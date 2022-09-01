2023 GasGas RX 450F Replica First Look [14 Fast Facts]

Although the Dakar Rally and other rally raids are wildly popular with fans worldwide, authentic production rally motorcycles are few and far between. The new 2023 GasGas RX 450F Replica steps up to the plate, offering many of the goodies you will find on Sam Sunderland’s 2022 Dakar Rally-winning GasGas Factory Racing bike. Let’s take a look at what’s available on this limited-edition motorcycle, which is based on the GasGas MC 450F motocrosser.

  1. The SOHC four-valve motor gets beefed up for the high speeds and long distances that define rally raids. From the top, the cylinder head is ported, there’s a Pankl piston and connecting rod, and the DDS clutch and six-speed gearbox are stronger.

2023 GasGas RX 450F Replica First Look: For Sale

  1. An Akrapovič exhaust ups the ante further, along with a Hinson clutch cover. 

  1. The bodywork incorporates shrouds to direct cooling air to the radiator.

  1. To keep the motor running, the RX 450F has three fuel tanks—one of them does double duty as the rear subframe. When all three cavities are filled, nine gallons of high test are aboard.

  1. The 2023 GasGas RX 450F Replica has top-flight suspension. As expected, KTM AG’s WP suspension is used. The Xplor Pro 7548 fork and Xplor Pro 7750 shock are used. The Xplor Pro suspension line is positioned as WP Suspension’s flagship off-road units.

  1. X-Trig triple clamps hold the fork legs in place, and are anodized red. A Neken handlebar is mounted to the top clamp.

2023 GasGas RX 450F Replica First Look: Price and MSRP

  1. The navigation tower is carbon fiber. However, you must provide the electronics for it.

  1. Excel rims with black anodizing have Continental Twinduro TKC 80 tires mounted. Rally raiders will likely be swapping out the rubber for something designed for off-road competition.

  1. Brembo calipers acting on oversized rotors are used to slow the RF 450F from the high speeds it will be running. The front disc is 300mm in diameter, and the rear measures 240mm across.

  1. For increased durability, a Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket is employed.

2023 GasGas RX 450F Replica First Look: Dakar Rally Motorcycle

  1. A carbon fiber skidplate protects the undercarriage. 

  1. The rally seat is designed for all-day riding. 

  1. The RX 450F is a limited-edition model, though we don’t have production numbers. 

  1. There’s no MSRP for the 2023 GasGas RX 450F Replica, so check with your dealer for availability and price. Unfortunately, it does not come with a guarantee that you’ll ride like Sam Sunderland. And, yes, we’d love a street-legal version, too. 

2023 GasGas RX 450F Replica Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

  • Displacement: 450cc

  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm

  • Maximum power: 63 horsepower

  • Compression ratio: 13.1:1

  • Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves

  • Starting: Electric

  • Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm Keihin throttle body

  • Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 pumps

  • Muffler: Akrapovič titanium

  • Transmission: Pankl 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

  • Final drive: 5/8 x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xplor Pro 7548 inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xplor Pro shock; 11.8 inches

  • Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar rims w/ CNC hubs

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

  • Tires: Continental Twinduro TKC 80

  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21

  • Rear tire: 140/80 x 18

  • Front brake: 300mm semi-floating disc w/ Brembo caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees

  • Fuel capacity: 9 gallons

2023 GasGas RX 450F Replica Price: $TBA MSRP

