Tuesday, September 8, 2020
2021 KTM 450 SMR First Look (7 Fast Facts on the Supermoto Return)

The 2021 KTM 450 SMR arrives at dealers in November—supermoto is back. After a seven-year break from the market, KTM is bringing back the SMR supermoto racer. It gets all the updates that the 450 SX-F supercross and motocross motorcycle has been enjoying in the interim. Let’s take a quick look at the new 2021 KTM 450 SMR.

  1. The engine has the expected electronics package. The SMR’s SOHC motor gets adjustable power maps (tunable for each gear), traction control, and launch control. Keihin takes care of managing the engine. A Suter slipper clutch is employed on the SMR, along with a five-speed Pankl transmission.

2021 KTM 450 SMR - Price

  1. Slicks put the SMR’s power to the ground. The front is a 16.5-inch Bridgestone Supermoto tire, with the rear a more common 17-inch Bridgestone Battlax Racing slick. Both slicks are mounted to Alpina spoked wheels.
  1. The triple clamp offset is tighter on the SMR than the SX-F. This makes it easier to change direction on the SMR. The die-cast aluminum swingarm has extra adjustability so the rider can tailor the chassis to the track. The top triple-clamp also allows the Neken handlebar to have a choice of three mounting positions.

2021 KTM 450 SMR - MSRP

  1. The KTM 450 SMR uses purpose-build WP suspension. The WP Xact suspension has less travel that then KTM motocrossers, as well as damping and springing unique to supermoto use. The suspension is fully adjustable, with the fork going springless with AER technology.
  1. High speeds require serious braking. The SMR sports a floating 310mm front disc with Brembo hydraulics and a four-piston radially mounted caliper. The 220mm disc is the same as the SX-F.

2021 KTM 450 SMR - Brad Binder

  1. Yes, that’s MotoGP race winner Brad Binder in the HJC helmet on the #33 SMR. The action photography is by Philip Platzer.
  1. The 2021 KTM 450 SMR has an MSPR of $11,299.

2021 KTM 450 SMR Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
  • Displacement: 450cc
  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4 mm
  • Compression ratio: 12.75:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
  • Fuel System: Keihin EFI w/ 44 mm throttle body
  • Ignition: Keihin EMS
  • Starting: Electric
  • Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 oil pumps
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Clutch: Suter slipper clutch w/Brembo hydraulics

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle, chromoly steel w/ aluminum subframe
  • Subframe: Aluminum
  • Handlebar: Neken 28-22mm diameter w/ ODI grips
  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 11.2 inches
  • Rear Suspension: Linkage-assisted WP Xact shock; 10.5 inches
  • Wheels: Alpina
  • Front tire: 125/60 x 16.5; Bridgestone Battlax Supermoto
  • Rear tire: 165/65 x 17; Bridgestone Battlax Racing
  • Front brake: 310mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo hydraulics

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches
  • Rake: 26.1 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 16mm
  • Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons
  • Curb weight:  232 pounds

2021 KTM 450 SMR Price: $11,299 MSRP

2021 KTM 450 SMR Photo Gallery

