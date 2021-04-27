Fly Racing M16 Textile Riding Shoes Review: Long-Term Test

Riding in the M16 shoes is easy enough. They are flexible at the front of the sole, making it easy to operate the gearshifter and foot brake. At the same time, there is padding above your toes, so shifting isn’t painful—even on a motorcycle with a heavier-action gearbox, such as various cruisers.Protection is decent in the toe box and heel, with the sole being stiff from your arch back. The shank’s arch support also keeps your feet comfortable on footpegs, even when standing. Plus, the interior sole is crush-resistant, while the exterior sole is oil-resistant for confidence when putting your foot down at stops. Ankle bone protection comes from a mix of soft and malleable materials, on both sides of your ankles. Inside, the insole is washable and replaceable.These are all-day shoes for walking or working. They don’t look that much different than running shoes, and they’re only a bit heavier. You can put them on in the morning, go riding, and leave them on after you get home.This has been a long-term test, and the Fly Racing M16 shoes have held up nicely. They aren’t just comfortable and good-looking, they’re also durable.Riding shoes aren’t for everyone. Many riders will understandably want more protection whenever they go riding. However, the Fly Racing M16 Textile riding shoes are a huge step up from non-technical shoes, and they encourage you to wear them—an important feature of any safety equipment. I like them for the right kind of excursion, just as I do riding jeans. Mark me down as TRGATT (The Right Gear All The Time).Action photography by Kelly CallanFly Racing M16 Textile Riding Shoes Fast Facts
Sizes: 8-13
Color: Grey
Fly Racing M16 Textile Riding Shoes Price: $110/pair