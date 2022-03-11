Muc-Off Pressure Washer Review [Motorcycle Cleaning Tool]

When I turned on the Muc-Off Pressure Washer to clean the caked mud off the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike
, I started singing in my head, “This is the way we wash our bike, wash our bike, wash our bike….” Sorry to get this stuck in your head too, but it really is the way to wash a bike—especially a muddy one.
If you are just cleaning a few bugs off your street bike, then the Muc-Off Waterless Wash
is the way to go. However, if you just came back from 100 miles of winter off-road muddy fun, then you need some power to clean your bike up. I have heard that you can never fully clean a bike after riding the Dalton Highway to Prudhoe Bay, but I’ll bet the Muc-Off Pressure Washer will come close.
The Muc-Off Pressure Washer is a 1200-watt power spray system with a price tag of $150. It is not a power washer to strip the paint off your fence—it is a motorcycle and bicycle washer. The instructions state to stay 24 inches back from the motorcycle, which worked fine for all my caked-on mess. I used the nozzle labeled “Motorcycle” and the extension, which helped to keep me away from the reflected spray.
After a thorough high-power water-only spray-off, I connected the liquid-cleaner attachment with its sudsing nozzle. The sudsing nozzle creates a blizzard of white foam, regardless of the brand of cleaner you choose. After sudsing, I used a sponge to lightly wipe all the surfaces. Lastly, I attached the wide-angle nozzle labeled “Muc-Off” for the rinse. Please be aware of any local ordinances governing runoff from your property.No sooner had I finished cleaning the Ténéré 700 when my wife asked me if the Muc-Off Pressure Washer—she used the full name, like when you call your child out for something they did wrong—will clean the wheels on her SUV.
It was good timing for the challenge. I did a quick nozzle change and pressure-sprayed the wheels, suds them up, and then lightly sponge-wiped them. After the wide-nozzle rinse, her SUV’s wheels were clean, too. Now, the wheels on my car didn’t look too good, so I cleaned them. My neighbor noticed the fun and asked if I would clean his cars, too. I declined, but I offered to let him borrow it.The Muc-Off Pressure Washer is easy to use. The 35-foot power cord has its own ground fault plug. The high-pressure hose is 20 feet long, plus two feet of wand. This gets you far as 57 feet from your outlet. The water inlet on the unit takes in a standard hose end and doesn’t leak. There is one switch for power on/off.
Having cleaned the Ultimate Motorcycling
Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike several times the old-fashioned way, I used a lot of water getting to all the caked mud areas and washing and rinsing. I don’t have a meter on my hose, but by the time I was done, water was running off my driveway and down the gutter. Using the Muc-Off Pressure Washer system, no water left my driveway, even after also washing all eight auto wheels.The Muc-Off Pressure Washer is stingy on water and, at the same time, more efficient than any hand washing I have ever done. In the end, I didn’t have a bucket of dirty, soapy water to dispose of either. Although you can tell the unit is running, it is not as loud as the power washers I have used to strip paint and clean sidewalks.
When you are done cleaning your motorcycles, bikes, cars, patio furniture, and windowsills, you can tuck the unit away in its own waterproof PVC dry bag, making it easy to keep all the components together. The 17-pound Muc-Off
Pressure Washer is a compact unit that is easy to use, effective, water-conserving, easy to transport, versatile, and easy to store.
Muc-Off Pressure Washer Review Photo Gallery