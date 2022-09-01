2023 GasGas RX 450F Replica First Look [14 Fast Facts]

Although the Dakar Rally and other rally raids are wildly popular with fans worldwide, authentic production rally motorcycles are few and far between. The new 2023 GasGas RX 450F Replica steps up to the plate, offering many of the goodies you will find on Sam Sunderland’s 2022 Dakar Rally-winning GasGas Factory Racing bike. Let’s take a look at what’s available on this limited-edition motorcycle, which is based on the GasGas MC 450F motocrosser.
The SOHC four-valve motor gets beefed up for the high speeds and long distances that define rally raids. From the top, the cylinder head is ported, there’s a Pankl piston and connecting rod, and the DDS clutch and six-speed gearbox are stronger.
An Akrapovič exhaust ups the ante further, along with a Hinson clutch cover.
The bodywork incorporates shrouds to direct cooling air to the radiator.
To keep the motor running, the RX 450F has three fuel tanks—one of them does double duty as the rear subframe. When all three cavities are filled, nine gallons of high test are aboard.
The 2023 GasGas RX 450F Replica has top-flight suspension. As expected, KTM AG’s WP suspension is used. The Xplor Pro 7548 fork and Xplor Pro 7750 shock are used. The Xplor Pro suspension line is positioned as WP Suspension’s flagship off-road units.
X-Trig triple clamps hold the fork legs in place, and are anodized red. A Neken handlebar is mounted to the top clamp.
The navigation tower is carbon fiber. However, you must provide the electronics for it.
Excel rims with black anodizing have Continental Twinduro TKC 80 tires mounted. Rally raiders will likely be swapping out the rubber for something designed for off-road competition.
Brembo calipers acting on oversized rotors are used to slow the RF 450F from the high speeds it will be running. The front disc is 300mm in diameter, and the rear measures 240mm across.
For increased durability, a Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket is employed.
A carbon fiber skidplate protects the undercarriage.
The rally seat is designed for all-day riding.
The RX 450F is a limited-edition model, though we don’t have production numbers.
There’s no MSRP for the 2023 GasGas RX 450F Replica, so check with your dealer for availability and price. Unfortunately, it does not come with a guarantee that you’ll ride like Sam Sunderland. And, yes, we’d love a street-legal version, too.
Honda Monkey + Kiran Ridley in Ukraine Pt2 with Neale Bayly
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, the weekly podcast brought to you by Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Editor Don Williams introduces us to the new 2022 Honda Monkey. The Monkey is a smaller sized motorcycle with tons of retro cool. Honda made some big changes to the motor for this year and Don gives us his ideas on whether the Monkey is a viable motorcycle for adults, or just a kids play bike.
Neale Bayly is back for the second and final segment of Neale Bayly’s travel to Ukraine. He recently returned with his friend and award-winning photographer Kiran Ridley and they share their thoughts and feelings of what they saw while riding their BMW GS motorcycles.
Not everything is bad of course, and Neale and Kiran saw some uplifting and positive sights. However, some of the extremely harrowing things they did see and now talk about in graphic terms, are potentially very distressing. So please exercise caution if you think you might be upset.
We can only hope and pray that the violence and suffering of the Ukraine people comes to an end soon.