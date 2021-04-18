Muc-Off Motorcycle Waterless Wash & Protectant Kit Review

I am the type of bike owner who is tolerant of a little dirt, grime, and a few bugs. Still, I always clean my windshield, fairing, and tank after each ride. The rest usually waits until I might be riding the dirtiest bike in a group.To test the Muc-Off Motorcycle Waterless Wash & Protectant Kit, I didn’t wash my bike for 4 months. Most of that time was Pacific Northwest winter, so there wasn’t a lot of riding, but there was a good amount of dried road puddle splash, rain, and a typical amount of bug guts.I had never tried a ‘waterless’ cleaner and I didn’t know what to expect. The box comes with a hand pump plastic spray bottle of pink High-Performance Waterless Wash, an aerosol can of All Over Motorcycle Protectant, and two Muc-Off branded thick microfiber cloths. The instructions for the Waterless Wash are so simple: Spray on any bike surface, wait a bit, wipe off. That’s it. More extensive instructions are not needed.Muc-Off Waterless Wash has a pleasant smell and has some sort of ‘nano’ technology that Muc-Off claims encapsulates dirt for a streak-free shine. I sprayed and wiped each body part separately—front fender, fairing, shorty shield, etc.As I wiped dry each section, the new cleanliness and shine were obvious next to each untouched area. The dried-on bug guts that would typically require a fingernail to dislodge when washing with a bucket of suds still took a fingernail, however. The whole process is surprisingly quick to accomplish, and I can “wash” my entire Yamaha Venture inside the garage—no wasted water and dirty looks from my drought-conscious neighbors.Muc-Off states that its Waterless Wash is for use between major washes. I certainly wouldn’t want to try to clean a muddy bike with Waterless Wash because wiping around hard contaminants like that will scratch the paint. I diligently cleaned my motorcycle, which has a large surface area, and used about one-quarter of the bottle.The Muc-Off Motorcycle Waterless Wash & Protectant Kit runs $40 MSRP, with a 25-ounce replacement bottle of the Waterless Wash alone priced at $18. That came out to under $5 for this impressive hand-wash session. I was extremely pleased with the shine of the chrome and painted parts, but I wasn’t done yet. I still had the Protectant aerosol to put on.The Muc-Off Motorcycle Protectant instructions are just as simple: spray on, wipe off excess and let dry. However, the Motorcycle Protectant is petroleum-based, so it is flammable. The instructions specifically tell the user to not smoke while using and avoid breathing vapors. There is also a section on first aid, and Muc-Off warns the rider to not get the spray on tire treads or braking surfaces.All warnings duly noted, I laid down a smooth coating and wiped it with the second microfiber cloth. I moved along from section to section, and it took only a few minutes for me to coat and wipe my entire Yamaha Venture. The Muc-Off Motorcycle Protectant spray displaces any remaining water and is supposed to make the surface less attractive to dirt and, according to Muc-Off, “It has a high oil content, so it is a perfect ‘all over’ after-wash corrosion inhibitor.”I didn’t know what to expect with a waterless wash, and I am here to say that Muc-Off Waterless Wash has impressed me. My black Yamaha Venture is really clean and very shiny. Since I have saddlebags, I will be taking Muc-Off Motorcycle Waterless Wash & Protectant Kit with me on upcoming overnights. Coming out to a clean bike in the morning is a nice way to begin the day.