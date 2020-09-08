Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Community Land Speed Record Holder Ralph Hudson Dies From Crash Injuries

Land Speed Record Holder Ralph Hudson Dies From Crash Injuries

Ralph Hudson, FIM World Record Holder for the highest speed on a sit-on, non-streamliner motorcycle, has died from injuries sustained at the Bonneville Salt Flats. Hudson crashed his turbocharged modified Ironwood Racing Suzuki GSX-R1000 after a run on August 14 during the Southern California Timing Association’s Speed Week 2020. Unexpected wind set the motorcycle into a speed wobble, resulting in a crash at over 250 mph. Hudson spent over there weeks in ICU at the Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City before dying on September 6.

Ralph Hudson Dies: Bonneville Salt Flats

The 69-year-old Hudson had been on a mission to break the 300 mph barrier for a two-way pass. In 2017, Hudson set a record of 284 mph at Bolivia’s Salar de Uyuni—the world’s largest salt flat. Set at 12,000 feet above sea level, the Salar de Uyuni course is longer than Bonneville and benefits from thinner air.

Hudson returned to Bolivia and came tantalizingly close to his 300 mph goal. Although his first run was recorded at 304 mph, his return run dropped the new record to 297 mph.

Ralph Hudson Dies: 2020 SCTA Speed Week

“It’s great to have gone 300 and to have it officially recognized, but I didn’t do two runs with an average over 300 and get an FIM World Record,” Hudson said afterward. “To know that I have a bike that was capable of doing that but not putting the two runs together is very disappointing. You know, you set your goals, and it’s disappointing if you don’t reach them.”

Hudson began his competitive motorcycle career as a road racer in the 1970s

Ralph Hudson Dies: Ironwood Racing FIM Record Holder

Hudson was the owner of Ironwood, a specialty fabrication shop in Glendale, Calif., that produced many strikingly creative works. A resident of Alhambra, Hudson is survived by his son, David, and his girlfriend, Leslie Murray. “We sincerely thank everyone for their kind words, prayers and support during this very difficult time,” Murray wrote on the SCTA Facebook page. “Ralph would want everyone to stay strong and keep going fast.”

Photography by FIM/Jean Turner

Previous article2021 KTM 450 SMR First Look (7 Fast Facts on the Supermoto Return)
Next article2020 AMA Supermoto National Championship Series Dates Set
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Motorcycle Racing News

2020 AMA Supermoto National Championship Series Dates Set

Don Williams -
0
Just when it looked like there would not be a 2020 AMA Supermoto National Championship, a weekend series has been created. On November 7...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM 450 SMR First Look (7 Fast Facts on the Supermoto Return)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 KTM 450 SMR arrives at dealers in November—supermoto is back. After a seven-year break from the market, KTM is bringing back the...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

1964 Benelli 250 GP Winner Fetches £149,500 At Bonhams Auction

Don Williams -
0
A works 1964 Benelli 250cc GP motorcycle that two-time World Champion Tarquinio Provini rode to victory at the 1964 Spanish GP went for £149,500...
Read more
Cruiser

Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Collection First Look: 5 Premium Pieces

Don Williams -
0
The iconic Italian accessory brand Rizoma has collaborated for the Harley-Davidson by Rizoma collection of Harley-Davidson Parts and Accessories. Although the focus is on...
Read more
Gear / Parts

iXS Classic AR Cassidy Motorcycle Jeans Review: Safety + Fashion

Neil Wyenn -
0
I have been wearing the same riding jeans for many years. They look weathered, and the protection is not up to today’s standards. I...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

2021 Best In The Desert Race Series Schedule: Motorcycle Calendar

Don Williams -
0
While not ravaged in 2020 the way many motorcycle series were by the government restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus, the Best In The...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2020 AMA Supermoto National Championship Series Dates Set

Don Williams -
0
Just when it looked like there would not be a 2020 AMA Supermoto National Championship, a weekend series has been created. On November 7...
Read more
Community

Land Speed Record Holder Ralph Hudson Dies From Crash Injuries

Don Williams -
0
Ralph Hudson, FIM World Record Holder for the highest speed on a sit-on, non-streamliner motorcycle, has died from injuries sustained at the Bonneville Salt...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 KTM 450 SMR First Look (7 Fast Facts on the Supermoto Return)

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 KTM 450 SMR arrives at dealers in November—supermoto is back. After a seven-year break from the market, KTM is bringing back the...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

1964 Benelli 250 GP Winner Fetches £149,500 At Bonhams Auction

Don Williams -
0
A works 1964 Benelli 250cc GP motorcycle that two-time World Champion Tarquinio Provini rode to victory at the 1964 Spanish GP went for £149,500...
Read more
Cruiser

Harley-Davidson by Rizoma Collection First Look: 5 Premium Pieces

Don Williams -
0
The iconic Italian accessory brand Rizoma has collaborated for the Harley-Davidson by Rizoma collection of Harley-Davidson Parts and Accessories. Although the focus is on...
Read more
Gear / Parts

iXS Classic AR Cassidy Motorcycle Jeans Review: Safety + Fashion

Neil Wyenn -
0
I have been wearing the same riding jeans for many years. They look weathered, and the protection is not up to today’s standards. I...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling