2023 GasGas Motocross Lineup First Look [Specs + 34 Photos]

The 2023 GasGas motocross lineup is here, with only graphic changes compared to ’22. GasGas motocrossers are based on the KTM and Husqvarna MX platforms, as KTM AG owns all three brands, so there are more similarities than differences. GasGas offers a more user-friendly version of the motocrossers by eschewing some of the electronic rider aids, such as traction control and power modes, and using a few lower-cost components. Also, GasGas softens up the WP suspension to appeal to riders looking for fun over the ultimate in competition.

For 2023, there are five GasGas motorcycles to choose from. Two-strokes are represented by the MC 250 and MC 125. Four-stroke fans get the MC 350F and MC 250F with DOHC motors, along with the flagship MC 450F.

We don’t have any prices yet, but we can tell you that they will be in dealers this month—and they’re red. In the meantime, here are specs and photos of all five models.

2023 GasGas MC 450F Photo Gallery

2023 GasGas MC 450F Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

  • Displacement: 450cc

  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm

  • Compression ratio: 12.75:1

  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves

  • Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery

  • Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 pumps

  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Aluminum

  • Handlebar: Neken aluminum

  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

  • Tires: Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 19

  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm solid disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

  • Rake: 26.1 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees

  • Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

  • Curb weight: 231 pounds 

 2023 GasGas MC 450F Price: $TBA MSRP

2023 GasGas MC350F Photo Gallery

2023 GasGas MC 250F Photo Gallery

2023 GasGas MC 350F and MC 250F Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

  • Displacement: 350cc (MC 250F: 250cc)

  • Bore x stroke: 88 x 57.5mm (MC 250F: 78 x 52.3mm)

  • Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves

  • Starting: Electric

  • Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 pumps

  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Subframe: Aluminum

  • Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

  • Tires: Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 110/90 x 19

  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm solid disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

  • Rake: 26.1 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm

  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees

  • Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

  • Wet weight: 230 pounds (MC 250F: 229 pounds)

  • 2023 GasGas MC 350 Price: $TBA MSRP

  • 2023 GasGas MC 250 Price: $TBA MSRP

2023 GasGas MC 250 Photo Gallery

2023 GasGas MX 125 Photo Gallery

2023 GasGas MC 250 and MC 125 Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke

  • Displacement: 249cc (MC 125: 125cc)

  • Bore x stroke: 72 x 66.4mm (MC 125: 54 x 54.5mm)

  • Fueling: Mikuni 38mm TMX carburetor

  • Ignition: Kokusan 2K-1

  • Starting: Kick

  • Lubrication: Premix

  • Transmission: Pankl 5-speed (MC 125: 6-speed)

  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly w/ aluminum subframe

  • Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

  • Tires: Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 110/90 x 19 (MC 125: 100/90 x 19)

  • Front brake: 260mm disc

  • Rear brake: 220mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

  • Rake: 26.1 degrees

  • Triple clamp offset: 22 mm

  • Seat height: 37.4 inches

  • Ground clearance: 14.8 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.0 gallons (MC 125: 1.85 gallons)

  • Wet weight: 222 pounds (MC 125: 204 pounds)

  • 2023 GasGas MC 250 Price: $TBA MSRP

  • 2023 GasGas MC 125 Price: $TBA MSRP

