2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Limited Edition First Look

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Suzuki, there will be a limited edition of the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R for sale in October. The flagship superbike in the Suzuki lineup gets a makeover that simultaneously honors the Suzuki Grand Prix racing motorcycles of the 1960s, as well as the current Suzuki Ecstar GSX-RR MotoGP racebike.

There will be 100 examples of the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Limited Edition available in the United Kingdom, with an MSRP of £16,999. The colors of the anniversary Gixxer are officially called Traditional Blue and Slate Silver.

“With just 100 of these bikes available in the UK, this is a unique opportunity to own and be a part of Suzuki history,” Suzuki GB’s head of motorcycles Jonathan Martin said. “The GSX-R range, and the 1000 in particular, has long been the flagship range of sportsbikes with an illustrious history both on road and on the racetrack. To mark 100 years of our Suzuki company, it was only fitting to adopt the retro-inspired livery of bikes that have achieved and contributed so much to our history.”

Suzuki started life as Suzuki Loom Manufacturing Company in 1920, with Michio Suzuki at the helm. The company made looms for silk and cotton weaving. In 1937, Suzuki began building prototype automobiles. However, World War II halted development, and Suzuki’s plants suffered damage from the war, causing them to close in 1945.

By 1952, Suzuki introduced the Power Free moped, followed by the Diamond Free the next year. A year later, the company changed its name to Suzuki Motor Company. Another year later, in 1955, Suzuki built its first motorcycles—one model each of a 125cc four-stroke and two-stroke—along with a car powered by a 360cc two-stroke engine. Suzuki entered the United States market in 1963 as U.S. Suzuki Motor Corp.

The Suzuki GSX-R series was introduced in 1985 with the debut of the GSX-R750F. Since 2001, the GSX-R1000 (or variations) has been the top of the Suzuki Gixxer lineup.

2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R 100th Anniversary Limited Edition First Look