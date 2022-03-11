Joe Rocket Turbulent Jacket Review [All-Weather Motorcycle Gear]

The Joe Rocket Turbulent is an all-season textile jacket with an attractive price tag, versatility, and some pretty nifty features.The external shell of the jacket is a water-, wind- and abrasion-resistant treated polyester. The jacket body has a polyester mesh lining that creates some air space between your body and the jacket, plus a multi-vent system that works when the zip-out thermal lining is removed.The pocket-equipped zip-out thermal full-sleeve liner has laser-quilted taffeta with synthetic polyfill insulation, turning the Joe Rocket Turbulent jacket into a cool-to-cold weather option. Add a long-sleeved base layer inside, as I did, and it can handle downright cold temps, even with wind.
Backing up the heavy-duty full-length front zipper is a narrow storm flap, as well as the most impressive internal storm flap that I’ve seen. It is wide and has its own full-length zipper offset from the external zipper to stop cold air infiltration from the main zipper.The snap-closure mandarin collar has a comfortably soft neoprene-padded top edge that matches the sleeve cuffs. The sleeves are equipped with cuff zippers, hook-and-loop adjustment tabs at the cuff, three-position snap-fit adjusters just below the elbows, and zipper-closure vents at the biceps.Traditional external hand-warmer pockets with zipper closures on the Joe Rocket Turbulent motorcycle jacket are a convenient way to carry cargo securely. On the left, there is an internal chest pocket between the external zipper and the storm flap. Accessing the internal pocket does not require opening the storm flap zipper. There is also a handy padded pocket with hook-and-loop flap closure on the lower back of the jacket. The jacket allows great freedom of movement, aided by the articulated back expansion panels behind the shoulders. Low-light and nighttime visibility is enhanced by reflective piping and shoulder logos.That the Turbulent is a good match for cold weather isn’t just my theory. When this review began, it was January in Wisconsin, and it was cold. As is the case across the northern tier of states, many motorcyclists hit the trail on snowmobiles or snow bikes. There was snow on the ground, ice on the roads, and my motorcycles were sitting in the shed tethered to the Battery Tender. However, the snowmobile trail nearby was groomed and open for use. That was the perfect scenario to check out the Turbulent’s performance in the cold by riding my prehistoric snow bike—a 1979 Chrysler Sno-Runner.Joe Rocket does have bespoke snow gear in its line—the Flame snow jacket, for example. The Flame jacket features even more polyfill insulation in its lining: 200 grams (7 ounces) in body and 142 grams (5 ounces) in sleeves, compared to 75 grams (2.6 ounces) throughout the Turbulent. So, the Flame is designed to handle lower temps, but the Turbulent thermal lining is removable and optimized for motorcycle riding. I was riding on my Sno-Runner in 34° F weather, wearing just a long-sleeved turtleneck for the base layer, and felt very comfortable.An example of this is the CE impact protection on the Turbulent’s elbows and shoulders, something you rarely see in snowmobile gear. It is disappointing that the Turbulent jacket has a removable back pad, rather than CE-rated back protection. We strongly recommend adding a CE Level 2 accessory back protector from companies such as Alpinestars, Dainese, D3O, or Forcefield.The Turbulent jacket is one of those products that may cover the wide range of conditions motorcyclists and snowmobilers/snow bikers tend to face. That kind of versatility makes the jacket attractive to riders living in the snow zone who participate in both sports.The ventilation system has a useful feature I have never seen before. Opening the chest vent zippers reveals a pair of tabs in each vent that lie directly across from one another, and each tab has half of a snap set. When snapped together, the vents are open for greater air intake than just opening the zipper. Additional airflow can be provided by zipper-closure vents on the upper end of each sleeve. Twin vents with zipper closures on each flank of the jacket allow the air to flow out, promoting the cooling effect as air is always moving.For sizing, I ordered one size up from that indicated for me by the size chart to allow room for a base layer in really cold weather. That worked perfectly with the liner installed.Despite the full-sleeve lining, impact protectors, and other features, the Turbulent jacket is surprisingly light, weighing in at only 4.3 pounds on a digital scale.For multi-season riders who want a versatile jacket that can handle a range of temperatures comfortably and provide impact protection at an economical price, the Joe Rocket Turbulent jacket is worth a look.Action photography by Jacci ShaugerJoe Rocket Turbulent Jacket Fast Facts
Sizes: SM – 5XL; Md to 3L (Tall)
Colors: Black/Red; Black/Blue; Black/Grey; Black; Hi-Vis/Black; Black/Orange (Tall sizes, 4XL, and 5XL only available in Black/Black)
