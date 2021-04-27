2021 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Revival First Look: 9 Fast Facts

With the Harley-Davidson lineup shrinking considerably for 2021, it frees up resources for The Motor Company to build special edition motorcycles. Part of Harley-Davidson’s Hardwire initiative, the first build in the Icons Collection has been revealed—the 2021 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Revival.

Based on the 1969 Electra Glide, the 2021 Electra Glide Revival puts a retro skin on the latest Harley-Davidson technology. The result is a vintage-style transcontinental touring motorcycle. Let’s go over the features and details of the Electra Glide Revival.

2021 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Revival: First Look

  1. The suspended solo seat is the most significant functional feature of the 2021 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Revival. Yes, there’s a shock supporting that solo seat, with adjustable spring-preload. Tall riders on long tours will especially appreciate the additional legroom the Revival’s seat provides. The seat towers over four inches above the Electra Glide Standard’s saddle.

  1. Riders will appreciate the additional lighting on the Electra Glide Revival, whether they ride after dark or not. Two old-school auxiliary incandescent lights flank the main halogen headlight. LEDs are nowhere to be found on this throwback-styled motorcycle.

  1. The striking paint harkens back to the 1969 Electra Glide. The 2021 Electra Glide Revival has a two-tone fuel tank—Hi-Fi Blue and Black Denim—with a stylish Birch White stripe. The Hi-Fi Blue paint is repeated on the fenders and side panels.

  1. Birch White paint gives the fairing and saddlebags the 1969 fiberglass look. Although the Revival’s bags and batwing fairing are plastic, the Birch White paint makes them look like the optional fiberglass units for the ’69 Electra Glide. Looking at the photos, Harley-Davidson got it right. The saddlebag rails only add to the tribute.

  1. The wire-spoke wheels and white-walled Dunlop tires match up with lots of chrome. Forget blacked-out—chrome is the name of the ’69 game. You’ll find it on the front fender rails, the saddlebag rails, front fender skirt, fork covers, Ventilator air cleaner cover, and the auxiliary lights.

  1. The 1969 Electra Glide had a 74 cubic inch Shovelhead—that’s a Milwaukee-Eight 114 on the Revival. The 114 cranks out 118 ft-lbs of torque at 3250 rpm, with a peak of 97 horsepower at 5020 rpm. Oh, and the four-speed transmission from 1969 is replaced by a Cruise Drive six-speed.

  1. The 2021 Electra Glide Revival has Harley-Davidson’s full suite of electronic aids. The Harley-Davidson RDRS Safety Enhancements provides ABS, linked braking, and traction control—all cornering-aware. There’s also a hill-hold control, plus a slipper clutch.

  1. The Boom! Box GTS infotainment system is thoroughly modern. There’s a full-color touchscreen (admittedly not very 1969) with GPS, navigation, and media options. Additionally, the system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone software.

  1. Harley-Davidson will be building only 1500 examples of the 2021 Electra Glide Revival. They will be numbered, and the MSRP is $29,199—a cool $10,200 more than the Standard. Don’t worry—if this model doesn’t stir you, there are more models in the Icon Collection on the way. The Electra Glide Revival is a stunning opening gambit for those doubting the future of Harley-Davidson.

We have tested the Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard.

2021 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Revival Specs

ENGINE

  • Motor: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin

  • Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”

  • Displacement: 114 cubic inches (1868cc)

  • Maximum power: 97 horsepower @ 5020 rpm

  • Maximum torque: 118 ft-lbs @ 3250 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 10.5:1

  • Cooling: Air

  • Lubrication: Dry sump

  • Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist-and-slip functions

  • Primary drive: Chain

  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.6 inches

  • Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shock; 2.2 inches

  • Wheels: Wire-spoke

  • Front wheel: 17 x 3.00

  • Rear wheel: 16 x 5.00

  • Front tire: 130/80 x 17; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D402F

  • Rear tire: 180/65-16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407T

  • Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston calipers

  • Rear brake: 300mm fixed disc w/ 4-piston caliper

  • ABS: Cornering-aware

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 64 inches

  • Seat height: 30.9 inches

  • Rake: 26 degrees

  • Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

  • Trail: 6.8 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

  • Curb weight: 862 pounds

  • Color: Hi-Fi Blue/Black Denim

2021 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Revival Price: $29,199

2021 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Revival Photo Gallery

