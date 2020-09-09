Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News 2020 AMA Supermoto National Championship Series Dates Set

Just when it looked like there would not be a 2020 AMA Supermoto National Championship, a weekend series has been created. On November 7 and 8, supermoto riders from across the United States will converge on Musselman Honda Circuit in Tucson to determine who will boast #1 plates next year. The design of the 13-turn Musselman Honda Circuit mimics Japan’s Suzuka South Circuit.

There will be two points-paying races per day, making for a four-race series. Five classes national championship classes will be run by promotor DRT Racing: Open Pro, Lites, National Amateur, Sportsman MX, and Kids.

The original six-round series was canceled due to government regulations in response to COVID-19. There is no word yet on whether or not spectators will be allowed to attend the races at Musselman Honda Circuit. Currently, state and local regulations prevent spectators at the facility, with a face mask required for entry.

KTM-mounted Gage McAllister is the defending AMA Supermoto National Champion. McAllister won all 11 points-paying races in 2019. McAllister will be challenged by podium regular Jake LaForge, who campaigned on a Husqvarna last year. With five podiums on a KTM last year, Tommy Lemieux is also in the mix for the 2020 title.

“The AMA, the organizer, and the racers are ready to get this competition underway,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “DRT Racing and the venue will be adhering to all state and local guidelines and directives related to the coronavirus to help ensure a safe weekend for all.”

Photo by Bradley M. Petruchik

“We are honored to have this opportunity in bringing supermoto to the people,” said DRT Racing President Alex Mock. “Thank you to those who support the sport and the passion for two wheels racing.”

The announcement of the 2020 AMA Supermoto National Championship Series comes on the heels of the debut of the 2021 KTM 450 SMR supermoto racebike.

 

 

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

