubeless radial in the rear.
  1. The Vertigo handlebar and bar pad are home to the magnetic kill switch. When the rider becomes separated from the Vertigo, the engine dies instantly.
  1. The claimed weight of the 2021 Vertigo Vertical Works is 150 pounds. Vertigo doesn’t claim a wet or dry weight, so it’s likely a weight without fluids. Knock off three pounds for the 125 and 200 versions.

Photography by Miquel Rovira

2021 Vertigo Vertical Works Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
  • Displacements (bore x stroke): 125cc (54 x 54.5mm); 200cc (64 x 54.5mm); 247cc (72.5 x 60mm); 280cc (76 x 60mm); 300cc (79 x 60mm)
  • Fueling: EFI w/ sensors (atmospheric, air temperature, throttle position)
  • Starting: Kick
  • Cooling: Liquid w/ ECU-controlled water pump
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ hydraulic actuation and adjustable spring-preload

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Chromoly steel trellis w/ aluminum subframe and swingarm
  • Handlebar: Vertigo
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Tech Alu Black aluminum fork; 6.7 inches
  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable Reiger shock; 6.7 inches
  • Wheels: Morad rim w/ Vertigo hubs
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
  • Tires: Dunlop D803GP
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/100 x 18
  • Front brake: 185mm Galfer disc w/ Braktec 4-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 150mm Galfer disc w Braktec 2-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 51.6 inches
  • “Seat” height: 26.8 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 2.4 quarts
  • Dry weight: 125 and 200: 147 pounds; 250, 280, and 300: 150 pounds

2021 Vertigo Vertical Works Prices: MSRP TBA

2021 Vertigo Vertical Works Photo Gallery

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

