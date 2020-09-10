2021 Vertigo Vertical Works Lineup First Looks (10 Fast Facts)

With observed motorcycle trials getting a boost in attention thanks to the GasGas acquisition by KTM, the Vertigo marque out of Barcelona continues to up its game. Vertigo, with its chromoly trellis frame and fuel-injected two-stroke motor, is a high-end player in the trials world. The 2021 Vertigo Vertical Works, developed with the help of seven-time Trials World Champion Dougie Lampkin, continues the evolution of the breed. Here are the fast facts.

The 2021 Vertigo Vertical Works comes in five models 300, 280, 250, 200, and 125. The 250 is actually a 247cc, with the other names reflecting each motor’s displacement.

A new induction tube is used between the airbox and throttle body. According to a Vertigo spokesman, it does a better job of keeping water and dust from entering the fuel injection system.

There’s a new throttle body for more precise throttle response that is also more progressive.

The motor gets a new cylinder head for 2021. According to Vertigo, the head includes a combustion chamber redesigned for improved efficiency. The head is strikingly finished in Vertigo green.

The exhaust pipe on the 2021 Vertigo Vertical Works is now stainless steel.

The throttle maps have been updated for 2021, as has the location of the switch. Vertigo has worked on the wet and dry throttle maps to improve traction and power delivery, regardless of conditions. The mapping switch is now on the airbox cover—the traditional location of the fuel tank. On Vertigos, the fuel tank is under the ‘seat’. Maps are switchable on the fly.

The Vertigo Vertical Works continues to use a Tech Alu Black fork and Reiger shock. Both are fully adjustable.

For 2021, the chromoly trellis frame gets Vertigo green paint. Matching the frame is green, black, and white graphics. The seat area gets a modern camo treatment. The wheels use green hubs and black Morad rims shod with Dunlop D803GP tires—a tubeless radial in the rear.

The Vertigo handlebar and bar pad are home to the magnetic kill switch. When the rider becomes separated from the Vertigo, the engine dies instantly.

The claimed weight of the 2021 Vertigo Vertical Works is 150 pounds. Vertigo doesn’t claim a wet or dry weight, so it’s likely a weight without fluids. Knock off three pounds for the 125 and 200 versions.

Photography by Miquel Rovira

2021 Vertigo Vertical Works Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacements (bore x stroke): 125cc (54 x 54.5mm); 200cc (64 x 54.5mm); 247cc (72.5 x 60mm); 280cc (76 x 60mm); 300cc (79 x 60mm)

Fueling: EFI w/ sensors (atmospheric, air temperature, throttle position)

Starting: Kick

Cooling: Liquid w/ ECU-controlled water pump

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ hydraulic actuation and adjustable spring-preload

CHASSIS

Frame: Chromoly steel trellis w/ aluminum subframe and swingarm

Handlebar: Vertigo

Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Tech Alu Black aluminum fork; 6.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable Reiger shock; 6.7 inches

Wheels: Morad rim w/ Vertigo hubs

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop D803GP

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 120/100 x 18

Front brake: 185mm Galfer disc w/ Braktec 4-piston caliper

Rear brake: 150mm Galfer disc w Braktec 2-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 51.6 inches

“Seat” height: 26.8 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.4 quarts

Dry weight: 125 and 200: 147 pounds; 250, 280, and 300: 150 pounds

2021 Vertigo Vertical Works Prices: MSRP TBA

2021 Vertigo Vertical Works Photo Gallery