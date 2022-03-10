2023 GasGas Motocross Lineup First Look [Specs + 34 Photos]

The 2023 GasGas motocross lineup is here, with only graphic changes compared to ’22. GasGas motocrossers are based on the KTM and Husqvarna MX platforms, as KTM AG owns all three brands, so there are more similarities than differences. GasGas offers a more user-friendly version of the motocrossers by eschewing some of the electronic rider aids, such as traction control and power modes, and using a few lower-cost components. Also, GasGas softens up the WP suspension to appeal to riders looking for fun over the ultimate in competition.For 2023, there are five GasGas motorcycles to choose from. Two-strokes are represented by the MC 250 and MC 125. Four-stroke fans get the MC 350F and MC 250F with DOHC motors, along with the flagship MC 450F.We don’t have any prices yet, but we can tell you that they will be in dealers this month—and they’re red. In the meantime, here are specs and photos of all five models.
2023 GasGas MC 450F Photo Gallery
2023 GasGas MC 450F SpecsENGINE
Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
Displacement: 450cc
Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm
Compression ratio: 12.75:1
Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery
